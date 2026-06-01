Studios Are Buying Audiences, Not Scripts

Paramount paid $36 million for Florence Pugh to star in “The Midnight Library,” the adaptation of Matt Haig’s BookTok phenomenon. A24’s “Backrooms,” based on a YouTube creepypasta series by Kane Parsons, pulled $9 million in Thursday previews. Amazon MGM’s trailer for “Project Hail Mary” won five Golden Trailer Awards, including Best in Show.

The pattern: studios are starting with the audience and working backward to the product.

The old development pipeline (find a writer, option a script, build marketing, hope for an audience) is being inverted. New logic: find the fans first, then make the thing they already want.

That connects Paramount’s bet on a proven book property, A24’s theatrical gamble on internet-native horror IP, and the Golden Trailer wins, where the marketing artifact itself becomes the audience-building engine before the film arrives.

The Audience Comes First

Paramount’s $36 million for “The Midnight Library” is audience-first thinking at its most expensive. Garth Davis directing, Florence Pugh starring, and Paramount beat out Focus and Sony for North American and select international rights.

That number reflects Paramount’s confidence that Haig’s book already solved the hardest problem in film economics: finding people who care. The full deal details at Deadline make clear this is an acquisition, not a development bet. Paramount is buying a known quantity.

A24’s “Backrooms” is the wilder, cheaper version of the same thesis. Kane Parsons built a following on YouTube with his horror series rooted in internet creepypasta lore. No literary pedigree. No publishing house.

What it had: a self-selected audience of millions who already knew the mythology. Thursday previews at $9 million (matching presales on the level of “Scream 7”) confirm A24 read the room correctly. The audience existed before the movie did.

The contrast between BookTok and YouTube as pipelines is instructive. One operates through traditional publishing infrastructure: agents, editors, publicity campaigns, retailer relationships. The other bypasses all of it.

Both prove that studios are in the audience-acquisition business as much as the content business. For writers and producers, the implication is blunt: the pitch is no longer “here’s a great story.” The pitch is “here’s a story that already has a following.”

When the Marketing Is the Movie

Amazon MGM’s five Golden Trailer Awards for “Project Hail Mary” signal something beyond promotional success. The trailer titled “Chance” from Wild Card Creative Group won Best in Show at the Saban Theatre ceremony, plus Best Drama, Best Fantasy/Adventure, Best Music, and Best Sound Editing.

Variety’s full coverage and Deadline’s winners list document the sweep.

The Golden Trailer Awards have been running for 26 years, formalizing trailer creation as its own creative discipline with its own prestige economy.

For trailer editors, creative marketers, and post-production specialists, the professional shift is real: this work is no longer seen as purely service-oriented. It is auteur-adjacent.

Attention is a scarce resource, and the people who can capture it in two minutes have market power. The trailer is not selling the film in the traditional advertising sense. It is establishing the film’s identity in a saturated market, creating the cultural object before it exists.

Amazon MGM’s dominance here (Disney topped the studio count overall, but Amazon MGM owned the marquee prizes) suggests the company understands that theatrical success increasingly depends on pre-launch narrative control.

Two Economies of Documentary

HBO’s “Prime Minister” won the top prize at the Documentary Emmys. Directed by Michelle Walshe and Lindsay Utz, the film profiles New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern and premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award.

The full winners list shows National Geographic and Netflix dominating the remaining categories. That maps the platform power structure in nonfiction clearly: HBO, Nat Geo, Netflix, the entities with distribution scale and awards-campaign infrastructure.

Then there is Sideral Cinema acquiring international sales and Spanish distribution rights to “Lorca: The Broken Voice,” Manuel Menchón Romero’s feature documentary exploring a lesser-known chapter in Federico García Lorca’s life.

The acquisition details reveal a different economic model entirely: independent, culturally specific nonfiction finding distribution outside the streamer ecosystem. Rare footage of the poet, festival-first strategy, territory-by-territory deals.

These are two genuinely different labor markets.

Platform-aligned documentary professionals work within systems that fund multi-year productions, cover festival travel, run awards campaigns, and guarantee global distribution. Independent documentary makers navigate sales agents, territory deals, festival prizes as validation currency, and no guarantee of reaching audiences at scale.

For documentary professionals: The strategic question is increasingly binary. Are you building a career inside the platform ecosystem or outside it? The work may look similar. The economics and professional trajectories diverge sharply.

What This Means

Studios are no longer betting on their ability to build an audience from scratch. They are betting on their ability to identify existing audiences and convert them into ticket buyers or subscribers.

For writers, the spec script has less power than it used to. For producers, development starts with audience validation. For marketers, the trailer is the product.

Documentary professionals face a different calculus: platform alignment offers stability and reach but constrains subject matter and creative control. Independence offers autonomy but requires navigating fragmented distribution with no safety net.

If you are positioning yourself in this market, focus on where audiences are forming before the content arrives. BookTok, YouTube, podcast networks, Substack communities: these are the new IP farms. The studios are watching, and they are bringing checkbooks.

For those hiring in this environment, post a job on Mediabistro to reach professionals who understand how these pipelines work. For those looking, browse open roles on Mediabistro and track which companies are investing in audience-first strategies.

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