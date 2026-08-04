Voices for Agencies Brings High Quality Voice Over and Branded AI Voice to Creative Agencies

Gives creative teams human performance and AI voice from one global talent network, one licensing standard, and one accountable point of contact

Voices , the trusted platform for voice solutions powered by professional talent, today announced the launch of Voices for Agencies, a purpose-built offering that gives creative agencies and holding companies Voice Over and Branded AI Voice from one accountable partner, governed to a consistent standard.

For over two decades, Voices has been the trusted partner for agency teams and over 75 Fortune 100 companies. Voices for Agencies extends this same expertise into the AI era with two solutions: Voice Over for projects where a human performance is the right call, and Branded AI Voice for briefs where clients are asking for AI. Both carry the same casting rigor and licensing standard.

Voice Over is what advertisers and agencies already trust Voices for. The Voices team uses VoiceMatch™, its proprietary matching intelligence, to deliver curated shortlists within hours and final projects in as little as one business day-union, non-union, or international talent, all through one workflow.

Branded AI Voice combines professional casting, directed recording sessions, licensing, and end-to-end production support. Every Branded AI Voice begins with a consenting, compensated actor, captured in Voices’ proprietary Recording Studio and validated through a three-stage QA protocol. As Voices highlighted in its Amplified 2026 report , 77% of business leaders say exclusive, brand-specific AI voice licensing is critical for differentiation.

Across both solutions, governance is a deliverable, not an add-on: usage rights, duration, and exclusivity are settled before production starts, under frameworks built to comply with current AI voice regulations, including California AB 2602, and aligned with the direction set by SAG-AFTRA’s 2025 Interactive Media Agreement.

Every Voices for Agencies engagement is supported by the Agency Services team, a dedicated group of voice casting experts who’ve spent 20+ years hiring for ad agencies. They scope the right voice for your brief and work as an extension of your team, on your timeline.

SuperBloom, a creative agency and early adopter of the approach behind Voices for Agencies, cast a professional voice actor as the voice of a global campaign for Deel, then used Branded AI Voice to extend her performance across multiple languages, with her consent every step of the way. "That first project with Voices has really informed how we talk about AI in voice over going forward," said Sheena Wagaman, EP/Director of Production Operations at SuperBloom.

The offering has been validated with growing demand, as Voices’ Branded AI Voice deals have seen an increase of 167% year-over-year. Almost 40,000 professional actors now participate in AI voice work on the platform, with 80% of top-earning voice talent generating income from these jobs.

"Agencies are being asked by their clients to deliver AI voice, and most of them are addressing licensing, consent, and production on the fly," said Ruth Zive, Chief Marketing Officer, Voices. "Great AI voices come from doing things the right way-protecting the brand, honoring the right entitlements, and capturing the highest-quality recording. We’ve done this more than any other provider, and we know what it takes to get it right."

Learn more about Voices for Agencies here .

About Voices

Voices is the trusted platform for voice solutions powered by professional talent-from Voice Data to Branded AI Voice and Voice Over. For more than 20 years, enterprises including Microsoft, BMW, and Cisco have relied on Voices for talent, technology, and production expertise backed by exclusive brand voice licensing, documented consent, and a global talent network of 4M+ professionals across 185 countries. Learn more at voices.com .

Media Contact

Belle Baldoza

Director, Brand and Field Marketing

pr@voices.com

SOURCE: Voices

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire