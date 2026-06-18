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Best draft picks in New York Knicks history

The draft is a seminal moment for many incoming players. Putting aside competitive stakes, each young athlete’s life is irreversibly altered by the fame and fortune that comes with being an NBA player. The exorbitant contract values ensures these players almost never have to worry about personal finances. Plus, these young guns get to play alongside some of their basketball idols for a living. With these high stakes, it’s easy to see why the draft is so revered.

Likewise, the fortunes of a city and franchise can be completely transformed by a draft pick. LeBron James, for instance, brought Cleveland its first sports championship in 52 years and was also reportedly worth hundreds of millions to the city’s downtown economy. It almost goes without saying that Michael Jordan built the Chicago Bulls from the ground up into a championship team whose dynamic would reverberate through the decades.

With that in mind, Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in New York Knicks history using data from Basketball-Reference.com. Players were ranked according to a formula that approximates their career achievements, career value, and play quality. The formula encompasses Basketball-Reference.com’s Hall of Fame probability, career win shares, and value over replacement player, aka VORP. For players drafted before data is available for VORP, half of the player’s win shares were used in its place to calculate their Stacker score. Basketball Hall of Fame inductees were given a minimum of 60% for their Hall of Fame probability, indicating a worthy résumé for their time but not up to par with some modern players. Scores were normalized to 100 based on the scoring leader. Keep reading to see where your favorite players fall on the list.

#50. Glen Gondrezick

– Stacker score: 3.5

– 26th overall pick in 1977

– Played two seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 5.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST

– Advanced statistics: 15.9 win shares, 0.2 box plus/minus, 4.2 VORP

#49. Dave Budd

– Stacker score: 3.5

– 10th overall pick in 1960

– Played five seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 7.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST

– Advanced statistics: 11.7 win shares

#48. Obi Toppin

– Stacker score: 4.1

– Eighth overall pick in 2020

– Played three seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST

– Advanced statistics: 17.7 win shares, 1.2 box plus/minus, 5.4 VORP

#47. Jim Barnes

– Stacker score: 4.3

– First overall pick in 1964

– Played one season with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 8.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST

– Advanced statistics: 14.2 win shares

– Accolades

— 1969 NBA Champ

#46. Wilson Chandler

– Stacker score: 4.9

– 23rd overall pick in 2007

– Played three seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST

– Advanced statistics: 29.0 win shares, -1.3 box plus/minus, 3.5 VORP

#45. Dean Meminger

– Stacker score: 5.0

– 16th overall pick in 1971

– Played four seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 6.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST

– Advanced statistics: 16.6 win shares

– Accolades

— 1973 NBA Champ

#44. Hubert Davis

– Stacker score: 5.0

– 20th overall pick in 1992

– Played four seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 8.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.7 AST

– Advanced statistics: 27.7 win shares, -0.9 box plus/minus, 4.2 VORP

#43. Frank Brickowski

– Stacker score: 5.1

– 57th overall pick in 1981

– Career averages: 10.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST

– Advanced statistics: 29.8 win shares, -1.1 box plus/minus, 3.7 VORP

#42. Barry Clemens

– Stacker score: 5.6

– 22nd overall pick in 1965

– Played one season with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 6.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST

– Advanced statistics: 18.6 win shares

#41. Dave Stallworth

– Stacker score: 6.1

– Fifth overall pick in 1965

– Played five seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 9.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST

– Advanced statistics: 20.3 win shares

– Accolades

— 1970 NBA Champ

#40. Gerald Wilkins

– Stacker score: 6.2

– 47th overall pick in 1985

– Played seven seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 13.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.0 AST

– Advanced statistics: 33.9 win shares, -1.2 box plus/minus, 5.3 VORP

#39. Nate Robinson

– Stacker score: 6.5

– 21st overall pick in 2005

– Played four seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 11.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.0 AST

– Advanced statistics: 27.8 win shares, 0.5 box plus/minus, 8.6 VORP

#38. Immanuel Quickley

– Stacker score: 6.8

– 25th overall pick in 2020

– Played three seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST

– Advanced statistics: 27.9 win shares, 1.5 box plus/minus, 9.2 VORP

#37. Walter Dukes

– Stacker score: 7.2

– Eighth overall pick in 1953

– Played one season with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 10.4 PTS, 11.3 REB, 1.1 AST

– Advanced statistics: 24.0 win shares

– Accolades

— 2x All Star

#36. Mike Woodson

– Stacker score: 7.4

– 12th overall pick in 1980

– Played one season with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 14.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST

– Advanced statistics: 34.6 win shares, -0.3 box plus/minus, 8.5 VORP

#35. Henry Bibby

– Stacker score: 7.4

– 58th overall pick in 1972

– Played two seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST

– Advanced statistics: 24.5 win shares

– Accolades

— 1973 NBA Champ

#34. Lonnie Shelton

– Stacker score: 7.5

– 25th overall pick in 1976

– Played two seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 12.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.2 AST

– Advanced statistics: 37.5 win shares, -0.3 box plus/minus, 7.9 VORP

– Accolades

— 1979 NBA Champ

— 1981-82 All-Defensive

— 1x All Star

#33. Kurt Rambis

– Stacker score: 7.7

– 58th overall pick in 1980

– Career averages: 5.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST

– Advanced statistics: 38.3 win shares, 0.0 box plus/minus, 8.1 VORP

– Accolades

— 4x NBA Champ

#32. Channing Frye

– Stacker score: 7.7

– Eighth overall pick in 2005

– Played two seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 8.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST

– Advanced statistics: 38.9 win shares, -0.4 box plus/minus, 8.0 VORP

– Accolades

— 2016 NBA Champ

#31. Trent Tucker

– Stacker score: 7.9

– Sixth overall pick in 1982

– Played nine seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 8.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST

– Advanced statistics: 34.3 win shares, 0.6 box plus/minus, 10.2 VORP

– Accolades

— 1993 NBA Champ

#30. Darrell Walker

– Stacker score: 8.0

– 12th overall pick in 1983

– Played three seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 8.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.6 AST

– Advanced statistics: 27.4 win shares, 0.8 box plus/minus, 13.0 VORP

– Accolades

— 1993 NBA Champ

#29. Mitchell Robinson

– Stacker score: 8.7

– 36th overall pick in 2018

– Played eight seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 7.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.7 AST

– Advanced statistics: 41.0 win shares, 2.3 box plus/minus, 10.1 VORP

– Accolades

— 2026 NBA Champ

#28. Phil Jackson

– Stacker score: 8.8

– 17th overall pick in 1967

– Played 10 seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 6.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST

– Advanced statistics: 29.3 win shares

– Accolades

— 2x NBA Champ

— Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#27. Kevin Loughery

– Stacker score: 9.0

– 92nd overall pick in 1961

– Career averages: 15.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.7 AST

– Advanced statistics: 29.8 win shares

#26. Darrall Imhoff

– Stacker score: 9.1

– Third overall pick in 1960

– Played two seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 7.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 AST

– Advanced statistics: 30.1 win shares

– Accolades

— 1x All Star

#25. Greg Anthony

– Stacker score: 9.2

– 12th overall pick in 1991

– Played four seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 7.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.0 AST

– Advanced statistics: 35.9 win shares, 1.3 box plus/minus, 13.3 VORP

#24. Charlie Ward

– Stacker score: 9.2

– 26th overall pick in 1994

– Played nine seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 6.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.0 AST

– Advanced statistics: 33.0 win shares, 2.1 box plus/minus, 14.5 VORP

#23. Mike Riordan

– Stacker score: 10.0

– 128th overall pick in 1967

– Played three seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 9.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST

– Advanced statistics: 33.2 win shares

– Accolades

— 1970 NBA Champ

— 1972-73 All-Defensive

#22. Ray Williams

– Stacker score: 10.6

– 10th overall pick in 1977

– Played five seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.8 AST

– Advanced statistics: 37.1 win shares, 1.6 box plus/minus, 16.8 VORP

#21. Bill Bradley

– Stacker score: 11.7

– Second overall pick in 1965

– Played 10 seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 12.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.4 AST

– Advanced statistics: 38.8 win shares

– Accolades

— 2x NBA Champ

— 1x All Star

— Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#20. Micheal Ray Richardson

– Stacker score: 11.8

– Fourth overall pick in 1978

– Played four seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 14.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 7.0 AST

– Advanced statistics: 35.2 win shares, 2.5 box plus/minus, 21.2 VORP

– Accolades

— 1979-80 AST Champ

— 2x All-Defensive

— 4x All Star

#19. Bill Cartwright

– Stacker score: 12.7

– Third overall pick in 1979

– Played eight seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 13.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST

– Advanced statistics: 72.8 win shares, -0.6 box plus/minus, 9.7 VORP

– Accolades

— 3x NBA Champ

— 1x All Star

#18. Kristaps Porziņģis

– Stacker score: 13.0

– Fourth overall pick in 2015

– Played three seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 19.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.9 AST

– Advanced statistics: 50.4 win shares, 2.6 box plus/minus, 18.9 VORP

– Hall of Fame probability: 0.1%

– Accolades

— 2024 NBA Champ

— 1x All Star

#17. Cazzie Russell

– Stacker score: 15.6

– First overall pick in 1966

– Played five seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 15.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST

– Advanced statistics: 51.7 win shares

– Accolades

— 1970 NBA Champ

— 1x All Star

#16. Danilo Gallinari

– Stacker score: 15.6

– Sixth overall pick in 2008

– Played two seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 14.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST

– Advanced statistics: 65.4 win shares, 1.7 box plus/minus, 20.8 VORP

#15. Trevor Ariza

– Stacker score: 15.8

– 43rd overall pick in 2004

– Played one season with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST

– Advanced statistics: 64.3 win shares, 0.6 box plus/minus, 21.8 VORP

– Accolades

— 2009 NBA Champ

#14. David Lee

– Stacker score: 16.4

– 30th overall pick in 2005

– Played five seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 13.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.2 AST

– Advanced statistics: 76.0 win shares, 1.1 box plus/minus, 19.2 VORP

– Accolades

— 2015 NBA Champ

— 2012-13 All-NBA

— 2x All Star

#13. Kenny Sears

– Stacker score: 17.1

– Fifth overall pick in 1955

– Played six seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 13.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 AST

– Advanced statistics: 55.8 win shares

– Hall of Fame probability: 2.1%

– Accolades

— 2x All Star

#12. Johnny Green

– Stacker score: 18.3

– Sixth overall pick in 1959

– Played six seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 11.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 AST

– Advanced statistics: 58.0 win shares

– Hall of Fame probability: 4.9%

– Accolades

— 4x All Star

#11. Tim Hardaway

– Stacker score: 19.9

– 24th overall pick in 2013

– Played three seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 13.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST

– Advanced statistics: 38.2 win shares, -1.2 box plus/minus, 5.2 VORP

#10. Dick Van Arsdale

– Stacker score: 23.1

– 13th overall pick in 1965

– Played three seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 16.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST

– Advanced statistics: 75.2 win shares

– Hall of Fame probability: 2.5%

– Accolades

— 1973-74 All-Defensive

— 3x All Star

#9. Rod Strickland

– Stacker score: 23.6

– 19th overall pick in 1988

– Played one season with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 13.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 7.3 AST

– Advanced statistics: 85.8 win shares, 2.3 box plus/minus, 36.6 VORP

– Accolades

— 1997-98 AST Champ

— 1997-98 All-NBA

#8. Mark Jackson

– Stacker score: 24.7

– 18th overall pick in 1987

– Played six seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 9.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 8.0 AST

– Advanced statistics: 91.8 win shares, 1.8 box plus/minus, 37.5 VORP

– Accolades

— 1996-97 AST Champ

— 1987-88 ROY

— 1x All Star

#7. Dick McGuire

– Stacker score: 26.8

– Eighth overall pick in 1949

– Played eight seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 8.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 5.7 AST

– Advanced statistics: 50.9 win shares

– Accolades

— 1949-50 AST Champ

— 1950-51 All-NBA

— 7x All Star

— Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#6. Richie Guerin

– Stacker score: 33.8

– 17th overall pick in 1954

– Played seven seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 17.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.0 AST

– Advanced statistics: 69.2 win shares

– Accolades

— 3x All-NBA

— 6x All Star

— Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#5. Harry Gallatin

– Stacker score: 37.1

– 20th overall pick in 1949

– Played nine seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 13.0 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.8 AST

– Advanced statistics: 78.4 win shares

– Accolades

— 1953-54 TRB Champ

— 2x All-NBA

— 7x All Star

— Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#4. Willis Reed

– Stacker score: 38.7

– 10th overall pick in 1964

– Played 10 seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 18.7 PTS, 12.9 REB, 1.8 AST

– Advanced statistics: 74.9 win shares

– Accolades

— 2x NBA Champ

— 1969-70 MVP

— 2x Finals MVP

— Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#3. Patrick Ewing

– Stacker score: 50.1

– First overall pick in 1985

– Played 15 seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 21.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.9 AST

– Advanced statistics: 126.4 win shares, 2.9 box plus/minus, 50.1 VORP

– Accolades

— 1985-86 ROY

— 7x All-NBA

— 3x All-Defensive

— Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#2. Walt Frazier

– Stacker score: 50.7

– Fifth overall pick in 1967

– Played 10 seasons with New York Knicks

– Career averages: 18.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 6.1 AST

– Advanced statistics: 113.5 win shares

– Accolades

— 2x NBA Champ

— 6x All-NBA

— 7x All-Defensive

— Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#1. Dolph Schayes

– Stacker score: 59.5

– Fourth overall pick in 1948

– Career averages: 18.5 PTS, 12.1 REB, 3.1 AST

– Advanced statistics: 142.4 win shares

– Accolades

— 1955 NBA Champ

— 1957-58 MBWA NBA MVP

— 1950-51 TRB Champ

— Basketball Hall of Fame inductee