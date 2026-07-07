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Coldest Julys in New York since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Julys in New York since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we’ve included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. July 1932

– Average temperature: 65.7°F

– Monthly high temperature: 76.6°F

– Monthly low temperature: 54.8°F

– Total precipitation: 4.85″

#9. July 1976

– Average temperature: 65.6°F

– Monthly high temperature: 75.4°F

– Monthly low temperature: 55.7°F

– Total precipitation: 4.64″

#7. July 1956 (tie)

– Average temperature: 65.3°F

– Monthly high temperature: 75.4°F

– Monthly low temperature: 55.2°F

– Total precipitation: 4.15″

#7. July 1920 (tie)

– Average temperature: 65.3°F

– Monthly high temperature: 76.1°F

– Monthly low temperature: 54.5°F

– Total precipitation: 5.12″

#5. July 2009 (tie)

– Average temperature: 65.2°F

– Monthly high temperature: 75°F

– Monthly low temperature: 55.4°F

– Total precipitation: 5.51″

#5. July 1962 (tie)

– Average temperature: 65.2°F

– Monthly high temperature: 77.4°F

– Monthly low temperature: 52.9°F

– Total precipitation: 3.29″

#2. July 2000 (tie)

– Average temperature: 64.8°F

– Monthly high temperature: 75°F

– Monthly low temperature: 54.6°F

– Total precipitation: 4.35″

#2. July 1965 (tie)

– Average temperature: 64.8°F

– Monthly high temperature: 77.3°F

– Monthly low temperature: 52.4°F

– Total precipitation: 2.53″

#2. July 1895 (tie)

– Average temperature: 64.8°F

– Monthly high temperature: 76°F

– Monthly low temperature: 53.6°F

– Total precipitation: 3.03″

#1. July 1992

– Average temperature: 64.6°F

– Monthly high temperature: 74.2°F

– Monthly low temperature: 55°F

– Total precipitation: 6.49″