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Highest-earning counties in New York

Data shows that annual annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five of the seven counties with the highest median household income in the country can be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.

The 2024 real median household income in the United States was $83,730, statistically unchanged from the 2023 estimate of $82,690, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in New York using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2024 5-year estimate median household income.

Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning counties in New York.

#50. Orleans County

– Median household income: $65,969

– Households earning over $100k: 29.8%

– Households earning less than $25k: 15.8%

#49. Jefferson County

– Median household income: $66,301

– Households earning over $100k: 30.8%

– Households earning less than $25k: 15.4%

#48. Fulton County

– Median household income: $66,533

– Households earning over $100k: 31.1%

– Households earning less than $25k: 15.7%

#47. Schuyler County

– Median household income: $67,663

– Households earning over $100k: 31.6%

– Households earning less than $25k: 15.9%

#46. Cayuga County

– Median household income: $67,904

– Households earning over $100k: 31.6%

– Households earning less than $25k: 17.7%

#45. Seneca County

– Median household income: $68,089

– Households earning over $100k: 30.3%

– Households earning less than $25k: 16.2%

#44. Lewis County

– Median household income: $68,182

– Households earning over $100k: 29.3%

– Households earning less than $25k: 14.9%

#43. Herkimer County

– Median household income: $68,515

– Households earning over $100k: 31.2%

– Households earning less than $25k: 17.9%

#42. Hamilton County

– Median household income: $68,835

– Households earning over $100k: 32.9%

– Households earning less than $25k: 14.0%

#41. Otsego County

– Median household income: $68,885

– Households earning over $100k: 31.5%

– Households earning less than $25k: 15.9%

#40. Wyoming County

– Median household income: $69,110

– Households earning over $100k: 30.3%

– Households earning less than $25k: 14.5%

#39. Oswego County

– Median household income: $69,183

– Households earning over $100k: 34.0%

– Households earning less than $25k: 16.7%

#38. Niagara County

– Median household income: $69,633

– Households earning over $100k: 32.2%

– Households earning less than $25k: 17.2%

#37. Yates County

– Median household income: $69,701

– Households earning over $100k: 33.3%

– Households earning less than $25k: 15.9%

#36. Schoharie County

– Median household income: $70,133

– Households earning over $100k: 32.5%

– Households earning less than $25k: 15.8%

#35. Oneida County

– Median household income: $70,154

– Households earning over $100k: 34.0%

– Households earning less than $25k: 17.0%

#34. Cortland County

– Median household income: $70,418

– Households earning over $100k: 31.7%

– Households earning less than $25k: 17.0%

#33. Clinton County

– Median household income: $71,224

– Households earning over $100k: 34.8%

– Households earning less than $25k: 17.6%

#32. Essex County

– Median household income: $71,661

– Households earning over $100k: 34.3%

– Households earning less than $25k: 15.6%

#31. Sullivan County

– Median household income: $72,382

– Households earning over $100k: 35.9%

– Households earning less than $25k: 15.7%

#30. Tioga County

– Median household income: $72,739

– Households earning over $100k: 34.7%

– Households earning less than $25k: 14.7%

#29. Erie County

– Median household income: $72,839

– Households earning over $100k: 36.1%

– Households earning less than $25k: 16.6%

#28. Genesee County

– Median household income: $73,314

– Households earning over $100k: 34.5%

– Households earning less than $25k: 14.1%

#27. Washington County

– Median household income: $73,495

– Households earning over $100k: 32.6%

– Households earning less than $25k: 13.8%

#26. Livingston County

– Median household income: $74,001

– Households earning over $100k: 35.8%

– Households earning less than $25k: 13.8%

#25. Tompkins County

– Median household income: $74,024

– Households earning over $100k: 37.4%

– Households earning less than $25k: 16.9%

#24. Wayne County

– Median household income: $74,506

– Households earning over $100k: 35.6%

– Households earning less than $25k: 16.0%

#23. Madison County

– Median household income: $75,499

– Households earning over $100k: 37.2%

– Households earning less than $25k: 15.6%

#22. Monroe County

– Median household income: $76,382

– Households earning over $100k: 37.7%

– Households earning less than $25k: 15.8%

#21. Onondaga County

– Median household income: $76,945

– Households earning over $100k: 38.1%

– Households earning less than $25k: 16.0%

#20. Greene County

– Median household income: $77,945

– Households earning over $100k: 38.7%

– Households earning less than $25k: 15.5%

#19. Warren County

– Median household income: $78,442

– Households earning over $100k: 38.9%

– Households earning less than $25k: 13.6%

#18. Schenectady County

– Median household income: $79,623

– Households earning over $100k: 38.9%

– Households earning less than $25k: 15.8%

#17. Brooklyn

– Median household income: $80,263

– Households earning over $100k: 41.4%

– Households earning less than $25k: 19.2%

#16. Columbia County

– Median household income: $81,528

– Households earning over $100k: 43.2%

– Households earning less than $25k: 14.5%

#15. Ontario County

– Median household income: $82,324

– Households earning over $100k: 41.0%

– Households earning less than $25k: 11.4%

#14. Albany County

– Median household income: $85,333

– Households earning over $100k: 42.9%

– Households earning less than $25k: 15.0%

#13. Queens

– Median household income: $86,136

– Households earning over $100k: 43.3%

– Households earning less than $25k: 14.5%

#12. Ulster County

– Median household income: $86,271

– Households earning over $100k: 43.9%

– Households earning less than $25k: 15.3%

#11. Rensselaer County

– Median household income: $87,915

– Households earning over $100k: 43.4%

– Households earning less than $25k: 13.8%

#10. Orange County

– Median household income: $97,178

– Households earning over $100k: 48.8%

– Households earning less than $25k: 12.7%

#9. Staten Island

– Median household income: $98,333

– Households earning over $100k: 49.2%

– Households earning less than $25k: 13.6%

#8. Dutchess County

– Median household income: $99,478

– Households earning over $100k: 49.8%

– Households earning less than $25k: 10.5%

#7. Saratoga County

– Median household income: $100,787

– Households earning over $100k: 50.4%

– Households earning less than $25k: 9.3%

#6. Manhattan

– Median household income: $103,931

– Households earning over $100k: 51.6%

– Households earning less than $25k: 18.4%

#5. Rockland County

– Median household income: $109,959

– Households earning over $100k: 54.0%

– Households earning less than $25k: 10.9%

#4. Westchester County

– Median household income: $118,976

– Households earning over $100k: 56.6%

– Households earning less than $25k: 11.6%

#3. Putnam County

– Median household income: $126,257

– Households earning over $100k: 60.6%

– Households earning less than $25k: 8.9%

#2. Suffolk County

– Median household income: $130,686

– Households earning over $100k: 62.2%

– Households earning less than $25k: 8.1%

#1. Nassau County

– Median household income: $146,202

– Households earning over $100k: 66.6%

– Households earning less than $25k: 7.1%