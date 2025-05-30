MikroTik CRS309-1G-8S+IN Price and Features in Pakistan – A Complete Guide

Introduction

If you’re working with high-speed fiber networks in Pakistan, you’ve likely heard about the MikroTik CRS309-1G-8S+IN. This compact, powerful switch is making waves across the country due to its 10G capabilities, silent design, and high performance. Whether you’re an ISP, a system integrator, or just a tech enthusiast, this guide will walk you through everything you need to know.

Overview of MikroTik

Founded in Latvia, MikroTik has built a solid reputation as one of the most reliable network equipment manufacturers. Known for powerful routing software and high-performance hardware at competitive prices, MikroTik products are especially popular in developing markets like Pakistan, where affordability and reliability go hand in hand.

Design and Build Quality

The CRS309-1G-8S+IN is housed in a durable metallic casing that’s both sleek and space-saving. It fits perfectly on a desktop or in a network rack (with a mount). One of the best things about this model is its passive cooling system—no fans, no noise. This makes it ideal for office environments or server rooms that require silent operation.

⚙️ Key Specifications of CRS309-1G-8S+IN

This switch is all about power packed in a small box. Let’s break it down.

Port Configuration

1 x Gigabit Ethernet Port (for management or uplink)

8 x SFP+ Ports (supporting up to 10 Gbps per port)

CPU and Performance

Powered by a Marvell 98DX8208 switch chip

800 MHz dual-core CPU

512 MB RAM

16 MB flash storage

This hardware combo ensures high throughput, minimal latency, and reliable performance even under load.

🚀 MikroTik CRS309-1G-8S+IN Features

This model is a Layer 3 switch that combines flexibility and performance.

Dual Boot System : Choose between RouterOS (advanced features) and SwitchOS (simple configuration).

Advanced VLAN Support : Customize your network with secure VLAN configurations.

IGMP Snooping : Manage multicast traffic efficiently.

Silent Passive Cooling : No moving parts, energy-efficient, and zero noise.

📡 Use Cases in Pakistan

Due to its high performance and affordability, this model is widely used in:

Local ISPs (Internet Service Providers)

Corporate networks

Data centers and cloud hosting providers

Video surveillance setups needing high-speed backbone

🔧 Installation and Setup Guide

Setting up the CRS309-1G-8S+IN is straightforward:

Connect via the Gigabit Ethernet port. Access the web interface (Winbox or browser). Choose your OS (RouterOS or SwitchOS). Assign IPs, VLANs, and enable port isolation as needed.

Tip: For beginners, start with SwitchOS—it’s user-friendly and ideal for switching tasks.

💸 MikroTik CRS309-1G-8S+IN Price in Pakistan

As of 2025, the mikrotik crs309-1g-8s+in price in Pakistan ranges between PKR 70,000 to PKR 95,000, depending on the vendor and availability. Prices may fluctuate with the USD exchange rate and import taxes.

🛒 Where to Buy in Pakistan

You can find the mikrotik crs309-1g-8s+in in pakistan at several reliable sources:

Local computer and networking hardware stores in major cities

Online platforms like Network Store Online

Authorized MikroTik resellers and distributors

Always check warranty and return policies before purchasing.

🔐 Warranty and Customer Support

In Pakistan, MikroTik products generally come with a 1-year warranty. Be sure to confirm this with the seller. While direct support from MikroTik is limited, you can get help from:

Online forums

Local IT experts

Facebook groups focused on MikroTik users in Pakistan

✅ Pros and Cons

Pros

Silent operation with passive cooling

Powerful performance for its size

Dual OS support

Easy management interface

Cons

No built-in fans may require additional airflow in warm environments

No PoE (Power over Ethernet) support

Requires SFP+ modules (not included)

📊 Alternatives and Competitors

If you’re exploring other options, consider:

Ubiquiti EdgeSwitch 10X – Similar port configuration but lacks RouterOS-like flexibility

Cisco SG350X series – More expensive but offers enterprise-level support

TP-Link JetStream switches – Budget-friendly but not as feature-rich

Still, none offers the same combo of performance, silence, and flexibility as the CRS309-1G-8S+IN.

🧾 Final Thoughts

If you’re in the market for a compact, powerful, and cost-effective 10G switch in Pakistan, the MikroTik CRS309-1G-8S+IN is a top contender. Whether you’re upgrading your office backbone, building a data center, or setting up a fiber ISP, this switch delivers exceptional value for the price. You can easily find it at trusted platforms like Network Store Online. Just remember to pair it with compatible SFP+ modules and plan your airflow if it’s going into a warm environment.

❓ FAQs

1. Can I use CRS309-1G-8S+IN as a router?

Yes, but it’s primarily designed as a switch. If you enable RouterOS, you can use Layer 3 routing features for light routing tasks.

2. Does it support PoE (Power over Ethernet)?

No, this model does not support PoE. You’ll need separate PoE injectors or switches for powering devices.

3. What SFP+ modules are compatible with this switch?

It supports most MikroTik and generic SFP+ modules including 10GBase-SR, 10GBase-LR, and DAC cables.

4. Is it suitable for home use?

It can be used at home, especially in smart homes or for tech enthusiasts with high-speed internet, but it’s overkill for basic home use.

5. Is this device suitable for future-proofing my network?

Absolutely. With 10G ports and dual OS support, it’s a solid investment for the next 5–10 years, especially in high-demand environments.