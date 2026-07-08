Mediabistro Weekly Drop: The Out of Office Edition

Matt Charney is a talent acquisition analyst, journalist, and marketing leader with nearly two decades of experience at the intersection of recruiting, HR technology, and media. He has held editorial and content leadership roles at ERE Media, Recruiting Daily, and Recruiter.com, and served as Chief Content Officer at Allegis Global Solutions. As Principal Analyst at Kyle & Co, he covers HR tech funding, M&A, and market strategy. Matt currently serves as Executive Editor at Mediabistro, where he leads editorial, partnerships, and multimedia content for the creative professionals who power the media industry. He holds a degree in Writing for Screen and Television from the University of Southern California.

You may have noticed the Weekly Drop hasn’t dropped in two weeks. Or you didn’t, because you were also gone, in which case, welcome back, hope the tan line from your lanyard is healing nicely.

Here’s the thing about newsletters: they’re a promise. Weekly means weekly, the way “unlimited PTO” means unlimited, which is to say, technically, on paper, in the handbook nobody reads. So when this one went quiet for a fortnight, I’d love to tell you it was a strategic content pause, a deliberate scarcity play, a Beyoncé-style silence before the surprise album. It wasn’t.

It was a vacation. An actual one, with a body of water involved and a phone that stayed in a drawer for stretches of time that would alarm my clients.

I’m telling you this because our industry treats time off the way Kevin McCallister’s parents treated headcounts; something you get around to eventually, usually mid-flight, usually too late. Media people are uniquely terrible at logging off. We built an entire professional identity around being first, being always on, being the person who files from the beach. The beach, for the record, hates this; the beach did not ask for your hot take (that’s its job).

And honestly, the data backs up how bad we are at this. Roughly half of American workers who get paid time off don’t use all of it, per Pew numbers cited in Fortune’s recent piece on “PTO-maxxing,” the workplace trend where people play calendar Tetris to stretch 15 vacation days into 49.

That we needed to invent a lifehack, complete with a name that sounds like a supplement regimen, just to take the time we already earned tells you everything about the American relationship with rest. It’s the professional equivalent of hiding vegetables in a smoothie.

Meanwhile, per a Harris Poll flagged by SHRM, 86% of workers check email from their boss while on vacation and more than half take work calls. Which means most “vacations” are just remote work with worse WiFi and more sunscreen.

So this edition is about summer. Not the Instagram version; the industry version. What actually happened while you (and I) were out, what it means for your career, and why the smartest people in the media might be the ones who set the autoreply and meant it.

Think of it as the Wet Hot American Summer of newsletters: everyone left camp, chaos ensued, and somehow the important stuff still happened without us.

Let’s catch up.

Everybody Went to the Movies Instead

While media Twitter argued about whatever media Twitter argues about in July, actual audiences did something almost quaint: they bought movie tickets. A lot of them.

Hollywood is having its best summer since before the pandemic, with the season pulling in $1.8 billion so far, down less than 2% from 2019 levels, and analysts projecting the annual domestic box office could cross $10 billion for the first time in seven years.

Toy Story 5 opened to a franchise-best $160 million, horror keeps overperforming, and theaters that were writing their own obituaries three years ago are now complaining about crowds.

The delicious irony here is that summer, the season when the media workforce disappears, is when the media business does its heaviest lifting; the summer window typically accounts for about 40% of the entire year’s domestic box office.

The industry’s biggest quarter runs on other people’s vacations.

What it means for your career: Theatrical isn’t a growth industry, but it’s no longer a dying one either, and the halo effect is real.

Exhibition, event cinema, premium formats, and the marketing machinery around tentpoles are all hiring again after years of hiring freezes.

If you spent the last three years being told theatrical experience was a liability on your resume, the market just changed its mind.

More broadly, the lesson is about where attention goes when people log off: it goes to experiences. The stuff that can’t be scrolled. Position yourself near that, and you’re positioned near the money.

Your Vacation Coverage Is Now a Chatbot

Here’s a sentence that would’ve been science fiction at your last summer Friday happy hour: companies are now deploying AI agents to cover for employees on vacation, handling correspondence, scheduling, and admin tasks while humans are at the lake.

Korn Ferry’s AI strategy lead framed it as minimizing the productivity dip when someone’s out, and helping people dig out from the email avalanche when they return.

On one hand, sure, coming back from a week off to a tidy AI-generated summary instead of 400 unread emails sounds genuinely nice. On the other hand, you don’t need a crystal ball to see the friggin’ problem.

If the bot covers your job competently for a week in July, someone in finance is going to ask what happens if it covers your job in August too. And September, for that matter.

The vacation, though, is the pilot program.

What it means for your career: The parts of your job an AI can cover while you’re snorkeling are, by definition, the parts of your job that were already commoditized. The move here isn’t to panic; it’s to audit.

Make an honest list of what you do that a summary bot can’t: the relationships, the judgment calls, the taste, the institutional memory, the ability to tell a client their idea is bad without getting fired.

Then, spend the fall making sure your title, visibility, and comp are tied to that list, not to inbox management.

Even the Layoffs Took a Long Weekend

Some rare good news, sort of, if you squint. U.S. employers announced 45,849 job cuts in June, down 53% from May and the lowest monthly total since December, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

The firm noted the slowdown is typical for summer months, which is a genuinely dark detail when you sit with it; even the layoffs go on vacation.

Somewhere, an HR exec is drafting a September separation memo from a beach chair in Hilton Head.

Media specifically has announced 3,488 cuts so far in 2026, down 27% from the same period last year, though “better than last year” is the participation trophy of labor statistics.

The cuts that did land this summer were real ones: the Minnesota Star Tribune trimming 15% of its workforce and Robinhood cutting journalists at Sherwood News, per Press Gazette’s running tracker, plus Paramount shedding another 3.5% of domestic staff in June, per Deadline’s layoff list.

And the leading stated reason for job cuts nationally, for the fourth straight month, was AI. Sure, Jan.

What it means for your career: The summer lull isn’t a recovery; it’s a rhythm. Restructurings historically cluster in Q3 and Q4 planning cycles, which means the smart play right now is preparation during the quiet.

Update the portfolio while nobody’s watching. Take the coffee meetings while calendars are empty.

If your company just did a round of layoffs, the next one usually follows within twelve months, so treat this season the way lifeguards treat a calm ocean: everything looks good, but don’t take your eyes off of the water.

72 Million People Are Not Reading Your Newsletter Right Now

If your open rates looked like a crime scene the past few weeks, here’s your alibi. AAA projected a record 72.2 million Americans traveled over the July Fourth stretch, and the TSA expected to screen a record 18.7 million air travelers over the holiday week alone, juiced by America’s 250th birthday and a World Cup happening on domestic soil.

Your audience wasn’t churning; your audience was in a middle seat somewhere over Ohio.

There’s a content lesson buried in the beach traffic, though. All those travelers researched, booked, streamed, and posted their trips, which means travel media, service journalism, and destination content are quietly having a moment while prestige media has a nervous breakdown.

Somebody wrote the “best carry-on under $150” piece that 40 million anxious packers Googled, and that somebody has excellent job security.

What it means for your career: Seasonality is a strategy, not an obstacle. The publishers who win aren’t the ones fighting the calendar; they’re the ones programming to it, banking evergreen service content for the dead weeks and saving the big swings for when people are back at their desks.

If you’re building a personal brand or a portfolio, same rules apply. Publishing into a holiday void isn’t hustle; it’s just yelling into an empty office.

The Last Word

Look, I’m not going to pretend the two-week gap was a content strategy. It was rest, and it was overdue, and the newsletter survived, and so did I, and frankly so did you, because nothing in this industry is so urgent that it can’t wait for you to reapply sunscreen.

The uncomfortable truth about media careers in 2026 is that the machines don’t take vacations, the layoffs merely reschedule theirs, and the always-on culture that we mistook for dedication turned out to be the most replaceable thing about us.

What’s not replaceable is judgment, taste, and the perspective you only get from occasionally stepping far enough back to see the whole board.

That perspective is, more often than not, found somewhere with no cell service. In my case, that was Majorca. Yes, that’s a humblebrag. But it was great.

So, my advice: take the days. Take all of them. The industry will still be here when you get back, slightly reorganized, probably under new ownership under an Ellison, definitely with a fresh memo about synergies.

We’ll cover it together.

The Weekly Drop returns to its regular schedule, and the autoreply is off.

Mostly.

Matt Charney

Executive Editor, Mediabistro