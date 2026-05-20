Freelance Broadcast and Education Comms Roles Hiring Now

Specialists Are in Demand Across Very Different Newsrooms

Three of today’s most compelling listings share a common thread: each one requires someone who can manage complexity in a specialized environment. A Bay Area TV newsroom needs a writer who can pivot between broadcast and digital in real time. A university’s EdTech unit wants a communications manager who can design personalized student outreach at global scale. And an independent book publisher is hiring someone who understands the physical mechanics of getting ink on paper.

These roles reward deep knowledge of a specific workflow, whether that’s a live control room, a CRM-driven retention campaign, or an offset print run. The broader signal here is encouraging for mid-career professionals who’ve invested years building expertise in one domain. Employers are actively seeking that depth over breadth right now.

Today’s Hot Jobs

News Writer/Producer at NBC Bay Area (Freelance)

Why it’s worth a closer look: Freelance broadcast gigs at an NBC owned-and-operated station in a top-six market don’t surface every day. This role at KNTV puts you inside a newsroom with real resources, covering one of the most news-rich regions in the country. The listing specifically calls out a “multi-platform mindset,” signaling that the right candidate will shape stories for streaming and digital alongside traditional newscasts.

If you’re a freelance journalist exploring broadcast opportunities, Mediabistro’s tax tips for freelance writers are worth reviewing before you start invoicing a new client.

Minimum 2 years writing in a TV newsroom (required)

Experience producing newscasts in a broadcast environment

Strong news judgment and ability to respond to breaking news on tight timelines

Bay Area market knowledge and bilingual skills preferred

Apply to the News Writer/Producer position at NBC Bay Area

Persistence Communications Manager at Arizona State University (EdPlus)

What makes this one different: The title alone tells you something. “Persistence Communications” is EdTech language for campaigns designed to keep students enrolled and progressing toward degrees. This is behavioral communications work, blending marketing automation, UX thinking, and data analysis to reach students across the globe. ASU’s EdPlus division has been a pioneer in scalable digital learning, and this role sits inside their Product and UX Technology team rather than a traditional marketing department.

Experience designing and managing targeted communication campaigns tied to measurable outcomes

Proficiency with marketing automation and CRM platforms

Ability to evaluate campaign performance and iterate based on data

Background in higher education or student success initiatives strongly preferred

Apply to the Persistence Communications Manager role at ASU

Pre-Press and Production Specialist at Schiffer Publishing

A rare find for production-side talent: Schiffer is an independent publisher based in Atglen, Pennsylvania, known for richly illustrated books on art, design, architecture, and lifestyle. This entry-level, full-time role is genuinely production-focused: you’ll manage specs, evaluate printer quotes, review design files, and coordinate proofing across offset, short-run, and print-on-demand methods. For anyone who studied graphic arts or print production and wondered where those skills still matter, independent book publishing is the answer.

Knowledge of pre-press workflows, file preparation, and print manufacturing standards

Ability to evaluate printer quotes and optimize production methods across offset, short-run, and POD

Experience coordinating with editorial, design, and production teams

Hybrid schedule with minimum three days per week at Atglen, PA headquarters

Apply to the Pre-Press and Production Specialist role at Schiffer Publishing

Executive Director, Knight-Bagehot Fellowship Program at Columbia University

For the senior leader ready to shape journalism’s future: The Knight-Bagehot Fellowship is the premier program for mid-career journalists studying business and economics reporting. This executive director role carries real weight: stewardship of a $35 million endowment, an annual operating budget exceeding $1.8 million, and the autonomy to define the fellowship’s multi-year strategic direction. Columbia is looking for a thought leader, fundraiser, and program architect all in one. If you’ve spent your career at the intersection of journalism and business, this is a once-in-a-career opportunity to shape how the next generation of financial journalists is trained.

For journalists considering fellowship paths on either side of the equation, Mediabistro’s guide on landing journalism fellowships offers useful groundwork.

Extensive experience in business or economics journalism and/or journalism education leadership

Proven fundraising ability and experience managing significant financial resources

Strategic vision for advancing a nationally recognized fellowship program

Ability to operate with high autonomy, aligning program priorities with university-wide goals

Apply to the Executive Director position at Columbia University

The Takeaway for Job Seekers

Today’s strongest listings reward candidates who can name their specialty with precision. “I write for broadcast under deadline pressure.” “I build retention campaigns using behavioral data.” “I manage print production from file prep through manufacturing.” Each of these roles requires a vocabulary that generalists simply don’t have. If you’ve been underselling your niche experience in favor of presenting yourself as a versatile all-rounder, consider flipping the script. The employers hiring right now want to know exactly what you’re best at, and they’re willing to build the right role around that expertise.