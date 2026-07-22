Independent Media and Social Video Jobs Are Hiring Now

The Mediabistro editorial team draws on 25 years of media industry expertise to cover jobs, careers, and trends shaping the industry.

The Producer Role Is Evolving Fast

A year ago, “producer” in media meant someone who managed a show. Today’s producer listings tell a different story. The role has fragmented into a constellation of platform-specific, audience-obsessed positions where editorial instincts and technical chops carry equal weight. Two of today’s featured media job postings come from the same independent newsroom, each carving out a distinct slice of the modern producer skillset.

What connects the strongest listings right now is a shared obsession with social video. Whether you’re cutting clips for YouTube’s 731,000-subscriber audience or developing campaign visuals for Netflix and the NFL, employers want people who think natively in vertical formats, short attention spans, and algorithmic distribution. The traditional divide between “editorial” and “social” producers has essentially collapsed.

The other signal worth watching: remote remains the default for production roles. Three of today’s four featured positions are fully remote, and the fourth prefers San Diego but doesn’t require it. For producers and editors who built home studios during lockdown, that infrastructure continues to pay dividends.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Senior Producer at Status Coup

Why this role is worth a close look: This isn’t a single-show gig. Status Coup is hiring someone to oversee an entire content network spanning livestreams, recorded YouTube pieces, short-form social clips, and on-the-ground field reporting. The $80,000 to $85,000 salary comes with full benefits, and the position reports directly to the CEO. For producers who want to build something rather than maintain it, this is a rare chance to shape the editorial output of one of the fastest-growing independent news outlets in the country.

The profile they’re after:

Experience managing a team of reporters, editors, and freelance contributors across multiple content formats

Fast, confident video production and editing skills for both live and recorded content

Strong editorial judgment and the ability to manage logistics for on-the-ground field reporting

Deep familiarity with YouTube workflows and social distribution strategy

Apply to the Senior Producer role at Status Coup

Social Media Video Producer/Editor at Status Coup

What makes this one interesting: Status Coup posted this companion role alongside the Senior Producer position, and together they reveal the company’s growth strategy: scale the video operation by splitting management from execution. This role is pure craft. You’ll create short-form video content for an audience of over 731,000 YouTube subscribers, plus engaged followings on Instagram, TikTok, and Bluesky. If you’ve been honing your skills in social video content production, this is where those reps pay off.

Skills that matter here:

3 to 5 years of video editing experience with strong instincts for news and trending content

Proven ability to create compelling short-form video optimized for multiple social platforms

Availability for breaking news coverage, including occasional nights and weekends

Comfort working remotely on Eastern Standard Time hours

Apply to the Social Media Video Producer/Editor role at Status Coup

Art Director (Contract-to-Hire) at STN Digital

The creative angle here: STN Digital’s client roster reads like a highlight reel: Netflix, the NFL, Nike, Hulu, NBA teams. The Art Director role sits at the intersection of brand identity and social performance, requiring someone who can translate strategy into creative that actually earns engagement in sports and entertainment culture. The contract-to-hire structure lets both sides test the fit, and remote candidates are welcome. What sets this apart from a typical agency AD role is the explicit expectation that you’ll challenge brand systems when the creative calls for it, not just execute within them.

What they need from candidates:

Strong portfolio showing creative leadership across social platforms for major brands

A point of view on how legacy brands earn cultural relevance in sports and entertainment

Experience partnering with social strategy and client services teams on campaign development

Ability to balance brand compliance with culturally resonant, high-performing creative

Apply to the Art Director position at STN Digital

Professional Takeaways

If your background is in video production, your portfolio strategy needs updating. Employers posting today aren’t asking to see your best long-form documentary or your slickest sizzle reel. They want evidence that you understand platform-native content: short-form clips engineered for algorithmic reach, livestream management, and the ability to repurpose one piece of footage across four or five channels. Before you apply to any of these roles, audit your portfolio for social-first examples. If you don’t have them, spend a week creating spec work that demonstrates you can think in formats, not just frames.

And since hiring managers routinely check candidates’ social media profiles, make sure your own channels reflect the platform fluency you’re claiming on your résumé.

Also on the Web

Beyond Mediabistro, these roles are also making waves across the creative and content landscape.

Creative Design Lead (Marketing Campaigns) at DuckDuckGo

A fully remote design leadership role at one of the few consumer tech companies built entirely around privacy. Worth watching as a signal that design-driven brands outside the usual agency world are competing hard for senior creative talent.

Apply to the Creative Design Lead role at DuckDuckGo

Remote-First Chief Creative Director at Voiceflow

Voiceflow, a conversational AI platform, is offering $180,000 to $200,000 for a chief creative director focused on brand and storytelling. The title alone signals how seriously AI-native companies are investing in narrative craft.

Apply to the Chief Creative Director role at Voiceflow

Content Strategist (Remote US) at Directive

Directive, a performance marketing agency for B2B tech brands, is building a pipeline for remote content strategists. Listed as a “future opening,” which suggests the agency is scaling its content practice and wants to move fast when headcount opens up.

Apply to the Content Strategist role at Directive