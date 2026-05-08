International News, Fiction Publishing, and Agency Jobs Hiring Today

Specialists With Range Are in Demand

A pattern keeps surfacing in today’s listings: employers want deep expertise paired with operational versatility. The most compelling roles posted right now aren’t looking for generalists who dabble. They want people who’ve mastered one discipline and can stretch confidently into adjacent ones.

Consider what’s on the board. A foreign news bureau needs someone who can toggle between editorial logistics and financial administration. A commercial fiction publisher wants an acquisitions leader who thinks in data systems. A multicultural agency is hiring account executives who can shift between client strategy and content creation within the same afternoon. Even the most senior digital role on today’s list, a director-level position paying up to $155K, explicitly asks for someone who can operate at high strategy and in day-to-day execution simultaneously.

This is a market that rewards T-shaped professionals: deep vertical knowledge with a wide horizontal bar of adjacent skills. If your resume tells only one story, today’s listings suggest it may be time to broaden the narrative.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Office / Production Assistant at Australian Broadcasting Corporation

Why this one deserves a closer look: International news bureau jobs in Washington, DC, are rare finds on any job board. The ABC’s Washington bureau covers American politics and breaking news for Australian audiences, which means you’d be working at the intersection of two media cultures. The role blends editorial support (assisting producers on breaking news, coordinating out-of-town assignments, preparing risk assessments) with full bureau administration, including bank reconciliation and vendor management. For someone early or mid-career who wants to understand how a foreign news operation actually runs from the inside, this is an unusually well-rounded entry point.

What the bureau needs:

Experience supporting news producers with planning and executing coverage of breaking news and assignments

Ability to manage logistical coordination including travel, visas, accreditations, and communications

Financial administration skills including reconciling bank accounts and credit cards

Willingness to be available outside normal working hours for emergency bureau issues

Apply to the ABC Washington Bureau Production Assistant role

Head of Content Strategy, Commercial Fiction at Crooked Lane Books / Alcove Press

The real draw here: This role sits at the exact point where editorial instinct meets business intelligence. Crooked Lane and Alcove Press want to scale commercial fiction acquisitions by 50 percent, and they’re hiring someone to own the entire pipeline, from trend spotting and agent outreach through negotiations and contracts. You’d have direct authority to approve or decline titles based on strategic buying criteria, backed by data systems rather than gut feeling alone. The salary range of $80K to $110K with benefits is solid for an independent publisher, and the listing is open to remote candidates despite being based in New York. The flat organizational structure and Penguin Random House distribution backbone give this role a startup energy with major-house reach.

Core qualifications:

5 to 8 years of experience, ideally with a background in acquisitions or editorial strategy in commercial fiction

Analytical, systems-focused approach to building and managing a high-velocity acquisitions pipeline

Ability to prioritize and align an 11-plus-person editorial team with strategic buying criteria

Comfort with data-backed decision-making while maintaining strong agent and author relationships

Apply to the Head of Content Strategy position at Crooked Lane Books

Account Executive at Yellow House Creative Consulting

What caught my attention: Yellow House is a Boston-based agency whose benefits package reads like someone actually thought about what employees want. The $70K to $95K salary comes with a path to equity after five years, an annual learning stipend, a technology stipend, and a permanently remote work option with optional office access downtown. The role itself is a hybrid of account management and light social media execution across CPG, lifestyle, healthcare, and hospitality clients. For account professionals curious about how PR and marketing are evolving alongside AI-driven tools, working at a smaller agency like this provides direct exposure to the full strategic picture.

The ideal candidate brings:

Two or more years of agency experience with strong client relationship management skills

Ability to translate client goals into clear internal briefs for creative, strategy, and influencer teams

Experience maintaining timelines, budgets, and scopes across multiple accounts

Comfort assisting with monthly content calendars and social media approvals

Apply to the Account Executive role at Yellow House Creative Consulting

Director of Digital and Social Media at TransLash Media

This role signals where mission-driven media is heading: TransLash, a multi-platform organization centering transgender and gender nonconforming stories, is hiring a director-level strategist at $135K to $155K, fully remote. The position reports directly to the CEO and requires someone who can shape platform strategy across podcasts, film, journalism, and community content while also managing day-to-day execution. That combination of strategic altitude and hands-on involvement is exactly the T-shaped profile the market keeps demanding. For digital leaders ready to help shape how an award-winning media organization reaches and grows its audience, this is a meaningful opportunity with compensation that respects the seniority required.

Key requirements:

Strategic leadership experience shaping digital and social engagement across multiple platforms

Team-building ability with a track record of executing content with clarity, creativity, and consistency

Experience managing both high-level strategy and day-to-day platform operations

Strong alignment with TransLash’s mission and understanding of TGNC communities

Apply to the Director of Digital and Social Media position at TransLash

Professional Takeaways

Today’s strongest listings all share one trait: they describe roles where the boundaries between disciplines are intentionally blurred. Editorial and operations. Acquisitions and data analysis. Account management and content creation. Strategy and execution. If you’ve been building skills across adjacent areas, now is the time to make that range visible. Before you apply, update your LinkedIn profile to reflect cross-functional experience, not just your primary job title. Hiring managers reading today’s applications are scanning for evidence that you can hold two lenses at once.

Also on the Web

Beyond Mediabistro, these roles are also making waves across the media job landscape.

Managing Editor at WHYY (Remote)

Public media continues to invest in regional editorial leadership. WHYY’s Delaware-focused managing editor role is open to remote candidates, a signal that public broadcasters are increasingly willing to separate editorial oversight from physical newsroom presence.

Apply to the WHYY Managing Editor position

Part-Time Managing Editor, American Journal of Education at Penn State

Academic publishing rarely surfaces on mainstream job boards, but this part-time managing editor role at one of the field’s most respected journals is worth noting for editors seeking flexible, intellectually rigorous work outside the commercial publishing cycle.

Apply to the Penn State Managing Editor role

Managing Editor at The Christian and Missionary Alliance (Reynoldsburg, OH)

Faith-based publishing often offers competitive compensation with strong mission alignment. This managing editor position pays $67K to $74K, a respectable range for a nonprofit editorial leadership role in central Ohio.

Apply to the Managing Editor role at The Christian and Missionary Alliance