Local Media and Niche Publishing Are Hiring Senior Talent

The Mediabistro editorial team draws on 25 years of media industry expertise to cover jobs, careers, and trends shaping the industry.

The Specialist Premium Is Real

Scroll through enough job boards and you’ll notice a pattern forming: companies with clearly defined audiences are staffing up for leadership, not generalist “content” hires. Specific, senior roles that require you to already understand a particular community, market, or format before your first day.

Today’s strongest postings come from organizations that would rather leave a seat empty than fill it with someone who doesn’t get their audience. An independent alt-weekly on the California coast wants a publisher who understands local democracy. A scholarly press needs a digital marketing leader who can speak to psychologists and educators without dumbing things down. A creator-led media startup backed by $30 million is building a commercial team around one of the most recognizable names in global media.

Domain knowledge commands a premium right now. Employers are done hoping that a smart generalist will “figure it out.” They want proof you already live in their world.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Publisher at Monterey County Weekly

Why This Role Matters: Publisher openings at independent alt-weeklies almost never hit the open market. Monterey County Weekly, founded in 1988, is a genuine institution in regional journalism. The role is the chief day-to-day manager of the entire operation, from print and digital editorial direction to revenue strategy and community representation. The listed compensation of $145,000 to $175,000, with a base salary plus performance bonus, reflects how seriously Milestone Communications takes this hire.

Oversee both business operations and strategic direction across print and digital platforms

Serve as the public face of the organization within Monterey County

Drive revenue growth while fostering a culture of editorial independence

In-office role based in Monterey County, CA

Apply to the Publisher position at Monterey County Weekly

Head of Business Development at Uncensored

The Opportunity in a Sentence: Build the entire commercial engine for a creator-led media network with $30 million in backing and global reach. Uncensored, anchored by Piers Morgan’s flagship franchise, is expanding into new verticals across news, culture, sports, and current affairs. The Head of Business Development owns everything from brand partnerships and licensing to events and subscription revenue, reporting to CEO Rashida Jones. At $195,000 to $235,000 plus bonus, the compensation matches the scope. If you’re curious about what a business development director actually does day-to-day, this posting is a masterclass in defining the role.

Own business development end-to-end: strategy, sourcing, negotiation, and partnership architecture

Experience scaling revenue across YouTube, podcasting, social distribution, live events, and licensing

US-based, fully remote, with international scope

Senior operator profile with a track record of opening doors and converting audience scale into revenue

Apply to the Head of Business Development role at Uncensored

Digital Marketing Manager at Guilford Publications

What Caught Our Eye: Guilford Press has been publishing evidence-based academic work in psychology, education, and research methods for decades. They’re a proudly independent house, which means this role carries real ownership. You’ll manage all audience-facing digital channels, from email and social to digital advertising and content marketing, plus lead a team. Independent publishers rarely hire at this level externally, so the opening signals genuine investment in digital growth. Anyone who has wrestled with marketing complex, research-driven content to professional audiences should pay close attention.

Manage email, content marketing, social media, publicity, and digital advertising channels

Develop marketing roadmaps, audience targeting strategies, and performance optimizations

Lead a digital marketing team and report to the Marketing Director

Maintain high editorial standards consistent with Guilford’s scholarly mission

Apply to the Digital Marketing Manager position at Guilford Publications

Revenue Operations Manager at 6AM City

The Growth Signal: 6AM City is one of the most interesting local media startups in the country, building a network of city-focused digital brands that have quietly amassed loyal audiences in markets legacy media abandoned. This RevOps role sits at the intersection of sales, client success, finance, and marketing. You’ll architect KPI dashboards, optimize CRM workflows, and support B2B marketing, all in service of scaling ad revenue across a growing roster of cities. It’s a fully remote position that puts you at the operational core of a company redefining community media.

Support the Revenue Team and Executive Leadership through data management and process optimization

Own cross-department communication between sales, client success, finance, and marketing

Build and improve workflows focused on efficiency and visibility

Remote, US-based, with a focus on revenue-focused media operations

Apply to the Revenue Operations Manager role at 6AM City

Professional Takeaways

If your resume reads like a list of platforms you’ve used, today’s market is sending you a message. The roles commanding the highest compensation and the most interesting work all share one trait: they reward people who deeply understand a specific audience. Guilford wants someone who knows how academics buy books. 6AM City wants someone who understands local advertising ecosystems. Uncensored wants a dealmaker who thinks in multi-platform creator economics.

Spend less time adding tools to your LinkedIn skills section. Spend more time articulating which audience you know better than almost anyone, and why that knowledge translates into revenue or reach. That’s the argument media employers seem to be buying right now.

Also on the Web

Beyond Mediabistro, these roles are also making waves across the media landscape.

AI Video Creator and Storyteller at Cisco (Remote US)

Cisco is hiring a dedicated AI-focused video storytelling role, a clear signal that enterprise companies are building in-house content teams specifically around AI-generated and AI-assisted video production. Worth watching as a bellwether for how these hybrid creative-technical roles get defined.

Apply to the AI Video Creator and Storyteller role at Cisco

Brand Storyteller and Social Content Lead at CoolWorks

CoolWorks connects people with seasonal jobs in national parks, ski resorts, and outdoor destinations. Their brand storyteller role blends social content creation with a genuinely unusual editorial beat. If you’ve ever wanted your content calendar to include glacier photography, here’s your chance.

Apply to the Brand Storyteller role at CoolWorks

Director of Digital Strategy at Stanford (via LA 411)

A digital strategy director role tied to one of the world’s most recognized academic institutions. University communications teams have become sophisticated media operations in their own right, and leadership roles like this one increasingly compete with private-sector offers for senior digital talent.

Apply to the Director of Digital Strategy position