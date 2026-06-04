Local Media and Public Radio Jobs Hiring Now in June 2026

The Mediabistro editorial team draws on 25 years of media industry expertise to cover jobs, careers, and trends shaping the industry.

Local Media Is Investing in Leadership, and That Tells You Something

Scroll through today’s job listings, and a pattern emerges quickly: independent, community-rooted media organizations are hiring for senior roles that combine editorial vision with revenue accountability. These aren’t entry-level content mills looking for cheap output. They’re established brands making bets on experienced leaders who can guide them through the next chapter of local media.

Monterey County Weekly is searching for a Publisher. Spokane Public Radio posted two roles, one for a Membership Director and another for a reporter. Virginia Living Magazine needs an Assistant Art Director. These are organizations that serve specific geographic communities, and they’re all investing at the same time. That’s an interesting media signal worth paying attention to.

What connects these roles is an expectation that candidates understand both the craft and the business. The publisher role explicitly asks for someone who can drive revenue while preserving editorial independence. The membership director role wants fundraising fluency paired with audience data skills.

Local media in 2026 demands people who can do more than one thing well!

Today’s Hot Jobs

Publisher at Monterey County Weekly

Why This Role Matters: Full publisher searches at independent alt-weeklies don’t come along often. Monterey County Weekly has been the region’s leading independent news source since 1988, and this position carries a base salary of $145,000 to $175,000 plus a performance bonus. The role reports directly to the founder and CEO, and the new publisher will oversee both the print weekly and a growing portfolio of digital platforms, including Monterey County Now and Salinas Valley Now. This is a genuine leadership seat at an organization that takes local journalism seriously.

The Core Requirements:

Demonstrated ability to drive revenue growth across print and digital platforms

Experience serving as a public-facing executive and community representative

Strong understanding of how editorial independence and business sustainability coexist

Track record of fostering a culture of innovation within a media organization

Apply for the Publisher role at Monterey County Weekly

Membership Director at Spokane Public Radio

What Makes This Interesting: SPR describes this as a ground-up build, which is rare for a membership director role. The station reaches 1.25 million people across 20,000 square miles and operates three distinct program streams covering news, classical, and jazz. Rather than maintaining an existing system, the new director will define the strategy, build workflows, and activate a large but underutilized membership file. If you’ve worked in nonprofit fundraising or audience development and want to design something from scratch, this is that opportunity. SPR’s ties to the broader public media ecosystem make this a strong stepping stone for anyone building a career in mission-driven media.

What They Want to See:

Experience building and leading a modern, data-informed membership or fundraising strategy

Fluency in multi-channel engagement, from direct mail to digital campaigns

Ability to translate audience insights into revenue growth

Proven track record in donor or member relationship management

Apply for the Membership Director position at Spokane Public Radio

Digital Marketing Manager at W. W. Norton and Company

The Draw Here: Norton is one of the few remaining major independent publishers in the U.S., and this remote-flexible role sits within their college marketing group covering psychology and biology lists. The position blends creative campaign development with hands-on CRM and marketing automation work, which means you’ll own strategy and execution. Norton specifically calls out the need for someone who can assess campaign efficacy and pivot quickly, a sign that this team operates more like a startup marketing unit than a traditional publishing house. For anyone looking to sharpen their digital marketing skills inside a company with genuine cultural weight, this deserves a close look.

Key Qualifications:

Strong writing and collaboration skills with a creative, analytical mindset

Experience developing and executing strategic digital marketing campaigns

CRM and marketing automation platform proficiency

Ability to manage multiple priorities and adjust campaigns based on performance data

Apply for the Digital Marketing Manager role at W. W. Norton

Assistant Art Director at Virginia Living Magazine

Why It Caught Our Eye: Print magazine design roles at regional lifestyle titles are increasingly scarce, which makes this one worth flagging for early-career creatives. Virginia Living is an award-winning publication covering food, culture, homes, and destinations, and the assistant art director will work across print layouts, photography direction, and digital assets. The listing specifically mentions conceptual layout work and illustration direction alongside typography, suggesting real creative range rather than production-line templating.

Ideal Candidate Profile:

One to three years of experience in luxury lifestyle or editorial design

Strong photography research, photo direction, and typography skills

Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite, particularly InDesign and Photoshop

Ability to translate brand identity across print, digital, and marketing materials

Apply for the Assistant Art Director position at Virginia Living

The Takeaway for Job Seekers

If your job search filters are set exclusively to “remote” and “national brand,” you’re missing a significant slice of the market. Local and regional media organizations are hiring for roles with real authority, creative latitude, and meaningful community impact.

Several of today’s listings offer the kind of ownership over strategy and execution that you’d wait years to earn at a larger company. The professionals who thrive in these roles tend to be generalists with depth: people comfortable talking revenue in the morning and editorial vision in the afternoon. If that describes you, widen your geographic lens.

Also on the Web

Beyond Mediabistro, these roles are also making waves across the media and content landscape.

AI Product Manager, Content Platform Operations and Publishing at Netflix

Netflix is building out AI infrastructure for its content publishing pipeline, a clear signal that even the biggest entertainment companies now treat content operations as a product discipline. Based in Los Gatos, this role sits at the intersection of AI, media production, and platform strategy.

Apply for the AI Product Manager role at Netflix

US RFP Team Lead and Content Manager at Brown Brothers Harriman

Financial services content management with a listed salary of $80,000 to $120,000. BBH is a 200-year-old private bank, and this Boston-based role oversees proposal content strategy, a niche that consistently pays well for strong writers who understand compliance-heavy industries.

Apply for the Content Manager role at Brown Brothers Harriman

Senior Brand Content Manager at Radiant

Radiant, an advanced nuclear technology company based in El Segundo, is hiring for brand content leadership. Energy sector content roles are growing as climate-focused companies compete for public attention and talent. Worth watching if you want to apply storytelling skills to an emerging industry.

Apply for the Senior Brand Content Manager role at Radiant