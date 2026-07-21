Media Operations and Sales Roles Are Hiring Across Radio, AdTech, and Publishing

The Mediabistro editorial team draws on 25 years of media industry expertise to cover jobs, careers, and trends shaping the industry.

The Operational Side of Media Is Where the Action Is

Editorial and creative roles get the spotlight, but the engine rooms of media companies are hiring aggressively right now. Three of today’s most compelling listings sit squarely on the business side: ad operations, client sales, and cultural programming. Each one asks for a different flavor of the same core skill, the ability to manage dozens of moving parts across platforms, partners, and revenue streams without letting anything slip.

That pattern tells a story about where media companies feel the most pain. Content production has matured. The tools are better, the workflows are tighter. Revenue operations, though? That’s still a mess at most organizations. Campaigns span radio, podcasts, digital display, and live events simultaneously. Billing systems don’t talk to trafficking systems. Nobody owns the full picture. The companies posting today are looking for people who can impose order on that chaos.

If your career has leaned toward the operational or commercial side of media, your leverage in this market is real. Here’s where to direct it.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Advertising Traffic and Billing Manager at WestStar Multimedia Entertainment

Why this role matters right now: WestStar powers the Kim Komando media empire, which reaches millions across 510+ radio stations, podcasts, and digital platforms. This role owns the entire lifecycle of national advertising campaigns, from trafficking and scheduling through invoicing and collections. The posting is refreshingly specific about the problem you’re solving: “Right now, no one person owns the full picture. You’ll change that.” At $80,000 annually in Phoenix, the compensation is competitive for a market with significantly lower cost of living than coastal media hubs.

What they need from you:

Experience trafficking advertising campaigns across radio, podcast, and digital platforms

Proficiency with billing reconciliation and collections processes

Ability to manage dozens of concurrent campaigns with overlapping timelines

Strong organizational instincts and comfort working as the single source of truth for campaign data

Apply to the Advertising Traffic and Billing Manager position

Client Director at GlassView

The compensation story here is striking: GlassView is projecting Year 1 earnings of $350,000 to $650,000+ for reps who hit their targets, built on a modest base plus uncapped commission. The company sits at the intersection of advertising and neuroscience, using brain-behavioral intelligence (licensed through a UPenn partnership) to measure audience emotion and attention in real time. They’re growing 50% year-over-year and need a seasoned ad sales hunter with deep agency and brand relationships. This is a remote-friendly role based out of New York, Chicago, or Los Angeles.

The ideal candidate brings:

Deep, active relationships across media buying and brand marketing leadership

Proven track record of opening new business and closing six- and seven-figure deals

Comfort selling an emerging technology category to skeptical buyers

Willingness to travel and operate as a true commercial hunter in Year 1

Apply to the Client Director role at GlassView

Publicity, Promotion and Events Manager at Rizzoli International Publications

A rare chance to shape cultural programming at scale: Rizzoli Bookstore is one of New York’s most storied cultural institutions, and this role puts you at the center of its author events, book launches, panel discussions, and partnerships with publishers and cultural organizations. The position blends traditional publicity chops with hands-on retail awareness and social media strategy, asking you to promote events across the bookstore’s digital channels while also maintaining a presence on the sales floor. Starting salary is $50,000, commensurate with experience.

Core requirements:

Experience planning and executing author events, book launches, and cultural programming

Skills in event promotion across social media, email newsletters, and website content

Strong relationships with publishers, publicists, and cultural institutions

Genuine knowledge of books, publishing, art, architecture, design, and fashion

Apply to the Publicity and Events Manager role at Rizzoli

Digital Marketing and Social Media Specialist at Mojave Desert Land Trust

Conservation storytelling meets digital execution: MDLT is looking for a digital communicator who can translate complex conservation work into engaging social content, short-form video, photography, and data-driven campaigns. The role is structured at two levels (Specialist I and II) depending on your experience, which signals genuine flexibility about where you are in your career. For anyone building a portfolio in social media management, a mission-driven organization with visually stunning subject matter is a strong foundation.

Skills they’re prioritizing:

Experience managing social media accounts and creating platform-native content

Photography and short-form video production skills

Comfort using analytics to measure content performance and adjust strategy

Affinity for nonprofit or mission-driven communications

Apply to the Digital Marketing Specialist position at MDLT

Professional Takeaways

Today’s media job listings reinforce a trend worth paying attention to: media companies are increasingly willing to pay well for operational and commercial talent, especially when the role sits at the intersection of multiple platforms.

The GlassView listing, with its six-figure earning potential, reflects how adtech companies are competing for experienced sales professionals by offering equity-style upside through commission structures. If you’ve spent your career on the business side of media, quantify your impact. Know how many campaigns you’ve managed concurrently, how much revenue you’ve influenced, and which platforms you’ve trafficked across. Specificity is your competitive advantage in a market that’s rewarding operational expertise.

Also on the Web

Beyond Mediabistro, these roles are also making waves across the creative and media landscape.

Creative Design Lead (Marketing Campaigns) at DuckDuckGo

The privacy-focused search engine is hiring a fully remote creative lead to drive marketing campaign design. For designers who want to work on a product with a clear point of view and a global audience, this is a compelling opportunity at a company that rarely posts creative roles publicly.

Apply to the Creative Design Lead role at DuckDuckGo

VP Creative Director at Syneos Health

Based in Santa Monica with a listed salary range of $200,000 to $210,000, this healthcare marketing leadership role offers notable compensation transparency in a sector that often keeps those numbers close. Senior creative leaders with pharma or health experience should take note.

Apply to the VP Creative Director position at Syneos Health

Director of Creative Services at Old Dominion University

Higher education institutions are investing in sophisticated brand and content operations, and this Norfolk, Virginia-based role oversees the university’s entire creative output. It’s a reminder that some of the most interesting creative leadership jobs exist outside traditional media companies entirely.

Apply to the Director of Creative Services role at Old Dominion University