Mission-Driven Media Jobs Hiring Now: Comms, Design, and Writing Roles

The Mediabistro editorial team draws on 25 years of media industry expertise to cover jobs, careers, and trends shaping the industry.

The Nonprofit Sector Is Building Real Newsrooms

Something worth watching is happening across the nonprofit and advocacy hiring landscape. Organizations that once posted “social media management” listings are now recruiting for sophisticated communications roles that read like editorial masthead notes. They want storytellers who can translate policy into compelling narrative, designers who understand publication-quality work, and writers with newsroom-level instincts.

Today’s standout listings share a common thread: each one sits at the intersection of mission and craft. These aren’t diluted marketing roles with “storytelling” tacked onto the job description. They ask for real editorial skills, real design portfolios, and real strategic thinking. For media professionals who’ve considered a pivot from commercial outlets to cause-driven work, the talent bar has never been higher, and neither has the creative latitude.

Three of today’s four featured roles offer remote flexibility, and one is tied to an award-winning print publication with genuine design credibility. Here’s what caught our attention.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Communications Manager at Safe Routes Partnership

Why We Flagged This One: Safe Routes Partnership translates complex transportation policy and legislative work into content that actually moves people to action. This is a full-ownership role: you’ll manage the digital presence, run the editorial calendar, oversee design and video contractors, and turn program wins into shareable stories. Salary transparency is refreshing ($60,000–$68,000), and the position is fully remote, available from anywhere in the United States. For communications professionals tired of being one cog in a massive marketing department, this is a chance to build and run the entire function.

What They Need From You:

Experience translating policy and legislative work into accessible, shareable content

Ability to manage contractors for design and video production

Skill in proactive marketing across advocacy, program impact, and consulting visibility

A natural storytelling instinct paired with mission-driven commitment

Apply to the Communications Manager role at Safe Routes Partnership

Assistant Art Director at Virginia Living Magazine

The Design Angle: Print editorial design roles at quality lifestyle publications are increasingly rare, which makes this one stand out. Virginia Living is an award-winning magazine covering food, culture, homes, destinations, and more, and they’re looking for someone to help shape its visual identity across both print and digital channels. You’ll work on conceptual layouts, direct photography and illustration, and handle typography for features and departments. If you’re a designer with 1–3 years of experience in luxury or lifestyle media, this is exactly the kind of portfolio-building position that launches careers in editorial design.

Core Requirements:

1–3 years of experience in luxury lifestyle media or editorial design

Strong photography research, photo direction, and typography skills

Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite, particularly InDesign and Photoshop

Collaborative mindset to work directly with the publisher, editors, and art director

Apply to the Assistant Art Director position at Virginia Living

Senior Writer at Fast Company

What Makes This Role Compelling: Fast Company’s Design Team is hiring a Senior Writer with deep knowledge of product design, UX, hardware, and branding. This is a beat reporting role at one of the most respected publications covering innovation, and the editorial philosophy is specific: no chasing every headline. Instead, they want original, distinctive coverage from someone who can spot high-potential stories early and separate hype from substance. The beat will be tailored to your expertise, which signals real editorial investment in the hire. The role is remote-friendly.

The Skill Set They’re After:

Experienced journalist with deep knowledge of trends shaping the design world

Strong existing relationships in design and technology communities

Editorial judgment to frame stories with originality, not just speed

Proven ability to break news and deliver coverage that rises above the noise

Apply to the Senior Writer role at Fast Company

Fractional Director of Communications at Four Pines Fund

Why This Is Worth a Look: Four Pines Fund is a young philanthropic organization (founded in 2023) dedicated to expanding access to evidence-based suicide care. They’ve operated with a deliberately low public profile until now and are hiring a fractional Director of Communications to build the communications function from the ground up. This is a fully remote, contract role ideal for a senior communications professional who thrives on standing up new systems rather than maintaining existing ones.

If you’ve been exploring freelance and contract opportunities for professional growth, this kind of fractional leadership engagement is increasingly where experienced talent lands.

What They’re Seeking:

Senior-level communications experience with the ability to lead strategy development

Comfort building a function from scratch during a critical growth period

Understanding of mission-driven messaging in sensitive subject areas

Ability to shape an evergreen communications framework, not just execute tactics

Apply to the Fractional Director of Communications position at Four Pines Fund

Professional Takeaways

If your resume leans heavily on commercial media experience, take a closer look at the nonprofit and advocacy sector before dismissing it. The roles hiring right now demand the same editorial rigor, strategic thinking, and design sophistication as any major publication or agency. The difference is scope of ownership. These organizations are smaller, which means you’ll build systems, not just maintain them.

For anyone who’s felt creatively constrained inside a large media operation, mission-driven work offers something increasingly rare: the chance to shape an entire communications identity while doing work that matters to you personally.

Also on the Web

Beyond Mediabistro, these roles are also making waves across the broader media hiring landscape.

Managing Editor, Content Strategy at Harvard University

Harvard is hiring a Managing Editor focused on content strategy, posted just hours ago. Higher education institutions continue to invest in editorial talent that can bring publication-level quality to institutional storytelling. If you’re curious about how editorial and social media management skills intersect, this kind of hybrid role is becoming the template.

Apply to the Managing Editor role at Harvard

Managing Editor, Editorial Services at Spectrum News

Spectrum News is offering $108K–$229K for a Managing Editor overseeing editorial services in El Segundo, CA. That salary range signals significant responsibility and a role with real influence over multiplatform news output.

Apply to the Managing Editor role at Spectrum News

Managing Editor at ADL

The Anti-Defamation League is hiring a Managing Editor in New York. Another example of an advocacy organization building editorial infrastructure that mirrors traditional newsroom structures.

Apply to the Managing Editor role at ADL