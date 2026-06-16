Newsletter Growth and News Design Jobs Hiring Now on Mediabistro

Specialists Are Having Their Moment

Generalists dominated media hiring for the better part of a decade. Companies wanted people who could “do it all,” and job descriptions read like laundry lists covering everything from social media to event planning. That era is fading. Today’s most compelling openings reward deep expertise in a single discipline, paired with the judgment to connect that expertise to broader business goals.

Three of today’s featured roles make this case clearly. One company wants someone who can grow a newsletter list from 1.1 million subscribers to something much larger, with real math behind every acquisition dollar. Another needs a designer who thinks in data visualizations and AI workflows, not just page layouts. A third is building a digital strategy function for one of the most visited urban spaces on earth. These aren’t roles for generalists. They’re roles for people who’ve gone deep and can prove it.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Growth Lead, Newsletter Division at WestStar Multimedia Entertainment

Why this one is worth a close look: Kim Komando’s media operation reaches millions through radio, podcasts, YouTube, and a website with massive monthly traffic. But the real growth engine is email, with nearly 1.1 million daily newsletter readers across The Current and Splash of AI. This role owns subscriber acquisition end to end, with thousands already being spent daily on paid social and room to scale fast. The $85,000 base plus performance bonus is notable for a position that starts as contract or fractional before converting to full-time, signaling genuine skin-in-the-game compensation structure.

The ideal candidate brings:

Proven experience running and scaling paid social acquisition campaigns across Meta, Instagram, and emerging platforms

Ability to manage referral programs and test new subscriber acquisition channels

Strong analytics chops to put real math behind every growth dollar spent

Comfort operating in a fast-scaling environment where you’ll kill what doesn’t work as quickly as you scale what does

Apply to the Growth Lead, Newsletter Division position

News Designer and Graphic Artist at Indianapolis Business Journal

What makes this role different: IBJ isn’t looking for someone who simply lays out pages. They want a visual journalist who gets equally excited about Excel spreadsheets and Illustrator heat maps. The posting specifically calls for curiosity about artificial intelligence, with expectations that you’ll help streamline production processes and strengthen online presentation using AI tools. For designers who’ve been experimenting with AI on their own time, this is a chance to make that experimentation central to the job. IBJ is an award-winning organization with a robust publishing ecosystem, including 13 email newsletters, a weekly print edition, and over a dozen special publications.

Core qualifications they want:

Strong information graphics and data visualization skills, alongside traditional page layout ability

Journalism experience or education with a curious, creative mindset

Working experience with AI tools and enthusiasm for integrating them into editorial production

Ability to work quickly and accurately across both print and digital formats

Apply to the News Designer and Graphic Artist position

Director, Web and Digital Strategy at Central Park Conservancy

The bigger picture here: Central Park sees over 40 million visits a year, and the Conservancy has invested nearly $2 billion in restoring the park since 1980. This role leads web and digital strategy for one of New York City’s most important civic institutions. You’d report to the Senior Director of Marketing and shape how millions of people interact with the park’s digital presence. For mission-driven professionals who want their digital strategy work to serve a genuinely iconic public space rather than another quarterly revenue target, this is rare. The role is remote-friendly, which opens it to strategists beyond the five boroughs.

What they need from you:

Experience leading web strategy and digital communications for a complex organization

Ability to partner across marketing, communications, and operations teams

Understanding of how digital platforms serve both public engagement and institutional storytelling goals

Strategic vision for evolving a major nonprofit’s digital ecosystem

Apply to the Director of Web and Digital Strategy position

Director of SEO and Agentic Search at LawnStarter

A job title that tells you where the industry is heading: “Agentic Search” in a director-level title signals a company that’s already thinking past traditional rankings. LawnStarter, with over $150 million in annual bookings, wants to be the answer when a homeowner asks ChatGPT or Perplexity who to hire. The posting explicitly frames the challenge as building brand presence across every surface where “homeowners and machines form trust,” from PR and journalists to community platforms and review sites. You’d report directly to the CMO and operate at the intersection of content, technical SEO, product, and AI-powered search.

What the role requires:

Deep expertise in SEO with a forward-looking understanding of AI-powered search and recommendation engines

Experience leading teams across content strategy, technical SEO, and organic discovery at scale

Ability to coordinate brand presence across PR, creator partnerships, and community platforms

Strategic mindset to run two simultaneous bets: traditional search dominance and AI recommendation positioning

For anyone tracking how storytelling is becoming the new growth strategy, this LawnStarter role is the logical next step in that evolution.

Apply to the Director of SEO and Agentic Search position

The Takeaway for Job Seekers

Every one of today’s featured roles asks for something beyond the core discipline. The newsletter growth lead needs analytics rigor, not just ad spend instincts. The news designer needs AI fluency. The digital strategist needs institutional storytelling sensibility. The SEO director needs to think about machines as an audience. If your resume still reads like a single-skill summary, spend time this week articulating the adjacent expertise you’ve built. The roles going to interesting companies at strong compensation levels increasingly go to people who can name their specialty and then explain what they see from that vantage point that others miss.

Also on the Web

Beyond Mediabistro, these roles are also making waves across the industry.

Visual Journalist and Storyteller at TEGNA Inc.

Sacramento-based and paying $60K to $75K, this role mirrors the IBJ posting’s emphasis on visual journalism skills. TEGNA’s continued investment in dedicated storytelling positions at local stations suggests the visual journalist role is becoming a standard newsroom hire rather than an experiment.

Apply to the Visual Journalist and Storyteller position at TEGNA

Director, Writer and Storyteller at U.S. Chamber of Commerce

A director-level writing role at one of Washington’s most influential organizations. The title itself, blending “director” with “storyteller,” reflects how institutional communications teams are elevating narrative craft to leadership-tier priority.

Apply to the Director, Writer and Storyteller position

Brand Storyteller and Content Lead at Western Building Supply

This Wheatland, Wyoming-based role at $50K to $65K is a reminder that content leadership positions are spreading well beyond coastal media hubs. When a building supply company creates a dedicated brand storyteller role, content strategy has officially gone mainstream.

Apply to the Brand Storyteller and Content Lead position