Print Design and Political Journalism Jobs Hiring in Media Today

The Print Revival Keeps Generating Real Jobs

For all the talk about digital-first everything, print editorial design talent remains stubbornly in demand. Today’s listings include a remote art director role focused entirely on magazine layout, typography, and visual hierarchy for physical publications. That’s a skill set many assumed was headed for extinction a decade ago. It wasn’t.

Meanwhile, political journalism is seeing renewed investment. HuffPost is hiring a dedicated senior reporter to cover the conservative movement, a beat that requires genuine source-building on the American right. And TransLash Media is looking for a director-level digital strategist at a salary that signals serious organizational ambition.

These three roles tell a story about an industry that still values craft, deep-beat expertise, and mission-driven storytelling, even as every company navigates what “media” means in 2026.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Associate Art Director at Palm Beach Media Group

Why this one caught our eye: Remote editorial design positions at magazine publishers are genuinely rare. Palm Beach Media Group is hiring someone to handle visual conceptualization, page layout, and photography sourcing across a portfolio of lifestyle and custom titles. If you’ve been refining your InDesign skills and mourning the disappearance of print-focused roles, this is one to bookmark. The position reports directly to the Design Director, which means real mentorship and creative collaboration rather than working in isolation.

What they need from you:

Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts, Graphic Design, or Advertising, or 3-5 years of magazine experience

Strong typographic skills and understanding of visual hierarchy

Ability to work closely with editors and photographers on compelling layouts

A genuine love of editorial design and printed materials

Apply to the Associate Art Director position

Senior Politics Reporter, Conservatives at HuffPost

The beat that matters: Covering the conservative movement, the Republican Party, and right-wing media from Washington, D.C. requires a reporter who can build trust with sources across the American right while producing sharp, deadline-driven news stories and longer features. This is a union position covered by the Writers Guild of America East, with a salary range of $97,055 to $136,500. Beat reporters with genuine source networks on the right remain scarce, which makes this posting especially significant for political journalists.

The core requirements:

Proven track record of breaking political news and building sources

Ability to write sharp news stories on deadline and informative features

Deep understanding of decision-makers and opinion-shapers on the American right

Experience getting inside the mechanics of political movements and media ecosystems

Apply to the Senior Politics Reporter position at HuffPost

Director of Digital and Social Media at TransLash Media

A leadership role with real creative latitude: TransLash Media, the award-winning organization centering transgender and gender nonconforming stories, is hiring a director to shape its entire digital and social presence. At $135,000 to $155,000, this is one of the better-compensated digital leadership roles we’ve seen at a mission-driven media organization. The position reports directly to the CEO and operates at both strategic and executional levels, which means you’ll be building the playbook and running the plays. For anyone who has followed the growth of identity-focused media brands, TransLash’s trajectory from podcasts and films to a full multi-platform operation makes this a compelling opportunity.

Skills they’re prioritizing:

Strategic leadership experience across digital and social platforms

Team-building ability with a focus on clarity, creativity, and consistency

Comfort operating at both high-level strategy and day-to-day execution

Deep familiarity with community-driven storytelling and audience engagement

Apply to the Director of Digital and Social Media position at TransLash Media

Social Media Manager at Arizona State University

Higher ed, higher expectations: ASU’s EdPlus unit is hiring a social media manager to lead the evolution of ASU Online’s social presence. The salary range of $66,200 to $99,400 is transparent and competitive for a university role, and the position emphasizes platform-specific strategy and performance optimization rather than just posting content on a schedule. If you’re considering a move into social media management, higher education offers stability, benefits, and the kind of institutional scale that builds a serious portfolio.

What ASU expects:

Deep understanding of how different social platforms behave and perform

Experience building scalable systems that deliver measurable results

Data-driven approach to content strategy and performance optimization

Creative instincts balanced with analytical rigor

Apply to the Social Media Manager position at Arizona State University

Professional Takeaways

Today’s listings reward specialists. The art director who knows print typography, the political reporter with conservative movement sources, the digital strategist who understands community-driven media: each of these roles values deep expertise over broad generalism. If you’ve been positioning yourself as a versatile “content person,” consider whether your strongest skill deserves its own spotlight.

The roles commanding the best compensation and creative autonomy right now are the ones where employers need someone who has spent years going deep on a specific craft or beat. Sharpen the thing you’re best at, and make sure your portfolio leads with that strength.