Print Production and Platform Strategy Roles Hiring in Media

The Craft Roles Are Coming Back

For all the talk about AI-generated content and automated workflows, today’s job board tells a different story. Several of the most compelling open roles require deep, hands-on technical knowledge: pre-press production expertise, platform-specific growth strategy, and the kind of editorial design sensibility that only comes from years of working with printed pages.

What’s striking is the specificity. These aren’t vague “content creator” postings hoping someone can do a little of everything. They’re roles built around defined craft disciplines, from managing print-on-demand versus offset decisions to architecting a YouTube growth roadmap across an entire portfolio of brands. Companies are hiring for depth, not breadth.

That’s a meaningful signal for mid-career professionals who’ve worried their specialized skills are becoming obsolete. The opposite may be true. Here’s where to look today.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Pre-Press and Production Specialist at Schiffer Publishing

Why This One Deserves Attention: Schiffer is a respected independent publisher based in Atglen, Pennsylvania, known for beautifully produced books on art, design, architecture, and lifestyle. This role sits at the intersection of editorial and manufacturing, requiring someone who can evaluate print quotes, optimize production methods across short-run, offset, and print-on-demand formats, and ensure design files meet exacting quality standards. For production professionals who love the physicality of print, this is a rare opportunity at a publisher that genuinely cares about how its books look and feel.

Core Requirements:

Strong technical knowledge of pre-press workflows and print production processes

Experience evaluating printer quotes and selecting optimal production methods

Ability to review design files for manufacturing and quality standards compliance

Comfort coordinating across editorial, design, and production teams in a hybrid work arrangement (minimum three days per week on-site)

Apply for the Pre-Press and Production Specialist role at Schiffer Publishing

Director, YouTube Strategy at Hearst Media Production Group

What Makes This Role Stand Out: This is a senior strategic position responsible for defining YouTube growth across Hearst’s entire portfolio of digital properties and brands. The scope is significant: setting performance frameworks, translating analytics and competitive intelligence into content packaging decisions, and working cross-functionally with production, editorial, marketing, and distribution teams. If you’ve been building YouTube expertise at a single brand and want to scale that knowledge across a major media company, this Charlotte-based role (four days in office) offers genuine strategic authority. For context on how AI tools are reshaping these kinds of digital media and marketing strategy roles, the landscape is evolving fast.

They’re Looking For:

Proven ability to define and lead YouTube strategy across multiple channels and franchises

Strong analytical skills to translate viewer trends and competitive intelligence into actionable recommendations

Experience serving as a senior advisor on platform performance to cross-functional teams

Background in content packaging, publishing cadence, and distribution strategy for digital video

Apply for the Director of YouTube Strategy position at Hearst

Associate Art Director at Palm Beach Media Group

The Case for This Role: Magazine design jobs at regional media groups don’t surface every day, and this one asks for a genuine editorial design sensibility. Palm Beach Media Group publishes lifestyle and custom magazine titles, and the Associate Art Director will handle visual conceptualization, feature layout, and photography sourcing across multiple publications. Strong typographic skills and an understanding of visual hierarchy are explicitly required. For designers who love working with printed materials and want creative latitude within established style guidelines, this Tallahassee-based position includes flexible work arrangements and full benefits.

What You’ll Need:

Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts, Graphic Design, or Advertising, or 3-5 years of magazine experience

Strong typographic skills and understanding of visual hierarchy

Experience sourcing and directing photography for editorial layouts

Ability to collaborate closely with editors and photographers across multiple publication titles

Apply for the Associate Art Director position at Palm Beach Media Group

Social Media Associate Manager at SAG-AFTRA Foundation

Why This Caught Our Eye: Managing social media for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation means telling stories about working artists, educational programming, and Storyline Online, one of the most recognized children’s literacy brands on the internet. At $34 per hour in Los Angeles, this hands-on role requires someone who can create, edit, and publish content across all Foundation channels while maintaining institutional voice and mission alignment. The cross-functional nature of the work, covering everything from live event capture to strategic campaign execution, makes this more than a standard social media gig. If you’re interested in the broader landscape of social media and influencer marketing events, this kind of mission-driven role builds a distinctive portfolio.

Key Qualifications:

Strong storytelling instincts and editorial judgment for multi-platform content

Technical skills in content creation, editing, captioning, and publishing

Experience managing social channels for a mission-driven organization

Flexibility to capture content across live programs, events, and organizational initiatives

Apply for the Social Media Associate Manager role at SAG-AFTRA Foundation

Professional Takeaways

Today’s strongest postings reward professionals who can name their specific craft and demonstrate mastery of it. Whether that’s pre-press file management, YouTube audience growth mechanics, editorial page design, or mission-driven social storytelling, the common thread is deep competence in a defined discipline.

If you’re updating your resume this week, resist the temptation to generalize. Lead with the two or three things you do better than almost anyone, and make sure your portfolio or work samples prove it. The market right now is paying a premium for specialists who can articulate exactly what they bring to the production chain.