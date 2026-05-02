Publishing and Editorial Strategy Jobs Hiring Now on Mediabistro

Independent Publishing Is Building Its Brain Trust

Something worth watching: independent and mid-size publishers are aggressively hiring for roles that used to live exclusively at the Big Five. Today’s standout listings include a Head of Content Strategy position at an indie fiction house that wants to scale acquisitions by 50 percent, a managing editor seat at one of the South’s most respected city magazines, and a director-level digital role at a mission-driven media organization offering $135K-$155K.

The connective thread is operational ambition. These aren’t maintenance hires. Each company is looking for someone who can build or overhaul systems, not just execute within existing ones. That signals growth mode, and it means candidates with both editorial taste and process-building experience are in an unusually strong position right now.

If you’ve spent years at a larger organization learning how the machine works and you’re ready to actually design the machine, these roles deserve your attention.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Head of Content Strategy, Commercial Fiction at Crooked Lane Books / Alcove Press

Why this role is rare: Content strategy titles in book publishing are still uncommon, and this one comes with real authority. You’ll have autonomy to approve or decline titles, lead an 11-person editorial team, and own the entire acquisitions pipeline from trend spotting through contracts. The listing explicitly states a goal of scaling acquisitions by 50 percent, backed by Penguin Random House distribution. The salary range of $80,000-$110,000 is transparent and competitive for an indie publisher.

5-8 years of experience, with strong analytical and systems-building skills

Ability to master and improve a high-velocity acquisitions pipeline

Comfort with data-backed decision-making for title selection

Experience aligning editorial teams around strategic buying criteria

Apply for the Head of Content Strategy position at Crooked Lane Books

Managing Editor at Gulfstream Communications (Charleston Magazine)

The appeal here: Charleston Magazine is a genuine institution in regional publishing, and this managing editor role touches everything from print production schedules and freelance budgets to writing the front-of-book section and managing social media distribution. It’s the kind of position where you’ll see your editorial fingerprints on every issue. The listing calls for deep engagement with Charleston and the Lowcountry, so this is a lifestyle hire as much as a career move. For anyone curious about what managing editors actually do day-to-day across different media, this role is a textbook example of the print-plus-digital hybrid version.

Strong writing, editing, and deadline-management abilities

Experience overseeing print production cycles and freelance contributor networks

Comfort producing content across print, digital, and social platforms

Genuine knowledge of and connection to the Charleston area

Apply for the Managing Editor role at Charleston Magazine

Director of Digital and Social Media at TransLash Media

What makes this compelling: TransLash is an award-winning, multi-platform media organization producing podcasts, films, journalism, and zines. This fully remote director role reports directly to the CEO and carries both strategic and executional weight. At $135,000-$155,000, the compensation reflects the seniority expected. You’ll be shaping how the entire organization appears across digital and social channels, building a team, and setting the content vision. For professionals who want to understand the full scope of digital media leadership responsibilities, this listing reads like a graduate seminar.

Proven experience leading digital and social strategy at an organizational level

Team-building skills with the ability to manage both strategy and daily execution

Deep comfort with multi-platform storytelling across podcasts, video, and editorial

Alignment with TransLash’s mission of centering transgender and gender nonconforming stories

Apply for the Director of Digital and Social Media position at TransLash Media

Associate Art Director at Palm Beach Media Group

A detail worth noting: This is a remote editorial design role at a company that publishes multiple lifestyle and custom magazine titles. If you love typography, visual hierarchy, and the craft of print layout, this position lets you do that work from Northwest Florida or anywhere with a good internet connection. You’ll handle everything from visual conceptualization of features to sourcing photography, working within established style guidelines across several publications.

Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts, Graphic Design, or Advertising, or 3-5 years of magazine experience

Strong typographic skills and understanding of visual hierarchy

Excellent proficiency in editorial design and page layout

Ability to collaborate closely with editors and photographers across multiple titles

Apply for the Associate Art Director role at Palm Beach Media Group

Professional Takeaways

Today’s listings reward a specific type of candidate: someone who can think structurally about content, not just produce it. The Crooked Lane role wants acquisition systems. Charleston Magazine needs production-cycle management. TransLash is hiring for an organizational-level digital vision role. Even the art director posting emphasizes working across multiple publications simultaneously.

If your resume currently reads as a list of things you’ve made, consider reframing it around systems you’ve built or improved. That’s the language these employers are speaking right now, and it’s increasingly the language that separates senior candidates from mid-career applicants across media.