Remote Media Leadership Roles Are Hiring Across Nonprofits

The Senior Talent Grab in Mission-Driven Media

Something worth watching: organizations with ambitious communications goals are going after senior leaders right now, and they’re willing to compete on flexibility to get them. Three of today’s freshest listings are explicitly structured for remote candidates at the director level or above, a tier where remote options were still rare even 18 months ago.

What connects these roles is scope. These aren’t “manage our social channels” positions. Each one asks candidates to build or overhaul an entire function, from digital fundraising infrastructure to hospitality media partnerships to full-stack D2C growth engines. The common thread is operational ownership with strategic latitude, the kind of mandate that signals an organization ready to invest rather than experiment.

If you’re a mid-career media professional thinking about your next move, the message from this batch is clear: specialized expertise paired with leadership range is the combination employers are paying for.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Partnerships Manager at Branded Hospitality

Why this role is worth a close look: Branded Hospitality sits at the intersection of media, investment, and the hospitality industry, a niche that’s growing fast as foodservice companies invest more in owned content. This Partnerships Manager role puts you at the center of that revenue engine, owning sponsor and corporate partner relationships across podcasts, newsletters, events, and digital storytelling. You’ll report directly to the Managing Partner and CMO, which means minimal bureaucratic layers between your ideas and execution.

Own revenue generation and relationship management across Branded’s media platform

Close sponsorship and corporate partnership deals from outreach through renewal

Work directly with C-suite leadership on strategy and pipeline

Experience in media sales, sponsorship, or business development in hospitality or adjacent sectors

Apply to the Partnerships Manager role at Branded Hospitality

Marketing Manager and Growth Lead (D2C) at Amos Media Company

What makes this unique: Amos Media has been publishing for 150 years. That’s not a typo. Their brands, Coin World and Amos Advantage, serve fiercely loyal hobby communities, and this fully remote role asks you to be the entire growth operation. You’ll manage Meta and Google Ads with a concrete $20 CPA benchmark, defend ecommerce positioning against new competitors, and advise ownership directly on long-term strategy. For marketers who thrive as autonomous operators rather than cogs in a team of 30, this is a rare setup.

Hands-on daily management of Meta and Google Ads (combined monthly budget $8,500+)

Own the $20 CPA target for subscription acquisition, including copywriting and creative

Navigate proprietary legacy software systems while scaling modern digital funnels

Strategic maturity to advise ownership on growth and risk mitigation

Apply to the Marketing Manager and Growth Lead position at Amos Media

Director of Digital Fundraising and Advocacy at Earthjustice

The opportunity here: Earthjustice is the country’s largest environmental law nonprofit, and this director-level position bridges their Communications and Development teams. You’ll translate complex legal and advocacy work into digital campaigns that both mobilize supporters and drive revenue, overseeing an integrated program across email, social media, and paid channels. The role can be based in any Earthjustice office or fully remote from anywhere in the U.S., which opens this to a national candidate pool. For digital strategists looking to scale their impact, this is a career-defining level of responsibility.

Oversee integrated digital fundraising and advocacy campaigns across all channels

Sit at the intersection of Communications and Development, bridging two major departments

Translate legal and policy work into compelling supporter-facing campaigns

Seasoned digital leadership experience with a track record in fundraising or advocacy

Apply to the Director of Digital Fundraising and Advocacy at Earthjustice

Marketing Manager at Nuclear Energy Institute

A sector worth watching: Nuclear energy is experiencing a reputational and investment renaissance, driven by AI-related power demands and clean energy policy. The Nuclear Energy Institute, the industry’s DC-based policy organization, is hiring a Marketing Manager to drive integrated campaigns for conferences, membership, and programs. The listed salary range of $80,240 to $120,360 gives candidates a transparent window into compensation, and the role combines strategy development with hands-on execution across marketing technology and data analytics.

Develop and execute data-driven marketing campaigns for conferences, events, and membership growth

Lead day-to-day campaign performance optimization and continuous improvement

Work across Creative, Digital Communications, Membership, and External Communications teams

Experience at the intersection of campaign strategy, martech, and analytics

Apply to the Marketing Manager position at the Nuclear Energy Institute

Professional Takeaways

Today’s listings reward candidates who can demonstrate end-to-end ownership of a function, not just task execution. Whether it’s managing an entire growth engine at Amos Media or bridging two departments at Earthjustice, these employers are looking for people who can articulate how they’ve built something, not just maintained it. Before you apply, audit your resume for evidence of strategic ownership: budgets managed, systems built, programs launched. If your experience section reads like a task list, reframe it around outcomes.

And if you’re preparing for interviews at this level, consider how you’ll handle the inevitable “tell us about a time you built something from scratch” question. A strong answer to that one question can carry an entire conversation. For more on making strong impressions when the stakes are high, check out Mediabistro’s guide on using a thank-you note to recover from an imperfect interview.