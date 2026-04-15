The latest creator economy news points in one direction: up. U.S. creator ad spend hit $37.1 billion this year and is projected to climb to $43.9 billion in 2027, according to the IAB. Brand investment that was once speculative is now structural.

For media and marketing professionals, that shift has direct implications for where the jobs are, what skills are in demand, and how careers in this space are being defined. Here’s what’s happening right now.

The Creator Middle Class Is Real

The Influencer Marketing Factory surveyed 1,000 U.S.-based creators in January 2026 and found something the industry has been dancing around for years: a genuine middle class is emerging. Nearly half of creators (48.7%) still earn under $10,000 a year, but 45.6% now earn between $10,000 and $100,000. Only 5.7% clear six figures.

What’s more notable is the trajectory. More than half of surveyed creators (51.5%) reported year-over-year earnings growth in 2025. And 44.9% said they want stability and deeper brand alignment over one-off campaigns — a sign that the gig-work framing of “influencer” is being replaced by something closer to a media career.

The creators who’ve crossed into that $50,000-to-$100,000 tier are increasingly treating their channels the way editors treat a beat: building a defined audience, maintaining a consistent voice, and pursuing long-form brand relationships instead of one-off sponsored posts.

Career note: If you’re a journalist, editor, or content strategist considering a creator pivot, this income data tells a more interesting story than the headline suggests. The path to sustainable creator income looks a lot like the path to building a six-figure freelance practice: niche down, build deep audience relationships, and treat brand deals the way you’d treat a long-term editorial contract.

The report, which also analyzed 5 million creator accounts across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube in partnership with HypeAuditor, found that the 25-34 age group is now the dominant audience segment across all three platforms. This isn’t the teen creator economy anymore.

Brands Are Shifting to Micro and Macro — and Dropping Celebrities

For 2026, 92% of marketers say they plan to work with both macro influencers (100,000 to 500,000 followers) and micro influencers (5,000 to 100,000 followers), according to Linqia’s State of Influencer Marketing report. Only 29% are still chasing celebrity partnerships.

The logic is straightforward: bigger creators have the reach but not the engagement. The IAB data shows the sharpest growth in creator spend is coming from paid amplification of content beyond social media, projected to jump 56% to $11.1 billion. Brands aren’t just boosting creator posts on TikTok anymore. They’re pulling creator content into display, CTV, and retail media environments.

That expansion is creating a different kind of job. Brands working with hundreds of micro-creators simultaneously need program managers, content strategists, and data analysts who can evaluate creator performance at scale — roles that didn’t exist five years ago but are showing up regularly in social media and influencer marketing job listings today.

AI Is Reshaping Creator Workflows — and Brand Partnerships

Over the past 12 months, 79% of marketers increased ad spend on generative AI creator content, according to Billion Dollar Boy’s research. That same share plans to do it again next year. And 77% say they’ll shift budgets away from traditional creator marketing toward AI-generated content.

That includes digital twins. McKinsey projects the global digital twin technology market will grow about 60% annually through 2027, and the creator economy is one of the sectors driving demand. Billion Dollar Boy found 85% of creators say they’re open to building a digital twin with a brand for marketing purposes. In China, brands are already running creator livestreams that hand off to AI replicas overnight.

For editorial and content professionals, this trend has a practical implication that doesn’t get enough attention: the brands investing in AI content tools still need human strategists to brief them, quality-check outputs, and maintain brand voice. The brand journalism skill set — translating brand objectives into authentic-feeling content — is becoming more valuable as AI handles more of the execution. The strategy layer is still human.

About 62% of creators told The Influencer Marketing Factory they’re worried about increased competition from virtual influencers, and 59% are concerned about feed saturation. Those concerns are reasonable.

They’re concerned about the volume of content, not its quality. The human creators who are building genuine community relationships are largely insulated from AI displacement in the short term.

New Platforms Are Competing for Creator Loyalty

Picsart — the AI-powered design platform with more than 130 million users — launched a creator monetization program this month with no invite list and no minimum audience requirement. Creators build content using Picsart tools, post to their own social channels, and earn revenue based on views, comments, shares, and reach. It’s a performance model, not a follower model, and it signals where monetization is heading: output and results over scale.

Meanwhile, Parade founder Cami Tellez and former TikTok executive Jon Kroopf launched Devotion in March, an influencer marketing platform aimed at helping large brands manage creator programs at scale. Devotion raised $4 million led by Basecase and Will Ventures. The pitch: brands need to work with hundreds or thousands of creators a month to compete algorithmically, and managing that requires infrastructure. Tellez noted that organic reach has dropped from roughly 20% of a creator’s audience to around 2% over the past five years.

That 2% figure is worth sitting with. It means every creator — and every brand publishing organic content — is operating at a fraction of the distribution they had five years ago. It’s one reason why creator-brand partnerships are increasingly treated as paid media placements rather than organic endorsements, and why the influencer marketing manager role has professionalized so quickly.

For anyone considering going full-time as a content creator, this is the environment you’re entering: lower organic reach, higher platform competition, but a more mature monetization infrastructure than has ever existed.

SXSW Put Creators at the Center of Marketing Conversations

At SXSW 2026, the creator economy had its own dedicated programming track, and the through-line across sessions was a shift from audience to community. As Fast Company reported from the conference, brands that treat creators as distribution channels are already losing. The ones building sustained, long-term partnerships with creators who genuinely represent their values are seeing results.

One trend that drew notable attention: creator videos are increasingly appearing in search results for travel, food, beauty, and lifestyle queries. In many cases, a creator video is now the first result a user sees — making creators a direct competitor to traditional publisher content for discovery. For media professionals who’ve spent years building SEO-optimized editorial content, this is the same competitive pressure that social media first applied to print, now moving into search.

What These Trends Mean for Your Career

The creator economy’s growth is producing a real hiring market, but it’s concentrated in specific roles. Brands scaling influencer programs need people who can manage creator relationships, evaluate performance data, and negotiate contracts. Platforms competing for creator loyalty need product and partnerships people who understand the creator perspective from the inside. Agencies need strategists who can translate brand objectives into creator briefs that produce authentic content.

Most of these roles are filled by people who came from adjacent backgrounds: social media management, PR, editorial, talent management. If you’re already working in media or marketing, switching into the creator economy doesn’t mean starting over. It means repositioning skills you already have — audience understanding, content judgment, relationship management — into a space that’s paying more and growing faster than most traditional media roles.

The less-obvious opportunity lies on the creator side of the brand relationship. As influencer programs get more sophisticated, brands want creators who can function more like editorial partners than spokespeople: people who understand narrative, maintain a consistent voice, and can produce content that fits multiple distribution formats.

That’s a description of a journalist or editor (when you squint a bit). If you’ve been looking at creator partnerships as a side income stream, this is a good time to be building that out seriously.

What’s Next

The #paid Creator Signals Report, just released April 14, points to a few lifestyle shifts worth watching. The share of creators focused on financial savings jumped from 32% in 2025 to 76% this year. Travel and vlog content rose from 17% to 58% of what creators are producing. Creators are planning more major life milestones — buying homes, getting married, launching new businesses. And that’s affecting their content and interests.

The read: creators are treating this like a real profession now. And with creator marketing investment headed toward $2 trillion in social commerce globally this year, the brands and platforms that treat creators that way will have a clear advantage.

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