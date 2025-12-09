Impacted Wisdom Teeth: Symptoms and Treatment Options

Wisdom teeth are the last set of molars at the back of the mouth, which typically appear in late adolescence or early adulthood. 90% of people will experience an impacted wisdom tooth during their lifetime.1 This means that the tooth can’t break through the gums to properly emerge due to a lack of room. An impacted wisdom tooth can cause a wide range of issues, so many dentists recommend wisdom teeth removal as a preventative measure before any issues develop. Read on to learn more about the symptoms of an impacted wisdom tooth and what treatment options are available.

Symptoms of impacted wisdom teeth

Having an impacted wisdom tooth can increase your risk of gum disease, cavities, and infection.2 It can shift or damage neighboring teeth and, in rare cases, it can even cause cysts and tumors to develop.

Symptoms that may signal you have an impacted tooth include:3

Pain or swelling around your jaw and face

Your gums are red, swollen, or bleeding

Bad breath or an unpleasant taste in your mouth

Headaches or ear pain

Difficulty opening your mouth

Treatment options for impacted wisdom teeth

If you have an impacted wisdom tooth, there are several options available:

Wait and monitor

If your impacted wisdom teeth are not currently causing problems, your dentist might suggest waiting and monitoring the situation. However, even if your wisdom teeth have emerged in a normal, upright position, their location in the back of the mouth makes them notoriously difficult to keep clean.4 This can cause bacteria to enter and cause damage before any symptoms occur. As a result, you will need to carefully brush and floss your wisdom teeth and go for regular check-ups and X-rays so your dentist can keep a close eye on your oral health.

Manage symptoms

If your impacted wisdom tooth is causing problems such as pain, there are ways to alleviate these symptoms.5 For example, a saltwater rinse can help to keep the area clean and reduce inflammation. Applying an ice pack to the affected area on your face can also help to reduce inflammation, manage pain, and relieve tension. In addition, over-the-counter medications can help manage pain or headaches. You should discuss your symptoms with your dentist so they can recommend the best treatment in your unique case.

Remove wisdom teeth

As wisdom teeth continue to develop with age, many dentists recommend preemptive wisdom teeth removal. Extracting impacted wisdom teeth is a common dental procedure that helps to prevent problems from occurring in the future. When you are younger, as the wisdom teeth roots have not yet completely formed, it is less complicated to remove them and there is a reduced risk of damage to nearby nerves.6 Speak with your dentist to understand the removal process, risks, benefits, and wisdom teeth removal cost, as the price can vary.

Managing an impacted wisdom tooth

If you know you have an impacted wisdom tooth or you’re experiencing related symptoms, discuss with your dentist the best treatment options. Delaying care can cause symptoms to worsen and harm your oral health.

