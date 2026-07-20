Best fantasy performances in Buffalo Bills history
Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.
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Stacker compiled a ranking of the best fantasy performances in Buffalo Bills history using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers/tight ends across the franchise’s history, based on standard fantasy scoring.
Best Quarterback fantasy games
#5. Josh Allen, November 26, 2023
– Stats: 339 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 81 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs
– Game: BUF vs PHI, 34-37 (OT) Loss
– Fantasy points: 39.66
#4. Josh Allen, December 30, 2018
– Stats: 224 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 95 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs
– Game: BUF vs MIA, 42-17 Win
– Fantasy points: 40.46
#3. Josh Allen, December 15, 2024
– Stats: 362 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 68 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs
– Game: BUF vs DET, 48-42 Win
– Fantasy points: 41.28
#2. Josh Allen, November 16, 2025
– Stats: 317 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 2 Interceptions, 40 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs
– Game: BUF vs TAM, 44-32 Win
– Fantasy points: 42.68
#1. Josh Allen, December 8, 2024
– Stats: 342 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 82 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs
– Game: BUF vs LAR, 42-44 Loss
– Fantasy points: 51.88
Best Running Back fantasy games
#5. Willis McGahee, November 28, 2004
– Stats: 116 Rushing Yards, 4 Rushing TDs, 26 Receiving Yards
– Game: BUF vs SEA, 38-9 Win
– Fantasy points: 38.2
#4. Thurman Thomas, September 1, 1991
– Stats: 165 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 103 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs
– Game: BUF vs MIA, 35-31 Win
– Fantasy points: 38.8
#3. O.J. Simpson, November 25, 1976
– Stats: 273 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs
– Game: BUF vs DET, 14-27 Loss
– Fantasy points: 39.3
#2. Joe Cribbs, November 1, 1981
– Stats: 85 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs, 163 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs
– Game: BUF vs CLE, 22-13 Win
– Fantasy points: 42.8
#1. Cookie Gilchrist, December 8, 1963
– Stats: 243 Rushing Yards, 5 Rushing TDs
– Game: BUF vs NYJ, 45-14 Win
– Fantasy points: 54.3
Best Wide Receiver/Tight End fantasy games
#5. Elbert Dubenion, October 24, 1964
– Stats: 218 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions
– Game: BUF vs NYJ, 34-24 Win
– Fantasy points: 33.8
#4. James Lofton, October 21, 1991
– Stats: 220 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 8 Receptions, 11 Targets
– Game: BUF vs CIN, 35-16 Win
– Fantasy points: 34.0
#3. Don Beebe, September 8, 1991
– Stats: 112 Receiving Yards, 4 Receiving TDs, 10 Receptions, 13 Targets
– Game: BUF vs PIT, 52-34 Win
– Fantasy points: 35.2
#2. Lee Evans, November 19, 2006
– Stats: 265 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 11 Receptions, 16 Targets
– Game: BUF vs HOU, 24-21 Win
– Fantasy points: 38.5
#1. Jerry Butler, September 23, 1979
– Stats: 255 Receiving Yards, 4 Receiving TDs, 10 Receptions, 13 Targets
– Game: BUF vs NYJ, 46-31 Win
– Fantasy points: 50.7
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