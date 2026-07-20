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Best fantasy performances in Buffalo Bills history

Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best fantasy performances in Buffalo Bills history using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers/tight ends across the franchise’s history, based on standard fantasy scoring.

Best Quarterback fantasy games

#5. Josh Allen, November 26, 2023

– Stats: 339 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 81 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs

– Game: BUF vs PHI, 34-37 (OT) Loss

– Fantasy points: 39.66

#4. Josh Allen, December 30, 2018

– Stats: 224 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 95 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs

– Game: BUF vs MIA, 42-17 Win

– Fantasy points: 40.46

#3. Josh Allen, December 15, 2024

– Stats: 362 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 68 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs

– Game: BUF vs DET, 48-42 Win

– Fantasy points: 41.28

#2. Josh Allen, November 16, 2025

– Stats: 317 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 2 Interceptions, 40 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs

– Game: BUF vs TAM, 44-32 Win

– Fantasy points: 42.68

#1. Josh Allen, December 8, 2024

– Stats: 342 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 82 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs

– Game: BUF vs LAR, 42-44 Loss

– Fantasy points: 51.88

Best Running Back fantasy games

#5. Willis McGahee, November 28, 2004

– Stats: 116 Rushing Yards, 4 Rushing TDs, 26 Receiving Yards

– Game: BUF vs SEA, 38-9 Win

– Fantasy points: 38.2

#4. Thurman Thomas, September 1, 1991

– Stats: 165 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 103 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

– Game: BUF vs MIA, 35-31 Win

– Fantasy points: 38.8

#3. O.J. Simpson, November 25, 1976

– Stats: 273 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs

– Game: BUF vs DET, 14-27 Loss

– Fantasy points: 39.3

#2. Joe Cribbs, November 1, 1981

– Stats: 85 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs, 163 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs

– Game: BUF vs CLE, 22-13 Win

– Fantasy points: 42.8

#1. Cookie Gilchrist, December 8, 1963

– Stats: 243 Rushing Yards, 5 Rushing TDs

– Game: BUF vs NYJ, 45-14 Win

– Fantasy points: 54.3

Best Wide Receiver/Tight End fantasy games

#5. Elbert Dubenion, October 24, 1964

– Stats: 218 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions

– Game: BUF vs NYJ, 34-24 Win

– Fantasy points: 33.8

#4. James Lofton, October 21, 1991

– Stats: 220 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 8 Receptions, 11 Targets

– Game: BUF vs CIN, 35-16 Win

– Fantasy points: 34.0

#3. Don Beebe, September 8, 1991

– Stats: 112 Receiving Yards, 4 Receiving TDs, 10 Receptions, 13 Targets

– Game: BUF vs PIT, 52-34 Win

– Fantasy points: 35.2

#2. Lee Evans, November 19, 2006

– Stats: 265 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 11 Receptions, 16 Targets

– Game: BUF vs HOU, 24-21 Win

– Fantasy points: 38.5

#1. Jerry Butler, September 23, 1979

– Stats: 255 Receiving Yards, 4 Receiving TDs, 10 Receptions, 13 Targets

– Game: BUF vs NYJ, 46-31 Win

– Fantasy points: 50.7