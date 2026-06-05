Media Sales and Revenue Roles Are Heating Up This June

The Revenue Side of Media Is Where the Action Is

Scroll through most media job boards, and you’ll see a familiar pattern: editorial roles, content strategy gigs, and social media coordinator positions. The business side of media rarely gets the same attention. That’s a mistake, because right now, some of the most compelling roles in the industry sit squarely on the revenue and growth side of the house.

Today’s featured media job listings share a common thread. Each one asks candidates to do more than sell ad units or hit quarterly numbers. These organizations need people who can translate mission into revenue, build partnerships from scratch, and think strategically about how media businesses sustain themselves in 2026.

The roles span civic engagement media, environmental advocacy, indie trade publishing, and college textbook marketing. None of them are at legacy conglomerates. All of them are doing genuinely interesting work.

If you’ve spent your career on the editorial or creative side and wondered where the growth is, follow the money. These roles tell the story.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Media Sales Rep at Project Pulso (Remote, Contract)

Why This Role Matters: Project Pulso is a Latino-led social enterprise building civic engagement through digital storytelling across Messenger, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and podcasting. This isn’t a typical ad sales position. You’ll be driving advertising, sponsorship, and branded content revenue across original programming like Office Hours, Tia’s Choice, and Latino history series. The six-month contract structure suggests they’re testing a revenue model with real runway to grow.

Drive advertising, sponsorship, and branded content revenue across Pulso’s media platforms

Lead new business development with brands, agencies, and strategic marketing partners

Secure underwriting and sponsorship partners for original programming

Fully remote, based anywhere in the United States

Apply to the Media Sales Rep position at Project Pulso

Associate Director, Paid Media at Earthjustice

The Bigger Picture: Earthjustice is the country’s leading environmental law nonprofit, and this role oversees multi-million-dollar media investments. You’ll guide paid media agency relationships, manage technology and platform partners, and develop integrated strategies that connect legal advocacy work to public engagement. The position is available in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, or Washington, DC. For anyone who’s managed large paid media budgets at agencies and wants to bring that expertise to a mission with teeth, this is a serious leadership seat. As recent research on digital ad perception continues to reshape how organizations invest, roles like this one carry more strategic weight than ever.

Oversee development and implementation of paid marketing strategies and multi-million-dollar budgets

Guide paid media agency in execution of integrated campaigns

Manage technology and platform partner relationships

Executive-level position reporting within the Communications department

Apply to the Associate Director of Paid Media role at Earthjustice

Digital Advertising Sales at Breakwall Publishing (Remote, Contract)

What Caught Our Eye: Breakwall Publishing is a 100% women-owned B2B publisher based in Medina, Ohio, producing Seaside Retailer and Souvenirs, Gifts & Novelties magazines. The niche is hyper-specific: coastal and destination-driven retail. This commission-based role offers uncapped earning potential and full flexibility to work remotely, either full-time or part-time. If you have print and digital ad sales experience and want to work with a small, focused team serving an underappreciated retail vertical, this is worth a close look.

Minimum three years of print and/or digital advertising sales experience required

New business development through assigned leads with weekly, monthly, and annual sales goals

Manage the full sales process from prospecting to close using CRM

Remote position with flexible full-time or part-time scheduling

Apply to the Digital Advertising Sales role at Breakwall Publishing

Digital Marketing Manager at W. W. Norton (Remote)

A Different Kind of Marketing Role: Norton, one of the few remaining major independent publishers in the U.S., is hiring a digital marketing manager to work across their psychology and biology college textbook lists. This role lives at the intersection of content marketing, CRM management, and lead conversion. You’ll develop strategic digital campaigns for backlist and upper-division titles, working extensively in marketing automation. For marketers who love the analytical side of the work, tracking campaigns through a sales pipeline with clear performance metrics, Norton’s collaborative structure and evolving digital marketing landscape make this a strong fit.

Develop and implement strategic digital marketing campaigns for college-level textbook lists

Capture, engage, nurture, and convert leads through CRM and marketing automation platforms

Track campaign results, monitor the sales pipeline, and adjust strategy based on performance data

Fully remote within the U.S. with a collaborative team structure

Apply to the Digital Marketing Manager position at W. W. Norton

Professional Takeaways

The through-line across today’s job listings is clear: media organizations with strong editorial missions are investing heavily in the business infrastructure to sustain them.

If your background is in sales, paid media, or digital marketing, your skills are in demand at places doing genuinely meaningful work. Don’t overlook smaller and mission-driven organizations simply because they aren’t household names. They can often offer more strategic ownership, faster career growth, and the kind of work that keeps you engaged for years instead of months.

One practical note: three of these four roles are remote or flexible. If you’re targeting revenue-side media positions, build your application around measurable results. Pipeline numbers, campaign ROI, and revenue you’ve generated. These organizations need proof that you can build sustainable business models, not just talk about them.

Also on the Web

Beyond Mediabistro, these roles are also making waves across the content strategy and media space.

Senior Content Strategist (Freelance) at VML, New York

Posted just hours ago, this freelance gig at global agency VML signals continued demand for senior-level content strategists who can operate on a project basis. Ideal for experienced strategists maintaining a portfolio of agency clients.

Apply to the Senior Content Strategist freelance role at VML

Content Strategist at JFrog, Sunnyvale, CA

DevOps platform JFrog is offering $140K to $165K for a content strategist, a salary range that reflects how aggressively tech companies are competing for content talent with deep product marketing instincts.

Apply to the Content Strategist position at JFrog

Global Website Content Strategist at Revolution Technologies, Milwaukee

Paying $40 to $47 per hour, this contract role focuses on global website content, a growing niche as more companies centralize their web presence under dedicated strategists rather than farming it out across departments.

Apply to the Global Website Content Strategist role