Mission-Driven Media Jobs Hiring Now: Editorial, Social, and Strategy

The Mediabistro editorial team draws on 25 years of media industry expertise to cover jobs, careers, and trends shaping the industry.

The Mission-Driven Hiring Surge Is Real

Scroll through enough job listings and you start to notice when a cluster of openings share DNA. Today, four roles caught our attention for the same reason: each one sits inside an organization where content serves a purpose beyond brand awareness or lead generation. These are companies building audiences around causes, communities, and cultural conversations that people genuinely care about.

That matters for job seekers because mission-driven employers tend to offer something the job description can’t fully capture: editorial autonomy. When the work itself carries weight, you’re less likely to spend your days arguing over a stakeholder’s comma preferences. You’re more likely to own your beat, shape the voice, and see your output land with an audience that’s paying attention.

The roles below span social media leadership, editorial strategy, publishing innovation, and hybrid content production. Salary transparency varies, but the through-line is clear: media organizations with a point of view are investing in senior talent right now.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Director of Digital and Social Media at TransLash Media

Why this one leads the list: TransLash Media produces award-winning podcasts, films, and journalism centering transgender and gender nonconforming communities. This director-level role reports directly to the CEO and carries real authority over the organization’s entire digital and social presence. The salary range of $135,000 to $155,000 reflects the seniority and scope. You’d be building strategy and managing execution simultaneously, which means TransLash wants a leader who still likes getting their hands dirty.

The core requirements:

Strategic leadership across all digital and social platforms with a track record of audience growth

Experience managing teams and translating high-level vision into daily content operations

Deep comfort with community-centered storytelling and inclusive content practices

Ability to operate at both strategic and execution levels, reporting to the CEO

Apply for the Director of Digital and Social Media role at TransLash Media

Head of Content Strategy, Commercial Fiction at Crooked Lane Books and Alcove Press

What makes this unusual: Publishing houses rarely post roles with this title. Crooked Lane wants someone to scale their commercial fiction acquisitions by 50%, using data-backed systems to guide what gets bought and how. The listing explicitly says you’ll have autonomy to approve or decline titles. That level of authority, paired with Penguin Random House distribution, makes this a genuinely rare opportunity for someone who thinks analytically about what readers want. The $80,000 to $110,000 range is competitive for independent publishing, and the role is open to remote candidates.

What they need from you:

5 to 8 years of experience, ideally with a systems-focused approach to acquisitions

Proven ability to manage a high-velocity editorial pipeline from trend spotting through contract

Comfort leading and prioritizing the work of an 11-plus-person editorial team

A genuine belief that data and creative instinct can coexist in commercial fiction

Apply for the Head of Content Strategy position at Crooked Lane Books

Account Executive at Yellow House Creative Consulting

The transparency here is refreshing: Yellow House posted a detailed compensation package that reads like a case study in how to attract talent. The $70,000 to $95,000 salary comes with Blue Cross Blue Shield PPO, 401(k) with maximum employer match, an annual learning stipend, a technology stipend, and a path to equity after five years. The role itself blends client management across CPG, healthcare, and lifestyle brands with light social media execution. For anyone exploring how to create inclusive social media content, this agency works across exactly those kinds of diverse client portfolios.

Qualifications they’re after:

Two years of agency experience managing client relationships

Ability to translate client goals into clear internal briefs for creative and strategy teams

Comfort managing timelines, budgets, and scopes across multiple accounts

Fluency in both the people side and the content side of digital marketing

Apply for the Account Executive role at Yellow House Creative Consulting

Associate Art Director at Palm Beach Media Group

For the print-design loyalists: If you still feel a rush when ink hits paper, this remote-friendly role at Palm Beach Media Group is worth a close look. You’d design features, departments, and special projects across multiple lifestyle and custom magazine titles. The listing emphasizes strong typographic skills and visual hierarchy, which signals that this team takes craft seriously. Editorial design talent with a love for printed materials will find a genuine home here.

Skills on their checklist:

Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts, Graphic Design, or Advertising, or 3 to 5 years of magazine experience

Strong graphic design and layout skills for print and related media

Excellent typographic sensibility and understanding of visual hierarchy

Ability to work closely with editors and photographers on compelling story layouts

Apply for the Associate Art Director position at Palm Beach Media Group

Professional Takeaways

Today’s listings reward specificity. The candidates who will land these roles aren’t generalists pitching themselves as adaptable. They’re people with clear, demonstrable skills in editorial systems, social media strategy, print design, or client management. If you’re applying to mission-driven organizations, lead with the work you’ve done that mattered to you, and explain why. These employers are building something with intention: your application should reflect the same.

Also on the Web

Beyond Mediabistro, these roles are also making waves across the creative leadership market.

Group Creative Director at Accenture

Accenture’s Irving, Texas posting stands out for its wide salary band of $123,000 to $338,000, reflecting the consulting giant’s push to embed creative leadership deeper into enterprise client work. A useful signal for where corporate creative budgets are flowing.

Apply for the Group Creative Director role at Accenture

Senior Creative Director at Adobe

Adobe is hiring a Senior Creative Director across multiple California locations, a sign that even the company that makes the tools wants top-tier creative vision guiding its own brand output.

Apply for the Senior Creative Director role at Adobe

Senior Director of Creative Strategy at the University of Oklahoma

Higher education continues to recruit from the media industry. This freshly posted role in Norman, Oklahoma, signals that universities are treating their content operations with the same strategic seriousness as major publishers.

Apply for the Senior Director of Creative Strategy role at University of Oklahoma