Mission-Driven Media Jobs Hiring Now in Marketing and Publishing

The Mission Economy Wants Your Marketing Chops

Organizations with a cause are staffing up their marketing departments, and they’re looking for serious commercial talent to do it. Today’s most compelling openings share a common thread: they sit at the intersection of purpose and performance, asking candidates to bring the same rigor you’d find at a top agency or brand, then apply it to work that actually matters to people.

Common Sense Media alone has three open marketing roles in San Francisco right now, building out what looks like an entirely refreshed brand team. That kind of coordinated hiring signals a strategic pivot, likely around their expanding AI safety and digital literacy initiatives. Meanwhile, W.W. Norton continues to quietly recruit across its independent publishing operation, and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation needs someone to help run its Washington bureau.

If you’ve spent years in commercial marketing and feel the pull toward something with more weight behind it, this is the candidate market to watch. These organizations aren’t looking for volunteers. They’re hiring seasoned professionals and compensating accordingly.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Senior Director, Brand Marketing at Common Sense Media

Why this one matters: Common Sense Media reaches over 150 million users globally and has become the trusted voice on kids and technology. This senior director role reports directly to the CMO and carries a listed salary range of $140,000 to $166,250. You’d own the translation of brand strategy into integrated campaigns across digital, social, and broadcast channels, with a specific mandate around reaching a new generation of parents navigating AI and screen time. The scope here resembles a VP-level role at many for-profit companies.

The core requirements:

Proven background in brand marketing strategy with experience leading campaign development at scale

Ability to blend creative marketing with mission-driven storytelling for diverse audiences

Strong data orientation with a track record of measurable campaign results

Experience managing a brand strategy team and coordinating cross-channel initiatives

Apply for the Senior Director, Brand Marketing role at Common Sense Media

Marketing Programs Manager at Common Sense Media

What makes this role interesting: If the Senior Director above sets the vision, this person makes sure every campaign, partner deliverable, and grant requirement actually ships on time. The salary range runs $85,600 to $101,650 for what is essentially a creative operations hub role, sitting between brand, growth, membership, educator marketing, and events teams. Anyone who has managed complex creative production workflows at an agency knows how critical and undervalued this function is. Common Sense is treating it as a standalone hire, which suggests they understand the role’s strategic importance.

You’ll need to bring:

Deep experience managing creative and marketing production workflows across multiple simultaneous campaigns

Ability to serve as liaison for partnership and grant-related deliverables with external stakeholders

Strong intake process management and cross-functional coordination skills

Comfort working across brand, growth, and membership marketing functions simultaneously

Apply for the Marketing Programs Manager position at Common Sense Media

Email and Funnel Marketing Manager at W.W. Norton

The standout detail: Norton’s professional books imprint is hiring a fully remote direct-response marketer with a very specific niche requirement: at least five years of experience in mental health marketing. That level of specialization tells you this isn’t a generic email role. You’d write high-converting long-form sales pages and design funnel campaigns for Norton’s continuing education products, thinking in terms of conversion rates, average order value, and list engagement. For direct-response marketers with healthcare or mental health backgrounds, independent publishing rarely offers this kind of focus. If you’re exploring how to build your professional brand around a specialized skill set, this is the type of role that rewards deep expertise over breadth.

Key qualifications:

Minimum five years of experience in mental health marketing specifically

Proven ability to write high-converting short- and long-form direct-response copy

Full-funnel thinking with command of email lifecycle, launch sequences, and evergreen campaigns

Entrepreneurial mindset with comfort presenting and defending copy strategy to cross-functional teams

Apply for the Email and Funnel Marketing Manager role at W.W. Norton

Office and Production Assistant at Australian Broadcasting Corporation

Why it caught our eye: The ABC’s Washington bureau is a genuine international newsroom covering American politics for Australian audiences, and this hybrid role blends editorial support with bureau operations management. You’d assist producers with breaking news coverage and assignment logistics while also managing the bureau’s finances, vendor contracts, and HR administration.

What they’re after:

Suitable working rights in the USA

Experience supporting editorial teams with planning, logistics, and breaking news operations

Financial administration skills including bank reconciliation and vendor payment management

Willingness to be available outside normal working hours for urgent bureau needs

Apply for the Office and Production Assistant role at ABC News Washington

Professional Takeaways

The clearest signal in today’s listings: mission-driven organizations are hiring for commercial marketing skills, and they’re posting transparent salary ranges to compete for that talent. Common Sense Media’s coordinated three-role build-out is worth watching even if you don’t apply today, because it indicates how nonprofits with serious reach are structuring modern marketing teams. If you’ve been building expertise in direct response, brand strategy, or creative operations inside agencies or brands, your skill set translates directly to organizations tackling AI safety, digital literacy, and education. The mission sector is paying real money for real experience. Bring your portfolio and your metrics.