Niche Media and Policy Newsrooms Are Hiring Reporters and Strategists

The Mediabistro editorial team draws on 25 years of media industry expertise to cover jobs, careers, and trends shaping the industry.

Mission-Driven Media Is Building Out Its Newsrooms

Scroll through today’s featured media job listings and a clear pattern emerges: organizations with specific editorial missions are hiring communicators who can do more than one thing well.

A Jewish news service wants a Washington correspondent who can break hard news and write thematic features. A global policy think tank needs someone to build an entire short-form video operation from scratch. An independent academic publisher is looking for a digital marketing leader who understands editorial standards as deeply as conversion metrics.

Each job posting reflects a growing reality in media hiring: the most interesting roles sit at the intersection of deep subject-matter knowledge and platform fluency. If you’ve spent years covering a beat or mastering a channel, these employers want both skills in one person.

The other thing worth noticing is the organizational profile. Two of today’s top picks come from the same parent company, 70 Faces Media, which is clearly investing in editorial capacity. Carnegie Endowment is building a role that barely existed in think-tank communications five years ago. And Guilford Press, a proudly independent publisher, is betting on digital marketing leadership to compete with houses ten times its size.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Washington Correspondent at 70 Faces Media

Why this role deserves attention: JTA, one of the oldest wire services covering Jewish life, is hiring a Washington-based reporter to cover the intersection of U.S. politics, foreign policy, and Jewish communal affairs. This is a genuine beat reporting position with a wide aperture: presidential races, congressional policy, antisemitism legislation, and the U.S.-Israel relationship all fall within scope. For political reporters looking for a defined beat with national significance, this is a rare opening.

Experience covering national politics, Congress, or the White House

Strong sourcing skills and the ability to break news on deadline

Comfort producing breaking news, enterprise reporting, and features

Deep curiosity about American Jewish life and political dynamics

Apply for the Washington Correspondent position

New Media Manager, Communications at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

What makes this unusual: Carnegie isn’t just hiring someone to run its social accounts. This role asks you to build a video-first content strategy connecting policy scholars with creator networks, then produce a strategy blueprint that partner organizations can replicate. It’s a 24-month position, which signals a serious pilot program with real resources behind it. Anyone who has been building short-form video strategy in news, advocacy, or education should look closely.

3-5+ years in social media strategy, content marketing, or digital audience development

Demonstrated ability to produce and direct short-form video content

Experience coaching subject-matter experts on camera presence and platform best practices

Familiarity with international affairs or policy communications preferred

Apply for the New Media Manager role at Carnegie

Digital Marketing Manager at Guilford Publications

The opportunity here: Guilford Press publishes evidence-based work in psychology, education, and research methods, and it has remained independent in a consolidating industry. This role oversees every audience-facing digital channel: email, social, content marketing, advertising, and publicity. For marketing leaders who care about editorial quality and want ownership of a full-funnel strategy, independent publishing offers a level of autonomy that larger houses rarely match. If you’re exploring roles like this, Mediabistro’s guide to succeeding in social media management covers several transferable skills.

Proven experience managing multi-channel digital marketing programs

Ability to develop marketing roadmaps, audience targeting, and performance optimizations

Strong editorial sensibility and comfort maintaining high content standards

Collaborative communication skills across departments

Apply for the Digital Marketing Manager position at Guilford Press

New York Reporting Fellow at 70 Faces Media

For early-career journalists: Fellowships with real newsroom integration are increasingly hard to find. This one places you inside the 70 Faces Media newsroom covering Jewish life in New York and nationally, with direct mentorship from editors and reporters. The listing specifically mentions conference attendance and enrichment opportunities, and the benefits package includes health, dental, and 403(b) contributions. For recent graduates or journalists with a year or two of clips, this is a structured on-ramp into beat reporting. Those building their professional presence should also consider how social media marketing skills can complement a reporting career.

Early-career journalist with strong news judgment and curiosity

Comfort covering breaking news, politics, culture, and community trends

Ability to engage audiences across multiple platforms

Eagerness for feedback, mentoring, and skill development

Apply for the New York Reporting Fellow position

Professional Takeaways

Today’s strongest listings share a common trait: they reward candidates who combine platform expertise with genuine subject-matter depth. The Washington Correspondent role doesn’t just want speed; it wants someone who understands policy. Carnegie doesn’t just want a video producer; it wants someone who can coach scholars. Guilford doesn’t just want a marketer; it wants someone who respects editorial standards.

If you’re applying to mission-driven organizations, lead with what you know about their world, not just your channel skills. A cover letter that demonstrates familiarity with JTA’s coverage or Carnegie’s research areas will outperform one that lists platform certifications. These employers are hiring translators: people who can move fluently between expertise and audience.

Also on the Web

Beyond Mediabistro, these roles are also making waves across the content strategy landscape.

Senior Content Strategist, Freelance at VML

VML’s New York office posted this freelance content strategist role just hours ago, a signal that agencies are staffing up for second-half campaigns. Freelancers with strategy chops should move quickly.

Apply for the Senior Content Strategist freelance role at VML

Remote Content Strategist at The Sage Group

This fully remote role targeting AI-powered benefits and PEO content lists a salary range of $70K to $90K, making it one of the more transparent postings in the content strategy space right now.

Apply for the Remote Content Strategist role at The Sage Group

Content Strategist, Product Marketing at NetApp

NetApp is hiring a content strategist focused on product marketing in Morrisville, NC. Enterprise tech companies continue to invest in content roles that sit closer to product teams than to traditional marketing departments.

Apply for the Content Strategist role at NetApp