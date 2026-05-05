Regional Media and B2B Editorial Roles Hiring Now

The Best Editorial Jobs Right Now Aren’t at the Obvious Places

The splashiest media job postings tend to come from national digital brands. But today’s most compelling roles tell a different story. Regional publishers and niche B2B media companies are hiring for positions that demand real editorial range, and they’re offering something the big names often can’t: the chance to shape an entire publication’s voice rather than contribute to a content assembly line.

Three of today’s featured roles sit squarely in the editorial sweet spot where strategy meets execution. These aren’t “just write articles” jobs. They require calendar planning, freelancer management, production oversight, and cross-platform thinking. If you’ve spent the last few years building versatile skills across print and digital, this is the market rewarding that investment.

The geographic spread is notable, too. Charleston, coastal New Jersey, and New York each represent distinct media ecosystems with very different costs of living. For editors priced out of Manhattan, regional roles with real creative authority deserve a serious look.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Managing Editor at Gulfstream Communications

Why Charleston should be on your radar: Gulfstream Communications publishes the award-winning Charleston magazine, and this managing editor role is a genuine number-two position. You’ll run production schedules, manage freelance budgets, oversee the front-of-book section, and own the brand’s social media presence. The listing specifically calls for someone deeply engaged in Charleston and Lowcountry life, which signals they want a local voice with editorial authority, not a generic content manager parachuting in.

The skill set they need:

Strong writing, editing, and proofreading skills with magazine production experience

Deep familiarity with Charleston’s culture, arts, history, and business community

Experience managing freelance contributors and enforcing production deadlines

Social media fluency to extend editorial content across digital platforms

Apply for the Managing Editor role at Charleston magazine

Editorial Director for B2B Media Brands

A true multi-platform leadership role: This Monmouth County position oversees three B2B media brands spanning print publications, live events, and digital platforms. The listing emphasizes both “high-level planning and day-to-day execution,” which is the honest reality of editorial leadership at mid-size publishers. You’ll build annual editorial calendars, manage four print issues per year, run daily website content through WordPress, and coordinate freelance writers alongside industry contributors. For editors who thrive on variety and want to see their strategic decisions play out across every channel, this checks every box.

What they’re asking for:

Experience developing and executing editorial calendars across print and digital

Production management skills covering the full content lifecycle, from assignment through publication

WordPress CMS proficiency for daily publishing operations

Ability to manage a mixed contributor base of freelancers and industry experts

Apply for the Editorial Director position

My Jewish Learning Editorial Assistant at 70 Faces Media

An entry-level role with unusual depth: Most editorial assistant positions focus on one skill. This one at 70 Faces Media spans content production, email marketing, event logistics, CMS management, and customer service for My Jewish Learning, a platform that reaches hundreds of thousands of readers monthly. The hybrid flexibility (in-office two to three days per week in New York, with a remote option) is a meaningful perk for an entry-level role. Candidates with a genuine connection to Jewish life and learning will find this especially rewarding, as subject matter passion is explicitly valued alongside digital skills.

Core qualifications:

Clear writing ability and strong attention to detail

Experience with content management systems and email marketing tools

Comfort managing event registration pages and coordinating with design teams

Friendly, service-oriented communication style for audience engagement

Apply for the Editorial Assistant role at 70 Faces Media

Assistant Manager, Audience Development at Mansueto Ventures

Learn growth strategy at two iconic brands: Mansueto Ventures, the parent company of Inc. and Fast Company, is hiring an audience development specialist to work across both titles. The salary range of $66,500 to $77,000 plus bonus eligibility is transparent and competitive for a role at this level. You’ll support SEO initiatives, email subscriber growth, and data-driven distribution strategies while working alongside editorial, product, and marketing teams at 7 World Trade Center. For anyone building a career in media strategy, having both Inc. and Fast Company on your resume is a significant credential. If you’re exploring how audience-facing roles are evolving, Mediabistro’s look at editors as product managers is worth reading.

What they want to see:

Strong interest in digital media distribution and audience analytics

Familiarity with SEO principles and content discovery strategies

Cross-functional collaboration skills across editorial, product, and marketing

Ability to work in-office Tuesday through Thursday in New York

Apply for the Audience Development role at Mansueto Ventures

The Takeaway for Job Seekers

Today’s listings share a common thread: employers want editorial professionals who can operate across formats. The managing editor who also runs social. The editorial director who also manages events. The assistant who handles CMS, email, and customer service.

If your resume still reads like a single-platform specialist, now is the time to reframe it. Pull out every example of cross-functional work you’ve done, even if it wasn’t in your formal job description. The candidates winning these roles aren’t the ones with the deepest expertise in one area. They’re the ones who can demonstrate fluency across the full editorial ecosystem.

And if you’re weighing whether to apply for a regional role after years in a major market, consider this: creative authority at a publication like Charleston magazine may accelerate your career faster than another lateral move at a larger outlet. Sometimes the smartest next step is geographic, not hierarchical. Before you submit any application, brush up on social media best practices for job seekers to make sure your online presence matches the caliber of your work.