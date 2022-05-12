Mediabistro Jobs Roundup – May 13th

New month, new Mediabistro roles.
Mediabistro is the #1 job board, community, and career destination for media and content professionals. Once a week, we’ll be updating this list with different types of creative jobs featured. Take a look below:
Also on Mediabistro
@ LiveScience & Space.com (Future)
(New York, NY)
Executive Producer News Podcasts
@ Cox Enterprises
(Atlanta, GA)
Deputy Managing Editor, Homepage & Social Media
@ Fox Corporation
(New York, NY)
Sales Manager, Brand Partnership/Digital Advertising
@ Hodinkee
(Hodinkee, NY)
None of these feel like a match? Check out more Mediabistro roles here.