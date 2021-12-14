You may have heard of something called “The Great Resignation” recently. This term has been used to describe the large number of mid-career people leaving their jobs in search of something new. As workers are resigning in higher numbers than ever before, they’re also gravitating towards careers that fulfill their passions and creative desires. It’s clear that people are searching for a certain type of contentment within their day jobs that they may not have had before.

As F. Scott Fitzgerald said, “For what it’s worth: it’s never too late or, in my case, too early to be whoever you want to be…I hope you live a life you’re proud of. If you find that you’re not, I hope you have the courage to start all over again.”

While creative careers can typically vary depending on the type of job, they almost always involve brainstorming, thinking outside of the box, and original thought. So if you’re looking to switch career tracks and into something more creative, you’ve come to the right place. Below are some creative careers to consider.

Copywriter

Copywriters typically work for businesses or advertising and marketing agencies. They…you guessed it…write copy! What does this entail, exactly? As a creative member of the marketing team, copywriters write advertising, website, blog, and even social media copy that aligns with the company.

Creative Director

Creative directors are the leaders of a creative team, whether that be a group of artists, graphic designers, videographers, and more. They are involved in every aspect of executing creative branding and messaging from the company.

Editor

An editor’s role is to critically read or edit—whether that’s articles, stories, books, or any form of written text. The editor also works with writers by directly editing their work and collaborating with them to ensure their work is set for publication. There are a variety of types of editors—from newspaper editors, book editors, copyeditors, developmental editors, video editors, and more.

Photographer

Photographers are visually motivated people who document with cameras. There is a wide variety of types of photographers. They may specialize in people, landscapes, architecture, food, products/merchandise, or other subjects. Many photographers are freelancers, but if not, they usually work for a newspaper or magazine.

Graphic Designer

The goal of a graphic designer is generally to captivate an audience with aesthetically-pleasing visuals that are in line with the company’s brand. Their job is to visually communicate with both the employees of the company along with clients or potential clients. They can be found across industries and can work on a variety of products depending on the company.

Web Designer

Web designers, also known as web developers, oversee executing a website’s appearance and layout. They typically work for companies or clients who are wanting to either launch or rebrand a site. Web designers do a lot of behind-the-scenes work with websites, including coding and programming.

