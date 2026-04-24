Everyone Wants a Sure Thing (And Nobody Agrees What That Is)

NBC is banking on Mariska Hargitay carrying Law & Order: SVU to a thirtieth season. A French production company is greenlighting a biopic of Bernard Loiseau, the celebrity chef who loosely inspired Ratatouille‘s Auguste Gusteau. A Flemish broadcaster is launching a surrealist crime drama featuring Salvador Dalí and René Magritte as characters.

Coca-Cola is treating the 2026 World Cup as a full-spectrum content ecosystem rather than a media buy. And across the C-suite, CMOs are getting replaced at companies where the growth mandate has shifted from brand stewardship to measurable revenue impact.

These stories share a thread: everyone is looking for proven formulas, but nobody agrees on what “proven” actually means anymore.

Some companies are doubling down on legacy franchises with decades of audience loyalty. Others are betting on IP adjacency, hoping that proximity to beloved cultural properties will generate interest. Still others are hedging across every conceivable platform and format, treating diversification itself as the strategy. And when the tools are commoditized and the definitions keep shifting, the people at the top become the variable that companies try to control.

Three Ways to Bet on ‘Proven’ IP

NBC’s decision to renew Law & Order: SVU for a 28th season is the safest play in this trio. The show has been American television’s longest-running primetime drama for years, and Mariska Hargitay recently told Deadline she believes it will reach season 30. Franchise logic at its purest: the audience is already there, the format is established, the lead actor remains committed. No creative reinvention required. Just steady execution.

The Bernard Loiseau biopic occupies stranger territory. Chi-Fou-Mi Productions and 31 Juin Films are developing a film about the French chef whose career and tragic death became culinary legend. Loiseau was a real person with a documented story, which gives the project biographical credibility. But the pitch almost certainly includes his connection to Pixar’s Ratatouille, where he served as loose inspiration for Chef Auguste Gusteau. That’s a different kind of proven: IP adjacency rather than IP ownership.

The bet is that audiences who loved the animated film might be curious about the real chef, even though Pixar never licensed Loiseau’s name or story. The film has to work on its own merits while hoping some of that Pixar glow travels.

Then there’s “This is Not a Murder Mystery,” a Flemish crime drama that VRT is producing around a fictionalized group of young Surrealist artists. Variety reports the series is set in the 1930s and treats the art world as the backdrop for a whodunit. This is the most genuinely ambitious swing. Dalí and Magritte bring name recognition, but they’re not characters most viewers have strong emotional attachments to. The show has to build audience interest from scratch while leaning on the cultural cachet of Surrealism. Smaller market, higher ceiling, steeper drop if it misses.

The gradient matters: Legacy franchises like SVU are safe because they’ve already proven themselves over decades. IP-adjacent projects like the Loiseau biopic are safer than original concepts but riskier than direct adaptations. And culturally ambitious projects like the Flemish Surrealist drama ask audiences to trust the creative team’s taste rather than their own prior affection for the material.

Coca-Cola’s World Cup Playbook (All of It)

Coca-Cola’s approach to the 2026 World Cup shows what full-spectrum hedging looks like when a single company runs both the strategic architecture and the creative execution. Digiday reports that traditional TV ads are just one piece. The company is running campaigns across social platforms, digital channels, experiential activations, and partnerships that treat the World Cup as a year-round narrative rather than a four-week event.

The Powerade campaign shows what that looks like in practice. The sub-brand’s creative features footballers Lamine Yamal and Rodrygo Goes in a rallying cry built for athletes at every level. Adweek covered the campaign, which positions Powerade as fuel for all competitors. TV spots, social content, influencer partnerships, retail activations. The goal is ubiquity, not a single viral moment.

The underlying assumption: audiences are fragmented and attention is scarce, so the safest play is to be everywhere at once. If TikTok engagement underwhelms, the TV spots might overperform. If the retail activations don’t move product, the influencer content might drive brand lift. The hedging is structural, not creative. Coca-Cola isn’t trying to predict which message will resonate. It’s trying to cover enough ground that something lands.

The Job Description for CMO Just Changed Again

Marketing leadership is being redefined from two directions at once. Adweek documented a wave of CMO turnover, with big-name departures signaling that boards are rethinking what they want from the role. The common thread: companies are replacing brand stewards with growth operators. The old model rewarded CMOs who could manage perception, build long-term equity, and navigate agency relationships. The new mandate is revenue accountability. Tie marketing spend directly to business outcomes, not just sentiment scores.

That pressure from above is colliding with a shift from below. Digiday argues that taste has become the new competitive advantage when AI commoditizes execution. Every company has access to the same tools. Output is increasingly indistinguishable. The marketer who can identify what’s worth making, what’s worth amplifying, and what’s worth killing before it wastes budget is more valuable than the marketer who can just operate the machinery.

Strange paradox: boards want measurable growth, but differentiation runs through subjective, hard-to-quantify creative judgment.

CMOs are being judged on growth metrics that require short-term optimization (performance marketing, conversion funnels, attribution models) while also being expected to deliver long-term differentiation that depends on taste (brand positioning, creative excellence, cultural intuition). Those skills don’t always live in the same person. The performance marketer who can drive immediate ROI may lack the editorial sensibility to build a brand that compounds over time. The brand builder with impeccable taste may struggle to deliver quarterly revenue targets. The role is being pulled apart, and the turnover reflects companies still figuring out which direction matters more.

Career Signal: Execution skills are table stakes. What separates candidates is the ability to make judgment calls under uncertainty, to know what’s worth investing in before the data proves it, and to defend those calls when the board asks why the numbers haven’t moved yet. That’s taste. And unlike technical skills, it doesn’t scale easily or transfer cleanly from one company to another.

For Mediabistro’s audience, this is the most career-relevant signal. If you’re trying to land an advertising role or climb into marketing leadership, the job description just shifted again. Taste is built through repetition, failure, and enough creative decisions that you start recognizing patterns others miss.

What This Means

Risk tolerance varies wildly depending on where you sit. Creative producers are reaching for IP with built-in audiences, but they define “built-in” differently depending on whether they’re running a legacy network procedural, a mid-budget European drama, or a Pixar-adjacent biopic. Marketers are hedging across platforms because audience attention is fragmented. Executives are being replaced because the competencies that mattered five years ago no longer align with what boards want.

If you’re in creative development, understand which kind of IP risk your company is comfortable with. A network that renews SVU for season 28 is not the same risk profile as a broadcaster greenlighting a Surrealist crime drama. If you’re in marketing, know whether your organization wants growth operators or brand stewards, because those skills don’t always overlap and the job descriptions are shifting faster than the org charts.

And if you’re watching the CMO churn, recognize that taste is becoming the differentiator when execution is commoditized. The path to leadership runs through judgment calls, not just technical fluency.

If you’re looking for roles where these shifts are playing out in real time, browse open marketing roles on Mediabistro. And if you’re hiring for positions where taste and growth accountability both matter, post a job on Mediabistro to reach candidates who understand the new mandate.

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