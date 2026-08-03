Legacy Media Companies Are Getting Smaller on Purpose

ITV announced a £100 million ($140 million) share buyback before its Sky deal had even closed. The company just posted its first financial results since confirming it would sell its production arm, and the message to shareholders is direct: we are returning capital, not reinvesting it.

This is deliberate portfolio pruning.

Across town, Sony Music Entertainment reported a 22% sales jump to $3.5 billion in Q1, driven almost entirely by Michael Jackson catalog exploitation tied to the “Michael” biopic. Thriller and Bad are doing heavy lifting while the movie studio had a quiet quarter.

Different company, same logic: the most valuable thing you own might be what you made 40 years ago.

Key Takeaway: Legacy media conglomerates are choosing to get smaller, divesting production infrastructure and leaning harder on IP libraries, licensing deals, and financial engineering. The production capacity being shed is migrating to companies in markets that barely existed as industry hubs a decade ago.

The Incredible Shrinking Conglomerate

ITV’s buyback, announced ahead of completing its production arm sale to Sky, is the sharpest articulation of the new playbook. CEO Carolyn McCall described it as an “early return” to shareholders, which is corporate speak for: we have capital we do not plan to deploy in the business.

The half-year results show why. Total group revenue held flat at £1.9 billion ($2.5 billion), with a modest 2% uplift across major profit centers. ITV also absorbed a $26 million hit from new fast food advertising regulations.

The company is stable. It is also done growing.

Selling the production arm while buying back shares tells you exactly where management sees value creation. Production is capital-intensive, cyclical, and competitive. Returning cash to shareholders is immediate and measurable.

For professionals working in ITV Studios or similar divisions at other broadcasters, the calculus is uncomfortable. Production jobs at legacy companies may carry less security than they did five years ago, even when the parent company is posting stable earnings.

Sony’s music division is the companion case. That 22% revenue increase was catalog-driven: Jackson’s Thriller and Bad getting a commercial boost from the biopic. Catalog management, licensing deals, and IP exploitation do not require the same overhead as developing new artists or producing original content.

The career implication is structural. If you work in content production at a legacy media company, your division is increasingly viewed as a cost center. If you work in catalog management, licensing, rights negotiation, or IP strategy, your function is moving closer to the center of corporate priorities.

These companies are not exiting media. They are redefining which parts of the media business they want to own.

Production Migrates East

While ITV and Sony tighten their operational footprints, Singapore-based Wave Films just hired Dave Ulmer, former CEO of Cambodian Broadcasting Service, as an Executive Producer based in Los Angeles.

Ulmer’s mandate is explicit: bridge North American content industries with Southeast Asia’s production infrastructure.

Wave Films is a production services outfit, and Ulmer’s background running a national broadcaster gives him credibility on both the content and operational sides. The company is positioning itself to capture work that would have historically gone to production divisions at ITV, Warner Bros., or similar Western conglomerates.

Production capacity divested by legacy companies does not vanish. It migrates to companies with lower cost structures, different capital priorities, and direct market access in Asia.

For production professionals, this creates a different opportunity set. If you have production management experience and are willing to work for a company headquartered in Singapore, Jakarta, or Seoul, you may have more leverage than you would competing for shrinking headcount in London or Los Angeles.

Wave Films appointing a U.S.-based executive to facilitate cross-border deals is the kind of organizational move that happens when a company is scaling up. The Western legacy players shedding production assets are creating the conditions for these competitors to gain market share.

One More Thing

Saul Bass once said, “Design is thinking made visual.” Five words. Keep them close as AI tools make visual production trivially easy.

The work that holds value is the clarity of thought that precedes execution.

In an industry focused on financial engineering and catalog exploitation, the people who can think clearly and communicate visually remain hard to replace. That applies whether you are designing a magazine, developing advertising campaigns, or pitching production concepts to executives under pressure to justify every dollar.

What This Means

If you work in production at a legacy media company, pay attention to how your division is discussed in earnings calls. When the language shifts from “growth driver” to “operational efficiency,” start mapping your options.

Production jobs are not disappearing. They are migrating to companies with different ownership structures and cost bases.

If you work in catalog management, licensing, or IP strategy, you are in a stronger position than you were three years ago. These companies are doubling down on extraction, creating demand for people who can identify monetization opportunities, negotiate rights deals, and manage global licensing portfolios.

Worth Watching: The Southeast Asia production corridor. Companies like Wave Films are building direct market access to the U.S. and hiring people with Western production experience who can navigate both systems.

If you have production management skills and are open to non-traditional employers, browse open roles on Mediabistro and filter for companies headquartered outside the usual hubs.

For employers: the talent pool is more fluid than it has been in years. Production professionals who would have stayed at legacy companies for stability are now open to offers from nimbler firms with clearer growth trajectories. Lead with what you are building. Post a job on Mediabistro and be specific about the opportunity.

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