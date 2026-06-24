The Old Pipelines Are Optional Now

The old model assumed talent and production flowed through a handful of fixed channels: Hollywood for animation, New York or L.A. for ad creative, streaming platforms as stable homes for greenlit projects.

That assumption no longer describes how work or people actually move.

Animation studios are building co-production pipelines that bypass U.S. infrastructure entirely. Brands are developing creative capabilities that once belonged exclusively to agencies and entertainment companies. And Hollywood’s development process keeps proving that attachments mean less than they used to, even for projects with built-in audiences.

The common thread: creative production is reorganizing around pipelines that treat traditional gatekeepers as optional.

Animation’s New Trade Routes

Toei Animation used Annecy to preview “Monkey Quest,” a Japan-U.S. hybrid where the stated goal is merging anime storytelling with American animation’s emotional accessibility. Producer Yoshi Ikezawa framed the project as an answer to a specific question: how does Japanese anime reach mainstream U.S. awareness without losing what makes it distinctive?

Variety’s breakdown makes clear this is a staffing and production pipeline story. Toei is building a model where creative decisions and talent recruitment happen across both countries simultaneously.

Same day, Passion Paris announced a partnership with Animation Digital Network to adapt a South Korean webtoon with 80 million views. The France-Korea axis matters because it makes explicit what the Toei story implies: animation IP and talent are flowing through corridors that do not touch Hollywood at all.

Passion’s deal with ADN involves a high-profile adult action series, with the business model assuming a French SVOD platform can serve as the primary distribution channel for a Korean-originated, French-produced show.

Key Takeaway: Animation production has gone genuinely multinational in ways that sidestep legacy U.S. studio infrastructure. For animators, writers, and producers, tracking job opportunities now means understanding which studios are building cross-border partnerships.

The work is appearing in different pipelines, ones built deliberately to avoid the cost structures and creative constraints of the Hollywood model.

When Brands Want to Be Studios

Instacart’s first Super Bowl ad in 2025 recruited mascots like the Pillsbury Doughboy and Chester Cheetah. Conventional celebrity-borrowing approach.

Now the company is positioning itself as a co-creation partner for brands, building creative production capabilities internally rather than simply buying media. Adweek’s coverage describes a retail media network that wants to function as a creative studio, producing original content with its advertising partners.

The personnel implications are direct: retail media networks are hiring people with entertainment production experience, and those roles require fluency in both brand strategy and content creation. If you spent the past decade building shows or digital content franchises, companies like Instacart are competing for your attention alongside traditional media companies.

The NFL is pursuing a parallel strategy at larger scale. Its partnership with 72andSunny aims to extend the league’s cultural presence beyond game days, treating the Super Bowl as a tentpole supporting year-round content production.

The Cannes Lions presentation made it explicit: sports leagues see themselves as media companies first, and that requires creative talent who can think across formats and distribution windows.

What Instacart and the NFL share is the recognition that media buying alone is insufficient. The value is in controlling creative production, which means building internal teams or long-term agency partnerships that function more like studio relationships than campaign work.

For creative professionals, this is a genuine expansion of where the work lives. Building a personal brand that spans media, advertising, and entertainment is no longer optional for people who want access to this broadening market.

The Development Deal Is a Handshake on Sand

Ryan O’Connell confirmed on Watch What Happens Live that his adaptation of DeuxMoi’s Anon Pls is dead at HBO Max. His exact words: “It didn’t move forward.”

Deadline’s report treats this as a minor casualty, but it marks the end of a specific streaming-era bet. The Anon Pls deal was greenlit during peak “adapt everything with a following” logic, when platforms assumed IP with a built-in audience was inherently worth developing.

That assumption no longer drives decisions. Projects die quietly when platforms recalibrate content spend, regardless of IP pedigree or creator track record.

Michelle Buteau hosted The Circle for seven seasons on Netflix. Hulu is rebooting the show without her. Her response on the same Watch What Happens Live episode: “I hope you have fun putting a square in a circle.”

Deadline confirms what many hosts and on-air talent already know: tenure on a show does not transfer when that show migrates between platforms. Seven seasons. Gone. Platforms treat hosts as replaceable when they reboot IP they did not originate.

Reality Check: If legacy Hollywood pipelines cannot hold attachments together, if IP buzz and multi-season hosting tenure provide no security, then the international production corridors and cross-functional brand roles described above stop being industry-interesting and start being career-necessary alternatives.

What This Means

Animation jobs are materializing in Japan-U.S. and France-Korea partnerships. Creative roles are opening inside retail media networks and sports leagues. Hollywood’s revolving door keeps spinning, reminding everyone that traditional development deals offer less security than their prestige suggests.

The pattern is clear: diversify the pipelines you are connected to.

Worked exclusively in U.S. entertainment production? Start tracking which international studios are building co-production capacity. Agency experience? Explore how brands and leagues are building internal creative teams. Bet your career on streaming platform relationships? Recognize that those platforms treat talent attachments as provisional.

The work is reorganizing around structures that bypass legacy gatekeepers. The professionals who adapt fastest are the ones who see that geographic and functional boundaries are dissolving faster than the industry’s self-image is updating.

If you are looking for your next role, browse open positions on Mediabistro or explore brand content opportunities that did not exist five years ago. And if you are hiring for these newly defined roles, post a job on Mediabistro to reach the professionals already tracking these shifts.

This media news roundup is automatically curated to keep our community up to date on interesting happenings in the creative, media, and publishing professions. It may contain factual errors and should be read for general and informational purposes only. Please refer to the original source of each news item for specific inquiries.