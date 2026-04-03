Washington Post Cuts 100 Jobs as Publishing’s 40% Decline Continues

Matt Charney is a talent acquisition analyst, journalist, and marketing leader with nearly two decades of experience at the intersection of recruiting, HR technology, and media. He has held editorial and content leadership roles at ERE Media, Recruiting Daily, and Recruiter.com, and served as Chief Content Officer at Allegis Global Solutions. As Principal Analyst at Kyle & Co, he covers HR tech funding, M&A, and market strategy. Matt currently serves as Executive Editor at Mediabistro, where he leads editorial, partnerships, and multimedia content for the creative professionals who power the media industry. He holds a degree in Writing for Screen and Television from the University of Southern California.

The Editorial Control Edition

There was a time, not so long ago, when being an editor was more than a job – it was a career, one with a familiar ladder and a proven path to work your way up, which you could, with a little passion and a ton of sweat equity.

You started out as a junior editor, if you were lucky enough to land one of the handful of highly competitive openings at a publishing company.

You spent a lot of time learning the house style, suffered through the traditional mix of petty errands and ritualistic hazing from people who dutifully double-spaced sentences, and got shown the ropes by dubious “mentors” who reeked of correction fluid and cheap gin, even first thing in the morning.

If you somehow survived your coworkers, deadlines and office politics, and managed not to unintentionally piss off the wrong person (no easy task in publishing), then you slowly gained authority, stability, and maybe, if you were a glutton for punishment, then you’d get a door with your name on it – or a perfunctory thanks in the “acknowledgments” page from an author whose work you guided from ideation to ISBN number.

That career ladder, and any semblance of stability in publishing, is as long gone as galley proofs and broadsides.

Today, software has replaced slush piles; getting your foot in the door requires more industry connections than your average acquisitions editor, and that familiar career ladder is a perpetual WIP that never gets to galleys.

Here’s the publishing paradox: editorial work has never been more important, and editorial jobs have never been more disposable.

Trust is ephemeral, attention is fragmented, and AI has become a ubiquitous and omniscient beta reader for pretty much every publication.

Faced with the most disruption the industry has seen since Gutenberg printed his first Bible, publishers and imprints responded by cutting those experienced editors en masse.

Gone are the professional arbiters of judgment, coherence, and taste, replaced by freelance beta readers and DIY self-publishing shops, ready to turn any middling manuscript and a pile of money into an “Amazon bestseller.”

The few remnants of the publishing industry, meanwhile, are slowly but surely splitting at the seams. On one side, you’ve got the big, legacy imprints that are still trying to cost-cut their way back to profitability while trying desperately (if futilely) to return to relevance, and regain some modicum of the prestige that’s long ago left traditional publishing.

On the other hand, you’ve got smaller, niche, and nonprofit outlets breaking rules and conventions to offset the decline in book sales, using mechanisms like memberships, monetized newsletters, podcasts, and community-driven models that more closely hew to how the masses consume mass media today.

Editors can feel caught in the middle of this growing divide, staring down endemic, but profound, professional and existential crises.

The past is history; the future is unclear. And if you’re in this business, you’re probably worried about how to beat the odds and stick around. It’s a perilous existence.

Let’s be honest: the data is clear, and it’s not encouraging. Since the late 1990s, when the Internet was still in its infancy, employment in the American publishing industry has dropped by a staggering 40%, from an estimated 91,000 jobs to around 55,000 today, according to a recent Publishers Weekly analysis.

At the same time, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that editor roles will grow at an average annual rate of 1% over the next decade. That’s a rounding error away from what’s effectively an industry-wide hiring freeze.

For those few publishing professionals left, it can feel like every day requires running faster and pushing harder simply to stay in the same place. That’s more or less true.

But the good news is that for those of us who have managed to carve editorial careers, even in the face of steep cutbacks and shrinking headcounts, this is a working draft that’s hurdling through predictable plot points, working its way to a resolution that hasn’t been written yet.

And until the ending is finally written, there will always be room for experienced editors to push the narrative arc to a satisfying, if improbable, payoff.

Better get to those galleys.

But in the meantime, here’s your weekly look at the top news and trends in media careers, along with some…

Hot Jobs of the Week on Mediabistro

This week’s featured job listings prove the point: employers want media leaders who can bridge editorial instinct with revenue strategy.

Washington Post Layoffs: Tenure Dies in Darkness

While Amazon’s leaked memo confirming 16,000 job cuts dominated the headlines documenting the ongoing war between Jeff Bezos and the proletariat, the staff at the Washington Post is similarly bracing for significant newsroom layoffs.

Reporting suggests that WaPo plans on cutting around 100 news jobs, or around 10% of its staff; the paper already announced it was axing its coverage of the upcoming Winter Olympics and World Cup in what’s widely anticipated to be a complete shutdown of its sports desk; other coverage areas, particularly metro beats and foreign bureaus, are also expected to see steep cuts.

Reporting in The Guardian on Washington Post staffers fearing major cuts paints what should be a familiar picture to most publishing professionals: widespread anxiety, confusion, and existential angst amongst staffers, while leadership refuses to comment, beyond the obligatory objections that the problems are structural, not editorial, right before decimating wide swaths of their editorial teams.

Additional reporting captures the internal mood more thoroughly. The widespread sentiment seems to be that strong reporting and impeccable journalism can’t overcome weak business results or a lack of clarity.

No amount of Pulitzer or George Polk wins can ever beat a spreadsheet when the owner is trying to cut costs. And unfortunately, even with the world’s richest man writing the checks, mastheads matter less than margins.

It’s a story so familiar these days that it’s almost a cliché. Just like Jeff Bezos’s ongoing method performance as a Bond villain.

Career Reality Check:

If your relative job security depends on a single legacy brand with a billionaire owner and a vague “digital vision” in lieu of a solid plan for a successful pivot into the future, assume that volatility is about the only thing that’s guaranteed.

When news jobs have approximately the same shelf life as a news cycle, it’s imperative to continually build new skills, enhanced visibility, and a professional portfolio that transcends a single role or position.

There is no ladder left to climb; instead, it’s about doing everything to avoid falling off entirely. It’s a long drop, and the masthead is anything but a safety net, even for the most venerable and prestigious of publications – or publishing professionals.

Editor Vs Machine: The Ultimate Showdown

In publishing, like in so much else these days, the conversation about AI has moved from think pieces and abstract theory to professional reality, and, increasingly, core editorial competency. The question is no longer whether or not AI should be a core component of editorial workflows. Rather, it’s about practical concerns such as who controls the LLMs, who audits the output, and who’s ultimately responsible (and accountable) when the algorithms fail or fall apart.

This shift was recently documented in an eye-opening report from Publishers Weekly, which noted that roughly 63% of publishing companies surveyed currently use AI in some editorial capacity, a number projected to grow significantly in 2026 (and beyond).

Most professional editors, of course, remain a bit unsettled by the rise of the machines, and justifiably so; after all, hallucinations are hard to fact-check, and reporting that happens behind a black box is the antithesis of journalistic standards. But the trend line is clear – the utilization curve has already bent in the direction of inevitability.

The future implications of AI adoption in publishing and editing seem to be following a familiar playbook, with plenty of precedents from other industries and job functions. As Publishers Weekly reports, AI isn’t replacing human editors, at least not entirely.

Instead, it’s fundamentally being used as a force multiplier to reshape and optimize workflows, redistributing tasks and redefining jobs for maximum efficiency and productivity. AI is also pushing media professionals into roles that look less like traditional editorial gigs. Instead of supervising the ideation and output of the work, AI is transforming editorial oversight into a combination of a system designer, a quality-control coordinator, and an algorithmic ombudsman.

Career Reality Check:

Editors who refuse to engage with or adopt AI risk following print journalism down the same road of impending obsolescence as moveable type or carbon copies.

Editors who understand how to deploy and optimize AI, how to design processes that maximize its output while constraining its impact, and who can balance its limitations with its potential, will remain not only relevant, but in demand – the operational core of future newsrooms and publishing models.

This isn’t about prompt engineering. It’s about editorial quality, and most importantly, editorial accountability. Ultimately, even in the age of algorithmic overload, editorial oversight and outcomes are still the ultimate responsibility of professional editors – and AI will never replace human intuition where it matters the most.

The Future of Publishing is Local

While national media properties and newsrooms continue to consolidate, contract, or close down entirely, local and niche outlets have been more successful in reinventing themselves and pivoting towards profitability, or at least, sustainability.

Editor & Publisher recently highlighted how local news has experimented with several models that are quietly working: public media collaborations, university partnerships, community-funded newsrooms, membership-driven revenue models, and other initiatives that prioritize trust over scale and reputation over circulation.

None of this looks like the Big 4 (broadcast) or Big 5 (publishing) prestige pipeline, but it does look like local and niche media outlets have instead become the proving grounds for the future of the entire industry, and the training grounds for the next generation of editorial and business leaders actively shaping it.

All news is local. But in this case, the implications are pretty much universal.

Career Reality Check:

Local and niche publishers lack the kind of resources or reach that national imprints or prestige publishers have long enjoyed, which may ultimately prove to be a competitive advantage in an era of austerity and belt-tightening.

The role of an editor in these environments is far more entrepreneurial and less segmented; local news requires staff to straddle a wide breadth of responsibilities, ranging from reporting to revenue, and from ad sales to audience engagement – and everything in between.

It’s that type of hybrid experience that the broader industry is quickly adopting: larger institutions and legacy publications increasingly demand this sort of agility and adaptability from their editorial staff, but limited training and traditional hierarchies keep staff within large institutions from gaining the broad exposure and experience that come with it.

This reinforces the idea that not only is the industry being disrupted, but the core tools and skills required for a successful, relatively stable media career are being disrupted as well.

And for an industry where getting your foot in the door has always proven notoriously difficult, and climbing the ladder even harder, this represents an unprecedented opportunity for the next generation of media professionals to emerge today – and lead the industry tomorrow, too.

The Jobs That Disappeared Are Not Coming Back

Long-term employment data doesn’t put a positive spin on the state of the publishing industry, and as much as editors embrace a good comeback story, in this business, it’s looking increasingly unlikely.

That’s what makes the numbers so uncomfortable; 40% of jobs eliminated isn’t a shift in consumer preferences, or a circulation problem, or even an example of increased audience fragmentation – all oft-cited villains in the publishing industry narrative.

None, however, is the true culprit for the decline in news and editorial jobs – the truth is far less glamorous. What we’re experiencing is a reallocation of labor that both precedes and transcends the rise of AI and the decline of print and prestige publishing.

As the industry consolidated, so too did the number of positions, with many deemed redundant or unnecessary, particularly as automation compressed workflows and the shift to digital required far less labor than its print predecessors.

Cost pressures and corporate buyouts pushed many jobs from salaried staff to an ad hoc, freelancer model and project-based or contract roles that are ubiquitous at most publishers, of course, don’t show up in employment numbers, further exacerbating what’s already a somewhat grim and extremely depressing jobs picture within publishing.

Data from Revelio Labs on editors and publishers confirms this stasis. Pay has increased, reinforcing the appearance of the status quo even as it’s been entirely disrupted. Growth is much more managed, driven more by business than editorial needs; job openings, when they do occur, happen because someone retires, burns out, or leaves the industry entirely.

Net new jobs, or newly created roles, are largely a thing of the past. Few, if any, editors are staffing up or expanding coverage or capabilities – in fact, the data is trending solidly in the opposite direction.

But here’s the interesting part. Revelio data also shows a fairly dramatic increase in tenure within the news and publishing industries, as experienced professionals realize that there’s no real incentive to jump – and likely, nowhere obvious to go if they were to make a move.

When headcount growth and mobility slow down, pressure increases. Work piles up, expectations and responsibilities expand, cost and budget pressures mount, and, eventually, something has to give. That’s why the shakeup the industry is experiencing feels so inevitable.

Publishing today isn’t a growth industry; fewer people are tasked with doing more work, revenues have replaced reporting as a primary area of focus, margins are tightening, and accountability (and risk) is more concentrated.

Any future headcount growth won’t look like a hiring boom – just like another redistribution of labor throughout an industry that’s experienced this phenomenon countless times. Somehow, against all odds, this industry has managed to survive – and thrive – countless revolutions.

And if this business survived the rise of radio, television, cable news, the Internet, social media, and Amazon, it can survive the rise of AI.

TL;DR

If you’re still here, still editing, still publishing, still trying to make sense of this industry in 2026, you’re not doing it wrong. Your timing just sucks, since we’re in the middle of an unprecedented reset across our industry.

The editor of the future isn’t just a guardian of grammar rules or arbiter of the written word. They’re also a systems thinker who knows what both leadership and readers want, can negotiate working with both humans and algorithms simultaneously, and understands that credibility isn’t pretense in publishing – it’s the ultimate career asset.

So, if you’re reading this while updating your resume, forcing yourself to post some trite nonsense on LinkedIn, are juggling a bunch of freelance balls, are learning new tools or skills, or maybe just quietly freaking out, here’s the bottom line:

If you’re updating your resume this week, lead with AI workflow experience. It’s what hiring managers are scanning for.

While all this is exhausting (and a little depressing), and even though the industry sometimes makes it hard to believe in itself and its future, at the end of the day, editing still matters.

Speaking of, apologies for all the typos,

Matt Charney