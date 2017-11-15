Hot Jobs

Great Administrative & Executive Assistant Jobs

by Yana Young
13 mins ago
Looking to get your foot in the media world? Or do you specialize in running offices, planning, scheduling, bookkeeping and organizing? If so, you’re in luck!

From entry-level to executive assistant, check out this list of the top new available administrative positions in the media industry.

Accounting Analyst
KABC-TV
91201, Glendale
Apply to the Accounting Analyst Job
Researcher and Assistant
Confidential
New York City, New York (US)
Apply to the Researcher and Assistant Job
Systems Engineer
Capitol Hill Publishing, Corp
Washington, DC
Apply to the Systems Engineer Job
Phones Assistant
Confidential
10036, New York City
Apply to the Phones Assistant Job
DIGITAL COMMUNICATIONS ADMINISTRATOR (Analytics & Marketing Researcher)
LA Metro
Los Angeles, California
Apply to the DIGITAL COMMUNICATIONS ADMINISTRATOR (Analytics & Marketing Researcher) Job
Generalist at D. E. Shaw Research
D. E. Shaw research
New York City, New York
Apply to the Generalist at D. E. Shaw Research Job
Executive Assistant, CNBC
NBCUniversal, Inc.
Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey
Apply to the Executive Assistant, CNBC Job
Business Assistant
JMA Solutions
New York City, New York
Apply to the Business Assistant Job
Alfa Fellow - Fully Funded Experience in Russia
Alfa Fellowship Program
Moscow, Russia
Apply to the Alfa Fellow - Fully Funded Experience in Russia Job
Newsroom Operations Manager
The Trace
Brooklyn, New York (US)
Apply to the Newsroom Operations Manager Job
Media Research Assistant / Coordinator
Sucherman Group
New York City, New York
Apply to the Media Research Assistant / Coordinator Job
Digital Media Assistant
New Hope Media LLC
New York City, New York (US)
Apply to the Digital Media Assistant Job
Customer Service Representative
Springer Nature
New York, New York
Apply to the Customer Service Representative Job
Office Manager/Content Specialist
Calibrate, Inc.
Washington DC NW
Apply to the Office Manager/Content Specialist Job
Learning & Development Assistant
Penguin Random House
New York, New York
Apply to the Learning & Development Assistant Job

