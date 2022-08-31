Q&A with CEO & Director of Public Relations Amore Philip

CEO and Director of PR Amore Philip shares her career journey and advice.

1. Tell us a bit about your career path up to now. What was your first job and how did it and/or your other jobs get you to a CEO position today?

I had a paper route. I used to deliver papers at 6am in the morning in the snowy suburbs outside of Buffalo NY where I grew up. I got chased by a dog one morning I dropped all the papers on the street and ran. I got fired for it. According to my supervisor, I should have ran with the papers.

How did it get me to my CEO position today?

I have worked since I was 12 years old. I took pride in the independence of working for my paycheck. I always said that one day, I wanted to be the one writing the checks. In all the jobs I had, I was always telling my boss how to do things. I always took on a very independent role. My grandfather had a strong work ethic and which he passed to most of his children and grandchildren.

2. What does your typical day-to-day look like?

I wake up at 5am in the morning, I read, write in my journal, I spend a few minutes giving gratitude and planning my day

6:30am – I work out with my training 3 days a week

7am, I have breakfast and get ready for the day

8am – I start by checking my emails, and reviewing my planner

9am – I start by researching

10am – team and project meeting

The rest of the day, I am pitching clients, conducting discovery calls, meetings, writing content, writing strategy for events and PR activities.

Sometimes my days end at 12am

3. What interests you about the world of public relations?

I have always loved the whole idea about using PR to influence audiences and people to take a specific action. I find it fascinating how the iconic brands have mastered the PR game and now they own their industries. I love the fast-paced environment and working under the pressure of deadlines that could make or break a campaign.

4. How did your company face any challenges caused by the pandemic? How do you see the PR industry evolving in the next several years?

During the pandemic, I had to make a lot of changes including downsizing. I lost clients, revenue and even had to leave the office that I was in for six years. However, I will say, that it is one of the best things that happened to my business. It made me look at how I was doing business. I changed the way I did a lot of things. Now, I am changing the direction of the company as well as myself as a CEO and Subject Matter expert. I am now choosing the clients that are a best fit for me based on my company goals and core values.

5. What is your advice for anyone wanting to break into the industry?

My advice is to do as many internships in PR as possible. Get creative, become a source wherever you go. Read about the industry, study the top 100 PR agents, press agents and agencies in the world. Become obsessed with psychographics when planning and writing PR strategy. Study the top PR campaigns that produced great results, as well as the ones that were a bust. Approach all assignments with passion. Be the first one to arrive and the last one to leave. When you take a job, set monthly and yearly goals to climb up the ladder.

6. Anything else you’d like to add:

I plan to leave a legacy in the industry. I am working on that right now.

Amore Philip is the CEO and Director of Public Relations at Apples and Oranges PR.

Interested in a creative gig? We have some open jobs for you!