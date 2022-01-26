So You Got Ghosted During the Interview Process – What’s Next?

There’s no denying that we’re in a workers’ economy. As remote work continues to be a new normal for companies, employees have more of a chance now, more than ever, to embark on a new career adventure. Or simply gain access they didn’t previously have to jobs they wouldn’t have had access to previously.

With that being said, virtual interviewing has also become a new norm. Virtual interviewing breaks down many barriers, mostly having to do with travel to the company: arriving there early, wearing proper clothes (head-to-toe), and much more. However, recent studies show that applicants are being ghosted—and we’re not talking about within their dating lives. What we’re referring to is applicants being ghosted by a company they’re interviewing with.

In fact, a survey by Indeed shows that 77% of job seekers say they’ve been ghosted since the beginning of the pandemic.

What does this mean for you if you’re job-seeking in a new, remote world? Here are some ways you can take precautions heading into interviews—with hopes they will help you from getting ghosted.

Ask for a timeline and follow-up information

Have you ever ended an interview and have no clue how long the process will take or don’t know when you’ll hear back from the employer? If that’s the case, make it a habit to always ask for a timeline from them on when they expect to move forward. This way, you’re not waiting around for an email or phone call from them and can plan around it.

Have plenty of applications out there

It’s a common saying, but especially true when it comes to your job search: try not to have all your eggs in one basket. Apply to as many jobs as you can, interview for as many as you get interviews for, and keep your eyes open to all the possibilities around you. Remember that nothing is in its final stages until you have an offer letter from the company.

Reach out to someone at the organization

Before heading into an interview, you may want to search employees from the company on LinkedIn, add them, and ask any questions you may have about their experience within the company. It never hurts to gain more connections and get your name out there. You never know, they could pass your name on to the recruiter or hiring manager.

If it happens, try not to take it personally

If you take precautions going into an interview, ask for a timeline, are communicative, and still get ghosted by the employer—well, unfortunately, it’s out of your control at that point. As long as you did the best you could on your end, that’s all you can do. It’s not fun to spend so much time interviewing when you may not end up getting hired, but it’s practice and experience in itself. Try not to take it personally and keep persevering through the job-hunting process.