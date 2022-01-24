Best Tools to Utilize as a Freelancer

In the past couple of years, the number of employees leaving their jobs for new ones has only increased—and statistics show that this trend will likely not go away any time soon. According to Upwork, freelancers have contributed $1.3 trillion to the U.S. economy in annual earnings in 2021, up $100 million from the prior year.

If you’ve recently started to work for yourself, or in other words have embarked on freelancing full-time, here are some useful tools that will help you plan, track invoices, gain contacts, and more.

Cushion

One thing most freelancers know: a typical work day, week, or month is unpredictable. Cushion is set up to help freelancers navigate their schedule, predict their fluctuating monthly income levels, track time working, and much more.

2. Harvest

Do you have many different projects going at once and have a hard time tracking them all, along with the money you’re owed? Harvest is a website that makes it easy to track both time and invoices.

3. Asana

Mostly known for its user-friendly software that makes team projects and collaboration easier, Asana can also be used for project management and creating to-do lists. They have more than 200 integrations so you can easily sync up your tasks and have them live in one place

4. Proposify

Working for yourself means carving out time to do things like creating proposals for your clients on top of your day-to-day work. If you’re looking to cut down that time spent, Proposify provides you with templates and allows you to send proposals through its platform. It also lets you know if the proposal has been viewed (or not).

5. Mediabistro

Last but certainly not least, our Freelance Connect portal allows you to create your own profile and connect with editors to pitch to, along with access to a freelance job portal. Our Unlimited membership also includes guides on how and when to pitch.