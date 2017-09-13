Topics:Go Freelance, How to Pitch
How to Pitch: Amtrak’s The National
Pitch your best tales from across the country to the railway’s newest travel and culture publication.
Circulation: 5 million Frequency: 6x/year Special Issues: None Background: Amtrak’s The National launched in October 2016 with the intent to tell stories about the culture and industry that is defining life along America’s rails, according to Alex Hoyt, executive editor. The onboard publication is targeted to travelers who are headed to any of Amtrak’s 500...