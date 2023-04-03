Topics:How to Pitch
How To Pitch: Brides.com (2023)
Condé Nast's wedding bible appeals to the bride who wants a classic wedding with modern twists and custom details
Reach: 5.4 million Background: Brides, Condé Nast’s one and only wedding magazine. While much has changed since the publication was launched in 1934 (the introduction of color photography, for one!), there are similarities between then and now, said executive editor Lauren Iannotti. “It was very fashion focused even then, and very service-y and advice focused,”...