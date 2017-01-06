An Exhaustive List of Jargon, Cliches and Buzzwords to Avoid in Your Job Listings

Take a look at any employment site, and you’ll see job descriptions packed with jargon—words and phrases that are used so much, they’ve become meaningless. This lazy language makes job seekers’ eyes glaze over, but it can be tough for hiring managers and recruiters to stop using it. It’s a shorthand that’s hard to abandon, especially when you’re crunched for time to get your job listings posted.

Never fear! Here are 40 boring buzzwords, along with alternatives that will excite potential new hires. When your phrasing stands out from the crowd, job seekers will pay attention… and apply!

COMMONLY USED JOB LISTING CLICHES

Instead of this cliche → try using this instead



Additional duties, tasks and responsibilities as needed/as assigned → Jumps in on extra projects

BA required → Degree preferred

Balance/juggle/handle multiple projects → Seamlessly shifts gears

Collaborative → Cooperative

Communication skills/Strong communicator → Candid, vocal, open, honest

Competitive salary → List actual salary range

Conceptualize → Dream up

Creative/Innovative → Original

Deadline-driven → On time, all the time

Detail-oriented/attention to detail → Conscientious

Digitally fluent/digital native → Tech savvy

Dynamic → Flexible

Entrepreneurial → Pioneering

Evangelist → Enthusiast

Execute/Implement → Make it happen

Fast-paced → Busy

Flexible hours → Be specific about what this means for your workplace

Go-getter → Takes initiative

Guru → Visionary

He/She → You

Include salary requirements → List actual salary range

Interpersonal skills → Plays well with others

Jedi → Gifted

Multi-tasker → Adaptable

Ninja → Skilled

Optimize → Improve

Organizational skills → Methodical, efficient

Passionate → Deeply committed

Positive attitude → Unflappable

Proven ability/proven track record → Experience

Results-oriented → Follows through

Rock star → Top of your game

Salary commensurate with experience → List actual salary range

Self-starter/self-motivated → Ambitious, driven

Standard Equal Employment Opportunity language → Rewrite in your own words to explain why EEO is important to your company

Synergize → Cooperate

Team player → Relationship builder

Wizard → Expert

Works well independently and with a team → Succeeds in solo or group projects

Written and verbal communication skills → Write and speak with ease

To see if your job listings are guilty of jargon, use your web browser or Microsoft Word “find” function. Plug in the buzzwords above and see if they pop up in your job descriptions. If they do, simply replace with the suggested words or phrases above… or, even better, write something in your own words. The more natural your job posting reads, the more likely it is that candidates will respond.

Good luck!