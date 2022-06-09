Five Ways to Get Inspired to Create New Content

In the world of content creation, one is constantly taking in content of all kinds—and then create new content themselves. While content creators are typically innovative and highly creative, even they can get into a creative rut.

Depending on the type of content one creates and how often, it may be necessary to get out of their typical rhythm and find new inspiration.

According to Forbes, more than 50 million independent content creators, curators, and community builders are fueling the creator economy, which is valued at 20 billion—predicted to grow to 104.2 billion in 2022.

There’s no denying that the world of content is rapidly growing. And while content creation is on the rise, one’s usual cycle of creating has a chance of getting old.

Here are five different ways you can get inspired to create new content.

1. Take notes from the content you love

A newsletter. A picture. A blog. A TikTok video.

These are all forms of content that you can take inspiration from. Even if it’s outside of your typical industry (or comfort zone), there are countless sources to observe. Look at the content you are engaged with daily. What makes you enjoy it? What stands out about it in the sea of content out there? Answering these types of questions will help you find new ways of inspiration.

2. Utilize new content tools

Because the world of content is constantly evolving, so are the tools used to enhance it. New tools such as Answer the Public and Buzzsomo are just for that. Answer the Public helps you understand what questions your audience are asking so you can build content from that. Buzzsomo helps with keyword research and social listening.

3. Become a member of social media groups

Social media groups on platforms like Facebook and LinkedIn are a great place to find others like you, chat with them about their strategies, and gain exposure to new developments in your field.

4. Ask your consumers what content they’d like to see

It never hurts to simply ask! Creating a space for your audience to tell you what they’d like to see on your platform can be tremendously helpful. And in the meantime, you’ll help them feel heard and appreciated—and you may even learn something from them.

5. Expand old content

Is there specific content that has performed well in the past? Consider re-purposing or expanding it into a larger concept. If it resonates with your audience, you can use that to your advantage.