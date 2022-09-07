Q&A with Founder of Point Media Stacie Hunt

Stacie Hunt, the founder of Point Media, shares her career journey and advice.

1. Tell us a bit about your career path up to now. What was your first job and how did it and/or your other jobs get you to a founder position today?

My “first job” was listening to my Dad. He coached me by saying that if in ten years of working for a company you didn’t have some ownership share, then it was time to move on. I would say today that the idea of “ten years” is outdated – perhaps by 2/3rds. However, the core message was to not have a job, but ownership in your career.

2. What does your typical day-to-day look like?

I’m reminded of a favorite moment in Winnie the Pooh:

“When you wake up in the morning, Pooh,” said Piglet at last, “What’s the first thing you say to yourself?” “What’s for breakfast?” said Pooh. “What do you say, Piglet?” “I say, I wonder what’s going to happen exciting today?” said Piglet.

That is what I am so passionate about, the approach to each day with a bit of wonder. Yes, there’s a plan for meetings, admin work, deadlines for content writing and/or a shoot, a Press Junket, a Satellite Media Tour, pre-production on a live, hybrid or virtual event – or working on a writing project for my after-hours career as a Certified Silver Pin Sommelier. In that capacity, I’m an educator, journalist, author, and international wine judge.

The day typically begins around 6:30AM PT with zoom or phone meetings as our clients are primarily east-coast based. Then moving into follow-up from meetings and deliverables, organizing our crews for production, and creating ideas to pitch for new business (since we’re only as good as our last project). I move in and out of being out front and behind the scenes throughout the day.

3. What interests you about the world content and media?

There are so many outlets for information feeds today and so there’s a big, hungry belly wanting to be fed and have access to tips, techniques, gossip, trends, news, discoveries, and dreams. And, within those, layers of targeted audiences searching for something stimulate, gratify, aspire to, or to start a side hustle. We who provide and generate content are here to enlighten, educate and entertain. I’m eager every day to discover new outlets, new technology for our work. Currently, we’re working with AR (Augmented Reality) to give 3-dimension to our virtual events. Recently, I was experimenting with AI (Artificial Intelligence) to see how we could use that to speed up/economize on our writing (so far, only moderately impressed).

4. The digital world is constantly evolving. How do you keep up with trends?

It’s a dream to keep up with trends. I cannot say I fully keep up. However, I read and subscribe to many different providers from traditional to kitschy; some obscure recipe, you had me at lemons. A rare wine grape made into an even rarer wine; I raise my glass.

5. What is your advice for anyone wanting to work in the content/media world?

Start. Find your subject of passion or high interest. Peruse Mediabistro for opportunities. Peruse information sites and feeds in ALL the areas that are of interest to you. Take risks to build a portfolio of your work by signing up for sites like fiverr where you won’t get much pay for your talents, but you’ll get experience and hone your talent and skills so you can pitch yourself. Pick a niche that thrills you when you research the content that’s there. Risk again and use your voice to give another point of view or disagree and post wherever you can. I’m inspired by Issa Rae who got her start by producing her own video content while she was in college (Dorm Diaries on YouTube). Her content attracted a following since so many resonated with her experiences of awkwardness and successes and fails. As her audience grew, she became noticed. She had a passion for storytelling and strumming the human chord. In other words, have a mad hustle and a dope soul.

6. Anything else you’d like to add:

Three inspires:

My Mom always reminds me about not looking too long at the door closing behind you as you will miss the window opening in front of you. That inspires me.

A quote I read came from Malcom Forbes, founder of Forbes Magazine. He said, had he not failed 75% of the time he wouldn’t have become this 25% successful. Do not fear failure, each one removes another obstacle to your success.

Gratitude for each day discovering something I didn’t know when I woke up. And gratitude for the energy to keep discovering. It’s lazy easy to whine, even easier to be grateful.

Stacie Hunt is the founder of Point Media.

