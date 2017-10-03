Hot Jobs

Hot Jobs in Social Media

by Yana Young
19 mins ago
Do you love social media? Do you think you have what it takes to introduce the next big idea in less than 140 characters or convey a brand message through images? If so, a career in social media may be for you!

We’ve carefully selected our top 12 favorite social media job postings and gathered them all in one place.

Take the next step in your professional journey and apply for jobs as a social media specialists, community managers, social media editors, strategists, and more.

Social Media Content Creator/ Manager
SHOP.COM
10011, New York City
Apply to the Social Media Content Creator/ Manager Job
Social Media Associate
SHOP.COM
New York, Miami or work from home
Apply to the Social Media Associate Job
Architecture & Design Public Relations Internship
DADA Goldberg
New York City, New York (US)
Apply to the Architecture & Design Public Relations Internship Job
Social Media & Content Manager - News Website & Magazine
National Review
New York City, New York
Apply to the Social Media & Content Manager - News Website & Magazine Job
Assoc Director Crowdfunding & Social Media
Rochester Institute of Technology
Rochester, New York (US)
Apply to the Assoc Director Crowdfunding & Social Media Job
Program Director
IEEE
Piscataway, New Jersey
Apply to the Program Director Job
Digital Preditor
NBCUniversal
Connecticut
Apply to the Digital Preditor Job
Sr. Director, Media Strategies
The American Institute of Architects
Washington D.C.
Apply to the Sr. Director, Media Strategies Job
Acquisitions/Commissioning Editor
Sounds True
Louisville, Colorado
Apply to the Acquisitions/Commissioning Editor Job
Senior Press Representative, WNO & Classical
John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
Washington D.C.
Apply to the Senior Press Representative, WNO & Classical Job
US Social Media Journalist (Contract)
FT Publications Inc
New York City, New York (US)
Apply to the US Social Media Journalist (Contract) Job
Freelance Quiz Writers
Valnet Inc.
Work from home
Apply to the Freelance Quiz Writers Job

