14 Hot Jobs for True Foodies

If you’ve got a love for food and a passion for content or marketing, now’s the time to make it your 9 to 5. With open positions in PR, writing, marketing and more, here are some awesome jobs in food and wine that you’d be crazy to pass up.
PaperCity Magazine
Houston, Texas
GRACE
10016, New York City
Artisans of Leisure
New York, NY
Swirled
New York City, New York (US)
Blue Hominy Public Relations
30309, Atlanta
Student Loan Hero
Remote
Baker's Dozen Media
Los Angeles County, California (Remote)
Baker's Dozen Media
Working from home
Built In
New York City
Frank PR
New York City, New York (US)
Penguin Random House
New York, New York
Madavor Media
Braintree, Massachusetts (US)
The Local Palate magazine
Charleston, South Carolina
Also on Mediabistro
4 Groups That Will Help You Work Your Network
How I Turned an Internship Into My First Full-Time Editorial Gig