14 Hot Jobs for True Foodies

Can you whip up some sweet campaigns and copy? Check out these fresh-out-the-oven food-related jobs

by Katie Hottinger
1 hour ago
If you’ve got a love for food and a passion for content or marketing, now’s the time to make it your 9 to 5. With open positions in PR, writing, marketing and more, here are some awesome jobs in food and wine that you’d be crazy to pass up.

Houston Digital Reporter
PaperCity Magazine
Houston, Texas
Marketing Director
GRACE
10016, New York City
Luxury Travel Specialist
Artisans of Leisure
New York, NY
Newsletter Editor
Swirled
New York City, New York (US)
Senior Account Executive
Blue Hominy Public Relations
30309, Atlanta
Director of SEO (Remote)
Student Loan Hero
Remote
Photo Editor/Graphic Designer for Health Content Editorial Site
Bulletproof 360
Seattle or L.A.
Social Video and Photo Producer/Editor
Baker's Dozen Media
Los Angeles County, California (Remote)
Social Media Manager
Baker's Dozen Media
Working from home
NYC Staff Writer
Built In
New York City
Publicist
Frank PR
New York City, New York (US)
Marketing Assistant Manager/Manager - Crown
Penguin Random House
New York, New York
Wellness Managing Editor
Madavor Media
Braintree, Massachusetts (US)
Digital Editor
The Local Palate magazine
Charleston, South Carolina
