Managing Editor Jobs to Apply to Right Now

If you’ve got solid editorial chops, an uncanny way to get people to do what you want and a yen to make the trains run on time—and on budget—a managing editor gig may just be the one for you.

A managing editor is generally a newsroom or content operation’s number two; in a small shop, an ME may even be the one calling the shots.

No matter how an operation is organized, the person in the managing editor role almost always runs the day-to-day operations of a publication, including overseeing staff, making sure calendars are up-to-date and populated, spending is in line and contributors get paid.

Depending on staffers’ workload and the ME’s inclination, writing and editing copy is in the cards.

With a fresh crop of managing editor jobs listings available on our job board, now may be the moment to make your move into a new ME job. Browse the list below, and find other offerings that may have cropped up in recent days.

Then get busy applying: Time is of the essence! Of course, if you’re a true managing editor type, you don’t need us to tell you that.

