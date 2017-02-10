Hot Jobs

Managing Editor Jobs to Apply to Right Now

Use your writing, editing, organizational and people skills to land this key content role

by Katie Hottinger
@katiehottinger
16 hours ago
by Katie Hottinger
@katiehottinger
16 hours ago
Share

If you’ve got solid editorial chops, an uncanny way to get people to do what you want and a yen to make the trains run on time—and on budget—a managing editor gig may just be the one for you.

A managing editor is generally a newsroom or content operation’s number two; in a small shop, an ME may even be the one calling the shots.

No matter how an operation is organized, the person in the managing editor role almost always runs the day-to-day operations of a publication, including overseeing staff, making sure calendars are up-to-date and populated, spending is in line and contributors get paid.

Depending on staffers’ workload and the ME’s inclination, writing and editing copy is in the cards.

With a fresh crop of managing editor jobs listings available on our job board, now may be the moment to make your move into a new ME job. Browse the list below, and find other offerings that may have cropped up in recent days.

Then get busy applying: Time is of the essence! Of course, if you’re a true managing editor type, you don’t need us to tell you that.

Managing Editor, Crime Online
Red Seat Ventures
New York City, New York (US)
Apply to the Managing Editor, Crime Online Job
Managing Editor K-12
WGBH
Boston, Massachusetts (US)
Apply to the Managing Editor K-12 Job
Manager of Editorial, Content, and Social
Forks Over Knives, LLC
90405, Santa Monica
Apply to the Manager of Editorial, Content, and Social Job
Assistant Managing Editor
John Brown Media
Boston, Massachusetts (US)
Apply to the Assistant Managing Editor Job
Managing Editor
Chief Executive Group
Stamford, Connecticut (US)
Apply to the Managing Editor Job
Managing Editor, NBC News Digital
NBCUniversal, Inc.
New York, New York
Apply to the Managing Editor, NBC News Digital Job
Managing Editor
American Society of Mechanical Engineers
New York City, New York (US)
Apply to the Managing Editor Job
Managing Editor
Specialty Food Association
New York City, New York (US)
Apply to the Managing Editor Job

Find and apply to more editor jobs >

Like what you’re reading? Sign up to get our best career advice and job search tips.

Topics:

Get Hired, Hot Jobs