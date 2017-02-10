Hot Jobs

Hot Jobs for People Who Love to Write

Got a way with words? One of these language-loving gigs could be for you.

If you’re looking for a new job, and you love the written word—and crafting a killer sentence, story or campaign—one of these writing jobs might be for you. Whether you’ve got a background as a copywriter, tech reporter or speechwriter, check out these open positions—or any of the other copywriter, reporter and writer jobs on our job board.

 

 

Chief Editor, BMC Biology
Springer Nature
New York, New York
Apply to the Chief Editor, BMC Biology Job
Executive Director, Brand Messaging
MAC Cosmetics
New York City, New York
Apply to the Executive Director, Brand Messaging Job
Investing Reporter
NBCUniversal, Inc.
Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey
Apply to the Investing Reporter Job
Web Editor for Popular Women\'s Website
Creative Expansions, Inc.
New York
Apply to the Web Editor for Popular Women\'s Website Job
Beauty Freelance Writer
Global Beauty Brand
New York City, New York (US), remote
Apply to the Beauty Freelance Writer Job
Content Writer
Creative Circle
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Apply to the Content Writer Job
Style & Beauty Writer
Wenner Media, LLC
New York City, New York (US)
Apply to the Style & Beauty Writer Job
Chief Copywriter
14 West
Baltimore, Maryland (US)
Apply to the Chief Copywriter Job
Promotions/Sales Associate Producer - WNJU
NBCUniversal, Inc.
Fort Lee, New Jersey
Apply to the Promotions/Sales Associate Producer - WNJU Job
Associate Editor, THR.com
Prometheus Global Media
90036, Los Angeles
Apply to the Associate Editor, THR.com Job
Editorial Manager
Vanguard Communications of Falls Church, Inc.
Washington D.C.
Apply to the Editorial Manager Job
Digital Editor
City & State NY
New York City, New York (US)
Apply to the Digital Editor Job
Production Assistant
NBCUniversal, Inc.
Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey
Apply to the Production Assistant Job
Technology Product Editor
NBCUniversal, Inc.
San Francisco, California
Apply to the Technology Product Editor Job

 

