Sales & Biz Dev Jobs to Check Out Now

8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Sales and business development are two of the toughest but most important functions for any business, especially in media and advertising. Without these fearless go-getters, the whole media (and agency) ecosystem would fall apart.

Whether you’ve got years of experience or are hoping to get your feet wet, there are tons of opportunities for anyone with great people skills who can think creatively (and fast), and also very comfortable with numbers.

Get the scoop on these openings and more below, and find additional just-posted gigs on our job board.

Sales Manager
Penske Media Corporation
Los Angeles, California
Apply to the Sales Manager Job
Account Executive
NBCUniversal, Inc.
Hartford, Connecticut
Apply to the Account Executive Job
International Sales Manager
KHL Group Americas
Chicago, Illinois
Apply to the International Sales Manager Job
Digital Sales Consultant
Verizon
Piscataway, New Jersey
Apply to the Digital Sales Consultant Job
SMB Demand Generation Manager
Verizon
Rolling Meadows, Illinois
Apply to the SMB Demand Generation Manager Job
Regional Sales Director
Sandow Media
Miami, Florida (US)
Apply to the Regional Sales Director Job
Director, Business Development
Prometheus Global Media
New York City, New York (US)
Apply to the Director, Business Development Job
Sales Manager
UBM
Iselin, New Jersey (US)
Apply to the Sales Manager Job
Advertising Sales Assistant
Trusted Media Brands
New York City, New York
Apply to the Advertising Sales Assistant Job
Executive Assistant
Northside Media Group
Brooklyn, New York (US)
Apply to the Executive Assistant Job
Digital Sales Specialist
Cowgirl Magazine
85331, Cave Creek
Apply to the Digital Sales Specialist Job
Operations Coordinator
Roman and Williams Buildings and Inteririors
New York City, New York (US)
Apply to the Operations Coordinator Job
Reporter, The Bond Buyer
SourceMedia
Rosslyn, Virginia (US)
Apply to the Reporter, The Bond Buyer Job

Get Hired, Hot Jobs