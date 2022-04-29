Six Blogs Every Freelancer Should Be Reading

Jess Focht is Mediabistro's Content Manager. You can reach her at jfocht@recruiter.com.

As a freelancer, you have a lot of freedom—the freedom to create your own schedule, the flexibility to plan your workload, and hopefully even the chance to work up to your ideal creative life. Also, with the Internet, you have immediate access to countless blogs that are specifically catered to the freelance life.

Below you’ll find a selection of blogs that will set you up for success on your path as a freelancer.

Freelancers Union

Freelancers Union is the largest and fast-growing organization representing the 56.7 million independent workers across the country. They provide their members a powerful support system and voice through policy advocacy, benefits, and resources. Also, they generate new blog posts weekly.

Millo

Millo is another great freelance resource. Made up of a team of freelancers, Millo’s mission is to provide you with tips, information, and connections as you embark on your freelance journey.

A Better Lemonade Stand

A Better Lemonade Stand exists to “inspire, educate, and support entrepreneurs like you, in the early stages of your entrepreneurial journey.” This outlet not only provides resources but also a community that will help you grow your business.

Zen Habits

Every freelancer needs space and time set aside for self-care, especially when they’re figuring out a routine and balancing a work schedule and free time. With a readership of over one million, this blog is designed to teach you how to be more mindful in your daily life.

Creative Boom

Solely dedicated to creative industries ranging from those who work as artists, designers, illustrators, photographers, filmmakers, and animators, Creative Boom offers support, resources, tips, and more. Whether you’re just starting out as a freelancer or are a seasoned one, they offer support to creatives at all stages.

Make A Living Writing

Just as the name gives away, this blog is a destination for writers looking to freelance full-time. It has won acclaim almost since it first began, and most recently has been named one of The Write Life’s Top 100 Websites for Writers every year since 2015.