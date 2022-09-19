10 Trending Creative Jobs

Have you recently been thinking about a new, more creative role? If so, we’ve rounded up a list of top trending creative jobs, including their average salaries, top paying states and industries, as well as the industries with the highest employment levels for the roles.
1. Art Director
An art director is one of the more popular creative jobs. A person in this role sets the creative direction of a project, using visuals and other artistic elements to bring concepts to life for companies.
Average salary: $115,430
Top paying states: California, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, and Oregon
Toping paying industries: Health & personal care stores, motion picture and video industries, cable and subscription programming, spectator sports, and software publishers
2. Technical Writer
A technical writer is in charge of writing a company’s documents—spanning a wide range of documents such as user manuals, procedure guides, journal articles, and more.
Average salary: $81,470
Top paying states: Delaware, California, Massachusetts, Hawaii, and the District of Columbia
Toping paying industries: Electric power generation, chemical manufacturing, commodity contracts, scientific research, and computer equipment manufacturing
3. Content Strategist
A content strategist plans, writes, and edits content while also ensuring it is clear, compelling, and properly distributed across web, mobile, and social platforms.
Average salary: $93,672
Top paying states: California, New Jersey, Washington, Connecticut, New Hampshire
Toping paying industries: Technology, start-up, finance, hospitality, and media
4. UX Designer
A UX designer creates the full experience that users have on a website, app, or device.
Average salary: $95,460
Top paying states: Washington, California, New York, Iowa, and New Jersey
Toping paying industries: Software publishers, computer equipment, commodity contracts, personal care services, and credit intermediation
5. Graphic Designer
A graphic designer is responsible for creating a company’s visuals.
Average salary: $59,970
Top paying states: District of Columbia, Washington, New York, Massachusetts, and California
Toping paying industries: Monetary authorities-central bank, software publishers, natural gas distribution, federal executive branch, and commodity contracts
6. Marketing Manager
A marketing manager is responsible for developing and executing strategies to promote brands, products, and services.
Average salary: $153,440
Top paying states: New York, New Jersey, California, Delaware, and Virginia
Toping paying industries: Oil and gas extraction, pipeline transportation, cable and subscription programming, scientific research, other information services
7. Writer
A writer develops written content for media outlets, websites, publishers, academia, and more.
Average salary: $81,120
Top paying states: California, New York, District of Columbia, Massachusetts, and Connecticut
Toping paying industries: Motion picture, commodity contracts, nondepository credit intermediation, cable, and federal executive branch
8. Video Editor
A video editor uses footage, sound, and graphics to tell a story.
Average salary: $76,000
Top paying states: California, New York, Texas, Florida, and Illinois
Toping paying industries: Architectural & engineering, employment services, motion picture, specialized design services, and accounting
9. Producer
A producer is a person who oversees a creative project from beginning to end.
Average salary: $101,950
Top paying states: California, New York, Connecticut, New Mexico, and New Jersey
Toping paying industries: Agents & managers for artists, independent writers, computer systems design, accounting, and employment services
10. Photographer
A photographer can be hired to take photographs of a wide variety of things, including personal, commercial, educational, and technical purposes.
Average salary: $48,210
Top paying states: District of Columbia, Connecticut, New York, Georgia, and Washington
Toping paying industries: Grantmaking and giving services, aerospace product and parts manufacturing, other information services, scientific research and development services, and general medical
(Statistics for these creative jobs are provided by the BLS)
Topics:Be Inspired, Career Transition