10 Trending Creative Jobs

Jess Focht is Mediabistro's content marketing manager. You can reach her at jfocht@recruiter.com.

Have you recently been thinking about a new, more creative role? If so, we’ve rounded up a list of top trending creative jobs, including their average salaries, top paying states and industries, as well as the industries with the highest employment levels for the roles.

1. Art Director

An art director is one of the more popular creative jobs. A person in this role sets the creative direction of a project, using visuals and other artistic elements to bring concepts to life for companies.

Average salary: $115,430

Top paying states: California, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, and Oregon

Toping paying industries: Health & personal care stores, motion picture and video industries, cable and subscription programming, spectator sports, and software publishers

2. Technical Writer

A technical writer is in charge of writing a company’s documents—spanning a wide range of documents such as user manuals, procedure guides, journal articles, and more.

Average salary: $81,470

Top paying states: Delaware, California, Massachusetts, Hawaii, and the District of Columbia

Toping paying industries: Electric power generation, chemical manufacturing, commodity contracts, scientific research, and computer equipment manufacturing

3. Content Strategist

A content strategist plans, writes, and edits content while also ensuring it is clear, compelling, and properly distributed across web, mobile, and social platforms.

Average salary: $93,672

Top paying states: California, New Jersey, Washington, Connecticut, New Hampshire

Toping paying industries: Technology, start-up, finance, hospitality, and media

4. UX Designer

A UX designer creates the full experience that users have on a website, app, or device.

Average salary: $95,460

Top paying states: Washington, California, New York, Iowa, and New Jersey

Toping paying industries: Software publishers, computer equipment, commodity contracts, personal care services, and credit intermediation

5. Graphic Designer

A graphic designer is responsible for creating a company’s visuals.

Average salary: $59,970

Top paying states: District of Columbia, Washington, New York, Massachusetts, and California

Toping paying industries: Monetary authorities-central bank, software publishers, natural gas distribution, federal executive branch, and commodity contracts

6. Marketing Manager

A marketing manager is responsible for developing and executing strategies to promote brands, products, and services.

Average salary: $153,440

Top paying states: New York, New Jersey, California, Delaware, and Virginia

Toping paying industries: Oil and gas extraction, pipeline transportation, cable and subscription programming, scientific research, other information services

7. Writer

A writer develops written content for media outlets, websites, publishers, academia, and more.

Average salary: $81,120

Top paying states: California, New York, District of Columbia, Massachusetts, and Connecticut

Toping paying industries: Motion picture, commodity contracts, nondepository credit intermediation, cable, and federal executive branch

8. Video Editor

A video editor uses footage, sound, and graphics to tell a story.

Average salary: $76,000

Top paying states: California, New York, Texas, Florida, and Illinois

Toping paying industries: Architectural & engineering, employment services, motion picture, specialized design services, and accounting

9. Producer

A producer is a person who oversees a creative project from beginning to end.

Average salary: $101,950

Top paying states: California, New York, Connecticut, New Mexico, and New Jersey

Toping paying industries: Agents & managers for artists, independent writers, computer systems design, accounting, and employment services

10. Photographer

A photographer can be hired to take photographs of a wide variety of things, including personal, commercial, educational, and technical purposes.

Average salary: $48,210

Top paying states: District of Columbia, Connecticut, New York, Georgia, and Washington

Toping paying industries: Grantmaking and giving services, aerospace product and parts manufacturing, other information services, scientific research and development services, and general medical

(Statistics for these creative jobs are provided by the BLS)