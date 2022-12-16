By the minute, things like technological advances and artificial intelligence are changing people’s day to days—and, along with that, the working world. While some people are fearful that this could disrupt their industry, there’s a lot of data that points to quite the opposite: creative careers have a strong future ahead.

And you don’t have to already be working a creative career to seek out a new one. Trends of people picking up freelancing and contracting have only picked up in the past several years, and The Great Resignation has forced them to think hard about their next career move. In fact, 46% of workers plan to change jobs in the new year.

Not only that, but data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics suggests that creative jobs are expected to grow 10% through 2026—much faster than average in comparison to other fields. While creative jobs grow, they also evolve with the ever-changing technology landscapes.

Check out four evolving creative careers.

1. Social Media Manager

In the ever-growing and evolving world of social media, the role of a Social Media Manager can change by the day. However, in a general sense, they oversee the developing and implementing strategies for a company’s social media⁠—whether it’s Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Pinterest, YouTube, or all the above. Social Media Managers are the creative engines behind a company’s varying social outlets, staying on top of social media trends as well as curating content daily for that brand. They also monitor audience comments and maintain relationships with other companies on social media.

Some colleges are even launching social media majors.

2. Copywriter

Copywriters are responsible for creating effective and engaging text that is used to promote the products of the company they work for, whether it’s an ad agency or a corporation. Their writing is typically displayed externally on:

ads

websites

catalogs

videos

social media

They craft messaging that grabs their reader’s attention. Most of their writing needs to be clear, as it’s used briefly and compellingly. A Copywriter is also usually part of the company’s marketing team, working closely with other team members in the process of brainstorming and executing ideas.

3. Graphic Designer

In a broad sense, a Graphic Designer is responsible for creating visuals for a company.

This can include designing:

website layout

ads

brochures

magazines

corporate logos

reports

The goal of a Graphic Designer is generally to captivate an audience with aesthetically-pleasing visuals that are in line with the company’s brand. Their job is to visually communicate with both the employees of the company along with clients or potential clients. They can be found across industries and can work on a variety of products depending on the company. Some Graphic Designers may specialize in particular fields such as illustration, digital design, branding, or advertising.

4. Creative Director

A Creative Director determines the creative vision of a brand or project and manifests that vision through digital, print and film installations. The job is to maintain a cohesive look and feel of a project—be it an advertising campaign, fashion line, video game or magazine—by ensuring the visuals, messaging and/or interactive and motion designs are on point. A Creative Director also establishes budgets and timelines and manages client relationships.